Home / Mac
Deal

Best Mac mini deals May 2022

Save money on the cheapest Mac! Get a discount on a Mac mini this May with our best Mac mini deals round up (US & UK).
Karen Haslam
By Karen Haslam
Editor, Macworld

The Mac mini is a great choice because it’s the cheapest Mac you can get and yet it’s also one of the more powerful Macs. If you want a new Mac mini you don’t even have to pay full price – we’ve scoured the web for the best cut-price deals for a Mac mini so you can save money on a new Mac.

With some great discounts available, buying a Mac mini is without a doubt the cheapest way to get a Mac. If you’d like some help to choose the best Mac for you, read our Mac buying guide where we cover all the models.

Mac mini May deals

Here are some of the best deals for the Mac mini we’re seeing right now:

In the US:

  • Walmart has $30 off the $699 M1 Mac mini – get it for $669. Amazon has the same Mac mini for $669.99 (so 99c more).
  • Walmart also has the $899 Mac mini for $869, while Best Buy has it for slightly more at $899.99.

In the UK:

  • Amazon has money off the £699 M1 Mac mini. You can get £70 off and pay £622.97. Laptops Direct has it for the same price.
  • The £899 M1 Mac mini model is £838 at Amazon and AO.com. At Laptops Direct it’s a 97p more.
  • You can also get the 3.0GHz Mac mini that Apple still sells for £1,099 for £899 at Amazon, Currys and AO.

For more US iMac and Mac mini deals see our round up of the Best Mac deals in the US.

What you need to know

Apple introduced the Mac mini with an M1 chip in November 2020. Read our Mac mini vs iMac comparison and our Mac mini M1 review for more information.

The Mac mini pricing is as follows:

  • M1 Chip with 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB, £699/$699
  • M1 Chip with 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB, £899/$899
  • 3.0GHz 6-core 8th-gen i5 Intel, integrated graphics, 8GB RAM,  512GB, £1,099/$1,099

You can order a Mac mini directly from Apple UK and Apple US.

We are hoping that the Mac mini may soon get the option of an M1 Pro or M1 Max, like the 2021 MacBook Pro has. When this rumoured model arrives it is likely to be a replacement for the Intel-powered Mac mini Apple is still selling, and it will have a higher price than the current M1 Mac mini models. More here: Everything we know about the next Mac mini.

Speaking of the older 3.0GHz 6-core Intel Mac mini that Apple is still selling, this may appeal if you would prefer not to move to Apple’s M1 chips right now. You can distinguish between the two by checking the colour – the Intel model is Space Grey, the M1 model is silver. We look at the M1 Mac mini vs Intel Mac mini in a separate article.

Best Mac mini deals

We have seen the following deals on the Mac mini worth highlighting:

M1 Mac mini deals

You can get a discount on the November 2020 M1 Mac mini:

Mac mini, M1, 8‑Core CPU / 8‑Core GPU, 256GB, MSRP: $699/£699

Retailer
Price
Delivery
B & H Photo
$669.00
Free
Amazon
$669.99
Free
Best Buy
$699.99
Free
Price comparison from over 24,000 stores worldwide

Mac mini, M1, 8‑Core CPU / 8‑Core GPU, 512GB, MSRP: $899/#899

Retailer
Price
Delivery
Apple
$759.00
Free
B & H Photo
$799.00
Free
Best Buy
$899.99
Free
Price comparison from over 24,000 stores worldwide

Intel Mac mini deals

If it’s the Intel Mac mini you are after, you can get some good deals on those models:

Mac mini, 3.0GHz 6-Core, 512GB (2020), MSRP: $1,099/£1,099

Retailer
Price
Delivery
B & H Photo
$1079.00
Free
Apple
$1099.00
Free
Best Buy
$1099.99
Free
Price comparison from over 24,000 stores worldwide

Older Mac mini models

These models have now been discontinued by Apple, but you may still find some excellent offers, indeed, we often find the best savings to be had are on the older models.

Mac mini, 3.6GHz Quad-Core i3, 256GB (2020), was $799/£799

Retailer
Price
Delivery
B & H Photo
$799.00
Free
Price comparison from over 24,000 stores worldwide

Where to buy Mac mini

Resellers are always offering discounts on the different Mac models. You may find deals on the following sites:

US

UK

Apple has a number of Apple Premium Resellers in the UK who stock Macs and offer other services:

Sometimes Amazon offers Lightning deals on Macs. If you’ve found that you’re missing out on Amazon’s Lightning deals, which run for just a few hours and offer limited stock, we’d recommend signing up for Amazon’s 30 day free trial of Prime, which will get you access to deals 30 minutes before everyone else. Plus, you’ll get free next-day delivery with the Prime trial, as well as access to Prime Instant Video and more. Sign up for Prime now to take advantage.

One benefit of buying from Apple is you could trade in your old Mac and get money off. We have an article explaining How to get money off with Apple’s trade-in program.

