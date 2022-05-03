Best MacBook Air deals of May 2022

If you’re looking for a discount on the MacBook Air, you’ve come to the right place. You may be thinking that with Black Friday far behind us the deals are finished, but we find that Apple resellers continue to great deals on Apple products all year round.
Since we follow Apple resellers all year round we know the best prices various resellers have sold Apple products for, so we know when they have a really good deal and not just an ok deal. Check out the best deals we are seeing right now below.
MacBook Air deals May 2022
Here are some of the best deals for the MacBook Air we are seeing right now in the US:
- You can get the M1 MacBook Air (8-core CPU /7-core GPU), normally $999 for $949.99 at Amazon (silver and gold) and Walmart (silver).
- Amazon also has the 512GB MacBook Air (8-core CPU /8-core GPU) for $1,179 in Space Gray (MSRP $1,249).
In the UK:
- John Lewis and Very have the entry-level MacBook Air (M1) for £887, which is £112 off the RRP.
- Amazon has the MacBook Air (M1) with 8-core GPU and 512GB SSD for £1,089.97, RRP £1,249.
You’ll find even more deals below.
What you need to know
Before you look for a great price for the MacBook Air there are a few things to be aware of. The MacBook Air was last updated in November 2020 when it was one of the first Macs to featured Apple’s own system-on-chip – the M1 – rather than an Intel processor. Read our review of the M1 MacBook Air. At the same time Apple introduced an 13in MacBook Pro and Mac mini with the same M1 chips. Later on a M1 iMac joined the line up. These M1 Macs have proven themselves to be great replacements for the Intel-powered models.
When these M1 MacBook Air’s launched in November 2020 they were priced as follows:
- MacBook Air, M1 Chip, 8-core CPU, 7-Core GPU, 256GB, MSRP: $999/£999
- MacBook Air, M1 Chip, 8-core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 512GB, MSRP: $1,249/£1,249
These prices are the best Apple has sold the MacBook Air for in the past few years. In March 2020 the top-of-the-range model cost $1,299/£1,299, while in 2019 the entry-level model cost $1,099/£1,099 and in 2018 the entry-level model cost $1,199/£1,199. So a discounted Intel model may not represent as good deal when compared to the price Apple sells current models for.
If you aren’t sure whether to buy the M1 MacBook Air or MacBook Pro we recommend that you read about the differences between the M1 MacBook Air and Pro. We also have advice about which MacBook to buy in a separate guide. Another thing to consider it whether it is a good time to buy a MacBook Air – especially in the light of rumours that suggest a new MacBook Air could be coming in 2022. Read: Should I buy a MacBook Air now?
Best Apple MacBook Air deals right now
In the tables below you will see the best price right now for the various MacBook Air models Apple makes. Note Apple’s recommended retail price and you will be able to see just how good the deals on the MacBook Air are.
M1 MacBook Air, 8-core CPU/7-core GPU, RRP $999/£999
M1 MacBook Air, 8-core CPU/8-core GPU, RRP $1,249/£1,249
Make sure you also check out our complete round up of the best Apple deals we’ve seen.
Where to buy a MacBook Air
You can buy a MacBook Air directly from Apple in the US or at Apple UK, but there are plenty of stores and Apple Premium Resellers around the world that offer discounts on new and old Macs, so it’s worth shopping around (read our Where to buy a Mac article for more advice).
One benefit of buying from Apple is you could trade in your old Mac and get money off. We have an article explaining How to get money off with Apple’s trade-in program.
We recommend the following resellers in the US and UK:
US
- Want to buy a MacBook Air from Apple? View the MacBook Air in the Apple Store.
- Save money on a refurbished MacBook Air. View the MacBook Air in the Apple Refurbished Store.
- Get your education discount: View the MacBook Air in the Apple Education Store.
- View the MacBook Air at Amazon where we often see discounts.
- View the MacBook Air at B&H Photo
- View the MacBook Air at Best Buy
- View the MacBook Air at Walmart
- You can find the MacBook Air at Adorama.
UK
The following stores stock Macs in the UK:
- If you want to buy a MacBook Air from Apple: View the MacBook Air in the Apple Store.
- Or, get money off an older model from Apple’s refurb store: View the MacBook Air in the Apple Refurbished Store.
- Save money if you are a teacher or student: View the MacBook Air in the Apple Education Store.
- Get a Mac from Amazon where we often see discounts: View the MacBook Air at Amazon.
- AO.com also offers discounts from time to time: View the MacBook Air at AO.com
- You may find the MacBook Air at Argos, although we only tend to see deals in conjunction with events like Black Friday.
- We often see great deals on MacBook Air at BT Shop.
- View the MacBook Air at Currys, who also frequently offer discounts.
- View the MacBook Air at Ebuyer
- View the MacBook Air at John Lewis, where we often see discounts.
- We often see discounts on the MacBook Air at Laptops Direct.
- We also recommend looking for discounts on the MacBook Air at Very.
Apple has a number of Apple Premium Resellers who stock Macs in the UK, and also offer other services, try the following:
Best refurbished MacBook Air deals
The deals you will see above are generally from Apple resellers rather than Apple itself – Apple very rarely drops the prices of the Macs it sells. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t save money buying from Apple: if you want to get a discount on a Mac from Apple you can buy a refurbished Mac. It’s not only Apple that sells refurbished Macs, but Apple does offer some great incentives to buy from Apple’s Refurbished Store, so we do recommend taking a look there for great MacBook Air deals.
