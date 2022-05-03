Best MacBook Air deals of May 2022

If you’re looking for a discount on the MacBook Air, you’ve come to the right place. You may be thinking that with Black Friday far behind us the deals are finished, but we find that Apple resellers continue to great deals on Apple products all year round.

Since we follow Apple resellers all year round we know the best prices various resellers have sold Apple products for, so we know when they have a really good deal and not just an ok deal. Check out the best deals we are seeing right now below.

MacBook Air deals May 2022

Here are some of the best deals for the MacBook Air we are seeing right now in the US:

You can get the M1 MacBook Air (8-core CPU /7-core GPU), normally $999 for $949.99 at Amazon (silver and gold) and Walmart (silver).

Amazon also has the 512GB MacBook Air (8-core CPU /8-core GPU) for $1,179 in Space Gray (MSRP $1,249).

In the UK:

John Lewis and Very have the entry-level MacBook Air (M1) for £887, which is £112 off the RRP.

Amazon has the MacBook Air (M1) with 8-core GPU and 512GB SSD for £1,089.97, RRP £1,249.

You’ll find even more deals below.

You don’t have to pay Apple’s price for a MacBook Air – get a great deal from one of the resellers in our round up of MacBook Air deals.

What you need to know

Before you look for a great price for the MacBook Air there are a few things to be aware of. The MacBook Air was last updated in November 2020 when it was one of the first Macs to featured Apple’s own system-on-chip – the M1 – rather than an Intel processor. Read our review of the M1 MacBook Air. At the same time Apple introduced an 13in MacBook Pro and Mac mini with the same M1 chips. Later on a M1 iMac joined the line up. These M1 Macs have proven themselves to be great replacements for the Intel-powered models.

When these M1 MacBook Air’s launched in November 2020 they were priced as follows:

MacBook Air, M1 Chip, 8-core CPU, 7-Core GPU, 256GB, MSRP: $999/£999

MacBook Air, M1 Chip, 8-core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 512GB, MSRP: $1,249/£1,249

These prices are the best Apple has sold the MacBook Air for in the past few years. In March 2020 the top-of-the-range model cost $1,299/£1,299, while in 2019 the entry-level model cost $1,099/£1,099 and in 2018 the entry-level model cost $1,199/£1,199. So a discounted Intel model may not represent as good deal when compared to the price Apple sells current models for.

If you aren’t sure whether to buy the M1 MacBook Air or MacBook Pro we recommend that you read about the differences between the M1 MacBook Air and Pro. We also have advice about which MacBook to buy in a separate guide. Another thing to consider it whether it is a good time to buy a MacBook Air – especially in the light of rumours that suggest a new MacBook Air could be coming in 2022. Read: Should I buy a MacBook Air now?

Best Apple MacBook Air deals right now

In the tables below you will see the best price right now for the various MacBook Air models Apple makes. Note Apple’s recommended retail price and you will be able to see just how good the deals on the MacBook Air are.

M1 MacBook Air, 8-core CPU/7-core GPU, RRP $999/£999

Retailer Price Delivery $949.00 Free View $999.00 Free View B & H Photo $999.00 Free View $999.99 Free View

M1 MacBook Air, 8-core CPU/8-core GPU, RRP $1,249/£1,249

Retailer Price Delivery $1,179.00 Free View B & H Photo $1199.00 Free View $1249.00 Free View $1249.99 Free View

Make sure you also check out our complete round up of the best Apple deals we’ve seen.

Where to buy a MacBook Air

You can buy a MacBook Air directly from Apple in the US or at Apple UK, but there are plenty of stores and Apple Premium Resellers around the world that offer discounts on new and old Macs, so it’s worth shopping around (read our Where to buy a Mac article for more advice).

One benefit of buying from Apple is you could trade in your old Mac and get money off. We have an article explaining How to get money off with Apple’s trade-in program.

We recommend the following resellers in the US and UK:

US

UK

The following stores stock Macs in the UK:

Apple has a number of Apple Premium Resellers who stock Macs in the UK, and also offer other services, try the following:

If you want a new MacBook Air you don’t have to pay full price! Make sure you shop around for the best deal.

Best refurbished MacBook Air deals

The deals you will see above are generally from Apple resellers rather than Apple itself – Apple very rarely drops the prices of the Macs it sells. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t save money buying from Apple: if you want to get a discount on a Mac from Apple you can buy a refurbished Mac. It’s not only Apple that sells refurbished Macs, but Apple does offer some great incentives to buy from Apple’s Refurbished Store, so we do recommend taking a look there for great MacBook Air deals.

The Mac in Apple’s refurbished store may be ex-display stock, or they may have been returned to Apple due to a fault, but they are fully reconditioned now and come with a full year’s warranty. It’s not like buying secondhand. Read about buying a refurbished Mac.

We see both of the M1 MacBook Air models in Apple’s Refurbished Store from time-to-time. If none are available when you look we recommend you check again in a month or so, if you can wait that long. Check these links for refurbished MacBook Air in the US and refurbished MacBook Air in the UK You will probably see deals on the older Intel-powered MacBook Air models as well as the newer M1 MacBook Air.

A refurbished MacBook Air, 8-core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 512GB SSD, RRP $1,249/£1,249 is often discounted to £1,059/$1,059. That’s a saving of £190/$190 on Apple’s usual price.

A refurbished MacBook Air, 8-core CPU, 7-Core GPU, 512GB SSD, RRP £999/$999 is often discounted to $849/£849. That’s a saving of $150/£150 on Apple’s usual price.

Amazon also has a certified refurbished store for Apple products, but we would advise against buying any products that are older than five years – most of the products we see on the Amazon refurbished store are very old.

Other ways to save money

Students should check the Apple Education Store, where they will be able to pick up a discount (as long as they qualify for one). Read more: How to get a student discount from Apple.

Best MacBook deals in the UK

