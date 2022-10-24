Apple unveiled a new version of iPadOS – the separate operating system that the iPad has had since 2019 – at WWDC in June 2022 and it is now available to download (as of Monday 24 October, 2022).

The new version of the iPad operating system, known as iPadOS 16, will include updated the ability to edit sent Messages, a Weather app (finally), updated apps that are more like their desktop counterparts, and some M1/M2 specific features including Stage Manager, Reference Mode, and Virtual Memory Swap.

Sound appealing? The update is available to install on compatible iPads now. We recommend you wait though as there will probably be a rush as everyone else downloads all the new software from Apple’s servers causing them to slow right down.

In this article we explain everything you need to know about updating your iPad to a new version of iPadOS. That includes the simple process of grabbing a new public version, and the slightly more difficult one of installing the beta.

We cover system requirements and what to do if you encounter problems (such as not having enough space or not being able to connect to Wi-Fi).

We also discuss whether it’s a good idea to install an iPadOS beta and what the difference between public and developer betas are.

Preparation and precautions

You should do a bit of iPad spring-cleaning before installing any software update: it’s very important that you back it up, because you don’t want to lose any important data, but you should also spend some time clearing some space so that you have enough storage for the new update.

We tend to store lots of movies and TV shows on our iPad, so if you need space these could be removed – if you downloaded them from Apple you should be able to download them again later on.

When iPadOS arrives you will probably get an alert on your iPad telling you that the new version is ready to download. If not, you might have to go into Settings to get your iPad to actively seek it out.

Plug your iPhone into a power supply – iPadOS 16 won’t install if you don’t plug into the mains. You’ll also need to be connected to Wi-Fi, you won’t be able to download via cellular (although it is now possible to install via a data connection). We advise that you check it’s a safe network – we don’t recommend you do this over hotel Wi-Fi, for instance. We have some tips on how to download iPadOS if you don’t have Wi-Fi below. Go to Settings > General > Software Update and wait for the iPad to find the update. It’s possible that you’ll see the message ‘Your software is up to date.’ Sometimes there’s a bit of a wait until the software becomes available, but it’s also possible that iPadOS won’t run on your iPad. Assuming there is a new version available, tap Download and Install. Enter your passcode when prompted, and agree to the terms & conditions if required. Your device will download the update in the background. You’ll see an indication of how much time it is likely to take – in our experience this is very far from the mark! Double it/triple it even! You can at least carry on with other things while the download happens. Once the download has finished you will receive a notification on your iPad. Now Tap Details on the Notification window. This will take you back to Settings > General > Software Update. Tap Install Now. (Again, expect this step to take a while – especially if it’s on the night the software arrives!) Alternatively, you can select Later. iPadOS will offer to update during the night – you just need to make sure the device is plugged in.

How to download iPadOS without Wi-Fi

If you want to install a new version of iPadOS but don’t have access to Wi-Fi – or if you don’t know if the Wi-Fi you have access to is secure because it’s at a hotel/restaurant – you might be wondering whether you can update iPadOS using cellular or mobile data.

Apple used to have a download cap that stopped downloads of more than 200MB over a data connection. This cap was lifted in iPadOS 13, so you can now download apps of any size. Go to Settings > iTunes & App Store > App Downloads. You can choose from Ask If Over 200MB, Always Allow or Always Ask.

If you are thinking of downloading this way we warn that even ‘unlimited’ contracts aren’t always truly unlimited and the download is likely to be a few GB.

If you want to update to iPadOS 16 using mobile data (or cellular data) follow these steps:

Create a Hotspot from your iPhone and connect to that from your iPad. Run through the options to download and install iPadOS.

Your iPad will proceed to download iPadOS using your data connection from your iPhone.

How to download iPadOS via a Mac (or PC)

Alternatively, if your Mac happens to be connected to the internet via Ethernet, or another way, you could download iPadOS using the Finder.

Open the Finder on your iMac and plug in your iPad. Click on the icon that represents your iPad. Click on Check for Updates. Run through the options to download and install iPadOS.

Note that in older versions of macOS, or Windows, iTunes manages this process instead.

You may be wondering why your iPad isn’t showing the update as available. There are a few reasons why this might be the case.

You might just be too eager – is the update you want out yet? Even then it sometimes takes a few hours to roll out to some devices.

Your iPad might be too old to run the new version of iPadOS. The oldest qualifying device for iPadOS 15, for example, is the 2014 iPad Air 2.

You might not be connected to Wi-Fi – as we said above, you need Wi-Fi.

You might not be plugged in – this is required, just in case you run out of battery halfway through.

If those points don’t apply to you, try installing via the Finder or iTunes as we detailed above.

Should I install the iPadOS beta?

Running a beta is the only way to get hold of a version of iPadOS before it’s officially launched, and that’s a nice thing if you like to boast about having the latest features, and an essential thing if you’re a developer and need to test your app with the new platform.

Just bear in mind that betas are not finished software. They are likely to contain bugs (looking for bugs is the main reason Apple allows the public to try the beta) and may not have all the features and interface elements that will appear in the final version.

We therefore advise caution in grabbing the iPadOS beta, and don’t recommend installing it on your main iPad if you depend on it for work.

Developer vs public betas

Apple runs two iPadOS beta programmes, one for developers and one for the general public. (Both are now available.)

At any given time the developer beta will be more advanced: Apple rolls out each version to devs first, and to the public afterwards. If you are a developer, therefore, that’s the version to go for.

If you’re not a developer, you’re only allowed to use the public beta.

How to install the iPadOS beta

To install the iPadOS 15 public beta, follow these instructions.

Click Sign Up on the Apple Beta page and register using your Apple ID details. Log in to the Beta Software Program. Click Enrol your iPadOS device. (If you signed up for a beta last year you may need to uninstall that profile and re-enrol.) Go to beta.apple.com/profile on your iPad. Download and install the configuration profile. The beta version will now be available in the Settings app, under General, Software Update.

If you’re a developer (you’ll need to be registered, which costs £79/$99 a year) you can install the developer beta by following these instructions:

In Safari on your iPad, go to developer.apple.com and log in. Go to the Downloads section, scroll down to iPadOS 15 beta and tap Install Profile, then Accept. Open Settings. You should see Profile Downloaded at the top of the main screen – tap this. If you can’t see it, go to General > Profile and tap on the iPadOS 15 beta profile there. Tap Install to install the beta profile. Read the developer consent form and give your consent. Restart your iPad. Now go to Settings > General > Software Update, where you should see the iPadOS 14 beta. Tap Download and Install. Wait for your iPad to download the update, then tap Install.

Your iPad will now be running the iPadOS 15 beta.

How to upgrade iPadOS from a beta version

If you previously tried out a beta version of iPadOS ahead of its full release, you should note that in order to get upcoming non-beta iPadOS releases you will need to remove the Apple configuration profile from your device.

You can do this by going to Settings > General > Profile and selecting iPadOS Beta Software Profile, then choosing Delete Profile and entering your passcode to confirm the change. From now on you will receive official updates (rather than beta updates) as normal.

How to get an old version of iOS/iPadOS

Here’s what to do if you change your mind later and want to try to downgrade to an older version of iPadOS. (Note, however, that downgrading is really tricky, so we can’t guarantee you’ll be able to revert.)

On your Mac open the Finder. Go to Library then hold down the Option/Alt key in Finder and selecting Go > Library. Select the Software Updates folder for your iPad if it’s there. Alternatively, launch your web browser and go to IPSW.me and find the right one for your device.

And if your iPad doesn’t run the version of iPadOS you’re after, you might want to check our roundup of the Best iPad deals so you can save money while bagging yourself a new iPad.