The Mac in Apple’s refurbished store may be ex-display stock, or they may have been returned to Apple due to a fault, but they are fully reconditioned now and come with a full year’s warranty. It’s not like buying secondhand. Read about buying a refurbished Mac.
We see both of the M1 MacBook Air models in Apple’s Refurbished Store from time-to-time. If none are available when you look we recommend you check again in a month or so, if you can wait that long. Check these links for refurbished MacBook Air in the US and refurbished MacBook Air in the UK You will probably see deals on the older Intel-powered MacBook Air models as well as the newer M1 MacBook Air.
A refurbished MacBook Air, 8-core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 512GB SSD, RRP $1,249/£1,249 is often discounted to £1,059/$1,059. That’s a saving of £190/$190 on Apple’s usual price.
- The Silver, 512GB, 8‑Core CPU and 8‑Core GPU model costs £1,059 (£190 off) from Apple’s refurbished store here (UK) and here (US).
- The Gold version of the 512GB model is also £190 off here (UK) and here (US).
- The Space Grey version of the 512GB model is also £190 off here (UK) and here (US).
A refurbished MacBook Air, 8-core CPU, 7-Core GPU, 512GB SSD, RRP £999/$999 is often discounted to $849/£849. That’s a saving of $150/£150 on Apple’s usual price.
- The Gold, 256GB, 8‑Core CPU and 8‑Core GPU model costs £849/$849 (£150/$150 off) from Apple’s refurbished store here (UK) and here (US).
- The Silver model is here (US).
- And the Space Grey model here (US).
Amazon also has a certified refurbished store for Apple products, but we would advise against buying any products that are older than five years – most of the products we see on the Amazon refurbished store are very old.
Other ways to save money
Students should check the Apple Education Store, where they will be able to pick up a discount (as long as they qualify for one). Read more: How to get a student discount from Apple.
Best MacBook deals in the UK
We also have a number of deals listed below for both the MacBook and and MacBook Pro in the UK.
Top 10 Macbook Deals UK
Apple 13in MacBook Pro, M1, 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 512GB (2020)
From: Apple
Was: £1,499
Now: £1,269 (£230 off)
Apple’s offering the M1 MacBook Pro on its Refurbished Store – a great way to get a new M1 Mac for less than Apple sells it for.
The refurbished M1 MacBook Pro with 512GB SSD is £1,269 – a saving of £230. This price also puts it below the usual starting price of the 256GB model so you can get twice as much storage for less!
Buy the Space Grey 512GB MacBook Pro from Apple’s refurbished store for £1,269 (£230 off) here. The Silver 512GB version is £1,269 (£230 off) here.
Apple MacBook Air, M1, 8-core CPU, 7-core GPU, 256GB (2020)
From: John Lewis
Was: £999
Now: £887 (£112 off)
Apple 14in MacBook Pro, M1 Pro, 10-Core CPU/16-Core GPU, 1TB, 2021
From: LaptopsDirect
Was: £2,399
Now: £2,049.97 (£349.03 off)
Laptops Direct has a really great discount on the 1TB 14in MacBook Pro with 16 GPU cores.
Amazon sometimes matches Laptops Direct deals, so it’s worth checking – although when we checked the price was a lot more.
Apple 16in MacBook Pro, M1 Pro, 10-Core CPU/16-Core GPU, 2021
From: Amazon
Was: £2,399
Now: £2,129 (£270 off)
Amazon has a great saving on the 16in MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip and it’s in stock right now!
Laptops Direct has a similar deal here (97p more).
Apple 13in MacBook Pro, M1, 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 512GB (2020)
From: Amazon
Was: £1,499
Now: £1,329.97 (£169.03 off)
This is a great deal from Amazon for the top-of-the-range M1 MacBook Pro (512GB).
Laptops Direct has the same deal.
Apple 13in MacBook Pro, M1, 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 256GB (2020)
From: Amazon
Was: £1,299
Now: £1,149 (£150 off)
This is a decent saving on the entry-level 13in MacBook Pro with M1.
John Lewis has the same deal.
Apple 13in MacBook Pro, M1, 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 256GB (2020)
From: Apple Refurbished Store
Was: £1,299
Now: £1,099 (£200 off)
Save £200 on a refurbished M1 MacBook Pro with 256GB storage. As an Apple Certified Refurbished MacBook you can be certain that it will indistinguishable from new! See our full guide on where to buy a refurbished MacBook or Mac.
Apple MacBook Air, M1, 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 512GB (2020)
From: Very
Was: £1,249
Now: £1,099 (£150 off)
An excellent deal, this. Save money on the MacBook Air with 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU from Very. The discount applies to the silver version only.
This deal is only slightly better than Currys who has the silver model for £1,099.97. John Lewis had the same deal, but it is currently out of stock there.
Apple Refurbished Mac Store (Discounted iMacs, MacBooks and more)
From: Apple
Now: Up to £300 off
You can get a Mac from Apple at much lower prices if you buy from the Refurbished Store. Apple will have thoroughly tested the model and will offer you a full warranty so it can be a great way to get a good deal. Find out more about Refurbished Macs here.