Best refurbished Mac mini deals

Although from time to time Apple drops the price of its Macs this is quite a rare occurrence: Apple never really offers discounts other than through its official refurbished store.

With that in mind we recoommend that you should visit the Apple Refurbished Store where you can find cut-price Mac mini models. These refurbished models are Mac minis that were returned to Apple, perhaps due to a fault. Apple fully reconditions these models and offers them with a full year’s warranty.

Amazon also has a certified refurbished store for Apple products but we would advise against buying any products that are older than five years – most of the products we see on the Amazon refurbished store are unfortunately very old.

Find the latest Apple refurbished deals here. We also have this advice about buying a refurbished Mac.

Best Mac Desktop Deals UK

In this section you will find some of the best deals we’ve seen for iMacs as well as the Mac mini and other Mac desktops. We update this list regularly, so it should always be spot on in terms of how much you can save, give or take a few pounds. (Retailers often make small tweaks to the price, so if it’s gone up it might be worth waiting a week or so to see if it comes down again.)

Top 10 iMac Deals

Apple 24in iMac, M1, 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 512GB (2021)

Apple 24in iMac, M1, 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 512GB (2021)
1

From: Amazon

Was: £1,649

Now: £1,499 (£150 off)

View Deal

Amazon has a excellent saving on Apple’s top-of-the-range 24in iMac with 512GB storage. This is the model that normally costs £1,649 in the UK. You can get it in silver at this price.

Amazon also has the £1,249 green iMac for £1,119.97 and the silver M1 iMac for £1,129.97 and the pink £1,449 model in stock for £1,149.

Apple Mac Studio, M1 Max, 10-core CPU, 24-core GPU

Apple Mac Studio, M1 Max, 10-core CPU, 24-core GPU
2

From: KRCS

Was: £1,999

Now: £1,899.05 (£99.95 off)

View Deal

KRCS has the Mac Studio with M1 Max (10-core CPU, 32-core GPU) for £1,899.05 (RRP £1,999). That’s £99.95 off!

Apple Mac Studio, M1 Ultra, 20-core CPU, 48-core GPU

Apple Mac Studio, M1 Ultra, 20-core CPU, 48-core GPU
3

From: KRCS

Was: £3,999

Now: £3,799.05 (£199.95 off)

View Deal

The Mac Studio is on sale from 11 March, but you can already get a discount from KRCS.

The Mac Studio, M1 Ultra, 20-core CPU, 48-core GPU normally costs £3,999 but KRCS has is for £3,799.05 here.

KRCS also has a great discount on the M1 Max Mac Studio here.

Apple 24in iMac, M1, 8-core CPU, 7-core GPU, 256GB (2021)

Apple 24in iMac, M1, 8-core CPU, 7-core GPU, 256GB (2021)
4

From: Laptops Direct

Was: £1,249

Now: £1,129.97 (£119.03 off)

View Deal

Laptops Direct has a discount on the £1,249 M1 iMac with 256GB storage in pink.


Apple Mac mini, M1, 8-Core CPU / 8-Core GPU, 256GB

Apple Mac mini, M1, 8-Core CPU / 8-Core GPU, 256GB
5

From: Amazon

Was: £699

Now: £622.97 (£76.03 off)

View Deal

Amazon has a decent discount on the M1 Mac mini. Laptops Direct has the same deal.

Apple 27in iMac, 3.8GHz eight-core, 10th-gen Intel, 512GB SSD (2020)

Apple 27in iMac, 3.8GHz eight-core, 10th-gen Intel, 512GB SSD (2020)
6

From: LaptopsDirect

Was: £2,299

Now: £2,049.97 (£249 off)

View Deal

If it’s the top of the range 2020 27in iMac you are after, Laptops Direct has a decent deal.

We have also seen similar discount from Currys, AO.com.

Apple Mac mini, M1, 8-Core CPU / 8-Core GPU, 512GB

Apple Mac mini, M1, 8-Core CPU / 8-Core GPU, 512GB
7

From: Amazon

Was: £899

Now: £838 (£61 off)

View Deal

Amazon has more than £60 off the M1 Mac mini with 512GB storage – that’s the £899 model. At Laptops Direct it’s a 97p more.

Apple Refurbished Mac Store (Discounted iMacs, MacBooks and more)

Apple Refurbished Mac Store (Discounted iMacs, MacBooks and more)
8

From: Apple

Now: Up to £300 off

View Deal

You can get a Mac from Apple at much lower prices if you buy from the Refurbished Store. Apple will have thoroughly tested the model and will offer you a full warranty so it can be a great way to get a good deal. Find out more about Refurbished Macs here.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.

    Related:
  • Mac

, Editor

Macworld editor since 2008, Karen has worked on both sides of the Apple divide, clocking up a number of years at Apple's PR agency prior to joining Macworld well over a decade ago. 

Karen's career highlights include interviewing Apple's Steve Wozniak and discussing Steve Jobs’ legacy on the BBC. Her focus is Mac, but she lives and breathes Apple.

Recent stories by Karen Haslam: