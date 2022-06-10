Best MacBook Air deals of June 2022

If you’re looking for a discount on the MacBook Air, you’ve come to the right place. We follow the Apple resellers and find that they offer great deals on Apple products all year. We also know the best prices various resellers have sold Apple products for, so we know when they have a really good deal and not just an ok deal. Check out the best deals we are seeing right now below.

There’s a new M2 MacBook Air launching in July, and we’ve got our eyes on where to buy one and where to get the best deal. We expect that UK reseller KRCS will be one of the first to discount that one, and we expect to see Amazon in the US and UK offering some competitive prices.

Despite the arrival of the new M2 MacBook Air Apple will still continue to sell the $999/£999 M1 MacBook Air, so we expect to continue to see some great deals on that model. However, the 8-Core GPU model of the M1 MacBook Air being discontinued so this could be your last chance to pick up that model. Hopefully there will still be some good deal on that model until stocks dry up.

In this article we share the best deals right now, details of Apple’s price for the MacBook Air, the best places to buy one from, and we have a live table of best prices for the MacBook Air that will always be up-to-date. Read on to get the best price for a MacBook Air.

MacBook Air deals right now

The new M2 MacBook Air won’t be available until July, so we won’t see any deals on that model for a while yet, but there are still some great savings to be had on the M1 MacBook Air.

Here are some of the best deals for the MacBook Air we are seeing right now in the US:

You can get the M1 MacBook Air (8-core CPU /7-core GPU), normally $999 for $949.99 at Amazon (silver and gold) and Walmart (silver).

Amazon also has the 512GB MacBook Air (8-core CPU /8-core GPU) for $1,179 in Space Gray (MSRP $1,249).

In the UK:

Very has the entry-level MacBook Air (M1) for £919, which is £80 off the RRP.

Currys has the MacBook Air (M1) with 8-core GPU and 512GB SSD for £1,117, RRP £1,249 (£132 off).

You’ll find even more deals below.

What you need to know

There are three standard MacBook Air models on sale at Apple right now. The M1 MacBook Air that arrived in November 2020 when it was one of the first Macs to featured Apple’s own system-on-chip. And two configurations of the 2022 M2 MacBook Air which go on sale in July 2022.

When these M1 MacBook Air’s launched in November 2020 they were priced as follows:

MacBook Air, M1 Chip, 8-core CPU, 7-Core GPU, 256GB, MSRP: $999/£999

MacBook Air, M2 Chip, 8-core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 256GB, MSRP: $1,199/£1,249

MacBook Air, M2 Chip, 8-core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 512GB, MSRP: $1,499/£1,549

Buy a new MacBook Air directly from Apple US or Apple UK, of check the best deals from independent resellers below.

There was a M1 MacBook Air that has been discontinued, but you may still find it on sale:

MacBook Air, M1 Chip, 8-core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 512GB, WAS: $1,249/£1,249

If you aren’t sure whether to buy the MacBook Air or MacBook Pro we recommend that you read about the differences between the M1 MacBook Air and Pro.

The new MacBook Air M2.

Where to buy the M2 MacBook Air

You can buy a MacBook Air directly from Apple in the US or at Apple UK, but there are plenty of stores and Apple Premium Resellers around the world that offer discounts on new and old Macs, so it’s worth shopping around (read our Where to buy a Mac article for more advice).

One benefit of buying from Apple is you could trade in your old Mac and get money off. We have an article explaining How to get money off with Apple’s trade-in program.

We recommend the following resellers in the US and UK:

US

UK

The following stores stock Macs in the UK:

Apple has a number of Apple Premium Resellers who stock Macs in the UK, and also offer other services, try the following:

We often see great discounts at KRCS (who are often the first to discount new Apple products)

Insight

iStore

Select

Western Computer

Jigsaw

Best Apple MacBook Air deals right now

In the tables below you will see the best price right now for the various MacBook Air models Apple makes. Note Apple’s recommended retail price and you will be able to see just how good the deals on the MacBook Air are.

M2 MacBook Air coming soon…

M1 MacBook Air, 8-core CPU/7-core GPU, RRP $999/£999

Retailer Price Delivery $999.00 Free View $999.99 Free View Not Available Free View

M1 MacBook Air, 8-core CPU/8-core GPU, RRP $1,249/£1,249 (Discontinued)

Retailer Price Delivery $1199.00 Free View $1,214.99 View

Make sure you also check out our complete round up of the best Apple deals we’ve seen.

Best refurbished MacBook Air deals

The deals you will see above are generally from Apple resellers rather than Apple itself – Apple very rarely drops the prices of the Macs it sells. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t save money buying from Apple: if you want to get a discount on a Mac from Apple you can buy a refurbished Mac. It’s not only Apple that sells refurbished Macs, but Apple does offer some great incentives to buy from Apple’s Refurbished Store, so we do recommend taking a look there for great MacBook Air deals.

The Macs in Apple’s refurbished store may be ex-display stock, or they may have been returned to Apple due to a fault, but they are fully reconditioned now and come with a full year’s warranty. It’s not like buying secondhand. Read about buying a refurbished Mac.

We see M1 MacBook Air models in Apple’s Refurbished Store from time-to-time. If none are available when you look we recommend you check again in a month or so, if you can wait that long. Check these links for refurbished MacBook Air in the US and refurbished MacBook Air in the UK You will probably see deals on the older Intel-powered MacBook Air models as well.

A refurbished MacBook Air, 8-core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 512GB SSD, RRP $1,249/£1,249 is often discounted to £1,059/$1,059. That’s a saving of £190/$190 on Apple’s usual price.

A refurbished MacBook Air, 8-core CPU, 7-Core GPU, 512GB SSD, RRP £999/$999 is often discounted to $849/£849. That’s a saving of $150/£150 on Apple’s usual price.

Amazon also has a certified refurbished store for Apple products, but we would advise against buying any products that are older than five years – most of the products we see on the Amazon refurbished store are very old.

Other ways to save money

Students should check the Apple Education Store, where they will be able to pick up a discount (as long as they qualify for one). Read more: How to get a student discount from Apple. There is also Apple’s Back to Uni deal which runs in the US from June to September (and in the US from July to October) and means you will get a free pair of AirPods with your purchase!