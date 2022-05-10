Mac Antivirus Deals: Cheap antivirus software to protect your Mac

Mac security software adds another layer of protection onto what Apple provides already with features that can help to protect your identity, passwords and financial details. These are the thing that criminals are after, and they’ll often use cunning ways to extract them rather than spending time trying to break past Apple’s defences in macOS.
Although some of the packages here are solely focused on macOS, others will also protect Android and Windows devices you might also own, and that makes the price of protection much cheaper per computer.
Good security software should warn you before you click on a dangerous website, or open a ‘phishing’ email with a dodgy attachment, which could trick you into handing over your bank details, passwords or other sensitive information.
If you are in two minds about whether you need protection you might like to read Do Macs need antivirus software?
Best antivirus for Mac
You’ll find the following Mac antivirus recommendations in our round up of the Best antivirus for Mac.
Here are our top five Mac antivirus recommendations:
- Intego Mac Internet Security X9 – currently $24.99/£20.99 a year for one Mac, get the deal here
- McAfee Total Protection – currently $39.99/£34.99 a year for five devices for two years, get the US deal here / get the UK deal here
- Norton 360 Deluxe – currently $49.99/£29.99 a year for five devices, get the deal here
- Avast Premium Security – currently $50.28/£39.99 a year for one Mac, get the US deal here /get the UK deal here
- Bitdefender Total Security – currently 78%/38% off, $19.99/£24.99 a year for five devices, get the UK deal here / get the US deal here
Best antivirus deals for Mac
The above are our top recommendations, but you can save even more money than that. Check our the best deals we’ve seen below.
Top 10 Antivirus Deals
Intego Mac Internet Security X9 – 1 year, 1 Mac
From: Intego
Was: $49.99/£49.99
Now: $24.99/£20.99 (50% / 58% off)
Intego is our top pick for Mac antivirus. It’s the fastest we’ve reviewed, and has an impressive clean-up rate. It comes with a brilliant firewall, too.
Intego has just over 50% off right now. The RRP is usually $49.99/£49.99 for one year/one Mac, but it’s $24.99/£20.99 right now.
Read our review: Intego Mac Internet Security X9 review (2021)
Bitdefender Antivirus For Mac – 1 Year, 3 Devices
From: Bitdefender
Was: $59.99/£39.99
Now: $39.99/£24.99 (39% off)
Bitdefender is one of our best picks for Mac and there is a great discount, so you can get it for $39.99/£24.99 (usually $59.99/£39.99).
That’s a one year subscription for up to three devices. Get that UK deal here. The same deal in the US is here. Note that this is the price for the first year only.
It’s also worth checking out this deal on Amazon.com: you can pick up a great deal on Bitdefender Total Security. You can get two years cover of five devices for $30.99 (usually $149.99) or one year cover for five devices for $19.99. Get the deal here.
Read our Bitdefender Antivirus for Mac review and our Bitdefender Total Security 2021 review.
Norton 360 Deluxe – 1 Year, 5 Devices
From: Norton
Was: $104.99 / £84.99
Now: $49.99 / £29.99 ($55 / £55 off)
Norton is one of our top antivirus picks, so it’s good news that you can get the first 12 months for only $49.99 / £29.99 which saves you $55 / £55.
Do note that the renewal price is $104.99/£84.99 per year after that.
Alternatively, you could take out a two-year subscription (you’ll find this option on the same page) and get two years for $89.99/£89.99 ($44.99/£44.99 a year) which sounds like a worse deal, but don’t forget you’re getting a discount on both years, not just the first, so it is cheaper overall.
Read our review: Norton 360 Deluxe review
Trend Micro Antivirus For Mac – 1 Year, 1 Device
From: Trend Micro
Was: $39.95 / £49.95
Now: $29.95 / £19.95 (25% off US / 60% off UK)
Trend Micro’s online protection is available with 60% off right now for one year in the UK, or 25% off in the US (where it’s already cheaper).
It’s usually $39.95/£49.95 a year.
Read our review: Trend Micro Antivirus for Mac review
F-Secure Total – 3 devices
From: F-Secure
Was: $89.99/£79.99
Now: $67.49/£39.99 (25% off / 50% off)
F-Secure is offering a great discount on F-Secure Total. Cover three devices for $67.49/£49.99 (RRP:$89.99/ £79.99).
You can also cover five devices for $82.40/£59.99 (RRP $109.99/£99.99).Get the US deal here
Read our review: F-Secure Total review
Panda Dome Essential 2021 – 1 Year, 1 Device
From: Panda Security
Was: $47.99/£34.99
Now: $28.79/£20.99 ($19/£14 off)
Panda Dome Essentials includes top-rated antivirus protection, plus a VPN (albeit with only 150MB of data to use per day).
Panda will protect one device for one year for $28.79/£20.99, which is a decent saving off the RRP of $47.99/£34.99.Get the US deal here.
Avira Antivirus Pro – 1 Year, 1 Device
From: Avira.com
Was: $49.99/£35.88
Now: $49.99/£29.99 (17% off)
Avira is well known for its free antivirus which is available for macOS as well as Windows. It’s very effective, too and if you pay for the Pro version you get official support, more regular updates, plus email and web protection.
Read our review: Avira Antivirus Pro review
How to find a good antivirus deal
It can be tricky to know where to start with antivirus. Protecting your tech from malware, ransomware and other cyber attacks is such an important thing to do, but most of the services available appear to be very similar to one another, so it’s hard to understand which are the most secure, and which are the best value.
You can rest assured that we will only share deals here if we think they’re good enough to be worth buying. Everything we share here will be a great saving on a service we trust.
We recommend taking a look at our article all about the best Mac antivirus to help you get a better understanding of which services we like most.
You’ll find that antivirus discounts can be huge, often at more than half price for your Mac or mobile devices. Do note that these are typically first-year deals, and at renewal you’ll pay the regular price.
