Best Mac mini deals May 2022

The Mac mini is a great choice because it’s the cheapest Mac you can get and yet it’s also one of the more powerful Macs. If you want a new Mac mini you don’t even have to pay full price – we’ve scoured the web for the best cut-price deals for a Mac mini so you can save money on a new Mac.

With some great discounts available, buying a Mac mini is without a doubt the cheapest way to get a Mac. If you’d like some help to choose the best Mac for you, read our Mac buying guide where we cover all the models.

Mac mini May deals

Here are some of the best deals for the Mac mini we’re seeing right now:

In the US:

Walmart has $30 off the $699 M1 Mac mini – get it for $669. Amazon has the same Mac mini for $669.99 (so 99c more).

Walmart also has the $899 Mac mini for $869, while Best Buy has it for slightly more at $899.99.

In the UK:

Amazon has money off the £699 M1 Mac mini. You can get £70 off and pay £622.97. Laptops Direct has it for the same price.

The £899 M1 Mac mini model is £838 at Amazon and AO.com. At Laptops Direct it’s a 97p more.

You can also get the 3.0GHz Mac mini that Apple still sells for £1,099 for £899 at Amazon, Currys and AO.

What you need to know

Apple introduced the Mac mini with an M1 chip in November 2020. Read our Mac mini vs iMac comparison and our Mac mini M1 review for more information.

The Mac mini pricing is as follows:

M1 Chip with 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB, £699/$699

M1 Chip with 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB, £899/$899

3.0GHz 6-core 8th-gen i5 Intel, integrated graphics, 8GB RAM, 512GB, £1,099/$1,099

You can order a Mac mini directly from Apple UK and Apple US.

We are hoping that the Mac mini may soon get the option of an M1 Pro or M1 Max, like the 2021 MacBook Pro has. When this rumoured model arrives it is likely to be a replacement for the Intel-powered Mac mini Apple is still selling, and it will have a higher price than the current M1 Mac mini models. More here: Everything we know about the next Mac mini.

Speaking of the older 3.0GHz 6-core Intel Mac mini that Apple is still selling, this may appeal if you would prefer not to move to Apple’s M1 chips right now. You can distinguish between the two by checking the colour – the Intel model is Space Grey, the M1 model is silver. We look at the M1 Mac mini vs Intel Mac mini in a separate article.

Best Mac mini deals

We have seen the following deals on the Mac mini worth highlighting:

M1 Mac mini deals

You can get a discount on the November 2020 M1 Mac mini:

Mac mini, M1, 8‑Core CPU / 8‑Core GPU, 256GB, MSRP: $699/£699

Retailer Price Delivery B & H Photo $669.00 Free View $669.99 Free View $699.99 Free View

Mac mini, M1, 8‑Core CPU / 8‑Core GPU, 512GB, MSRP: $899/#899

Retailer Price Delivery $759.00 Free View B & H Photo $799.00 Free View $899.99 Free View

Intel Mac mini deals

If it’s the Intel Mac mini you are after, you can get some good deals on those models:

Mac mini, 3.0GHz 6-Core, 512GB (2020), MSRP: $1,099/£1,099

Retailer Price Delivery B & H Photo $1079.00 Free View $1099.00 Free View $1099.99 Free View

Older Mac mini models

These models have now been discontinued by Apple, but you may still find some excellent offers, indeed, we often find the best savings to be had are on the older models.

Mac mini, 3.6GHz Quad-Core i3, 256GB (2020), was $799/£799

Retailer Price Delivery B & H Photo $799.00 Free View

Where to buy Mac mini

Resellers are always offering discounts on the different Mac models. You may find deals on the following sites:

US

UK

Apple has a number of Apple Premium Resellers in the UK who stock Macs and offer other services:

We often see great discounts at KRCS (who are often the first to discount new Apple products)

Insight

iStore

Select

Western Computer

Jigsaw

Sometimes Amazon offers Lightning deals on Macs. If you’ve found that you’re missing out on Amazon’s Lightning deals, which run for just a few hours and offer limited stock, we’d recommend signing up for Amazon’s 30 day free trial of Prime, which will get you access to deals 30 minutes before everyone else. Plus, you’ll get free next-day delivery with the Prime trial, as well as access to Prime Instant Video and more. Sign up for Prime now to take advantage.

One benefit of buying from Apple is you could trade in your old Mac and get money off. We have an article explaining How to get money off with Apple’s trade-in program.

Best refurbished Mac mini deals

Although from time to time Apple drops the price of its Macs this is quite a rare occurrence: Apple never really offers discounts other than through its official refurbished store.

With that in mind we recoommend that you should visit the Apple Refurbished Store where you can find cut-price Mac mini models. These refurbished models are Mac minis that were returned to Apple, perhaps due to a fault. Apple fully reconditions these models and offers them with a full year’s warranty.

Amazon also has a certified refurbished store for Apple products but we would advise against buying any products that are older than five years – most of the products we see on the Amazon refurbished store are unfortunately very old.

Find the latest Apple refurbished deals here. We also have this advice about buying a refurbished Mac.

