The best Mac mini deals this month

The Mac mini is a great choice because it’s the cheapest Mac you can get and yet it’s also one of the more powerful Macs. If you want a new Mac mini you don’t even have to pay full price – we’ve scoured the web for the best cut-price deals for a Mac mini so you can save money on a new Mac.

With some great discounts available, buying a Mac mini is without a doubt the cheapest way to get a Mac. If you’d like some help to choose the best Mac for you, read our Mac buying guide where we cover all the models.

Best Mac mini deals right now

Here are some of the best deals for the Mac mini we’re seeing right now:

In the US:

In the UK:

If you’re looking for a different Mac, check out our round-up of the best desktop Mac deals.

Where to buy the Mac mini

Mac mini buyers in the U.S. can check out the following stores:

If you’re based in the U.K. you can pick up a Mac mini from the following retailers:

Apple has a number of Apple Premium Resellers in the UK who stock Macs and offer other services:

You might also be able to trade in your old Mac to get some money off your new purchase. Here’s how to get money off with Apple’s trade-in program.

Mac mini: What you need to know

Apple introduced the Mac mini with an M1 chip in November 2020. Read our Mac mini vs iMac comparison and our Mac mini M1 review for more information.

The Mac mini pricing is as follows:

M1 Chip with 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB, £699/$699

M1 Chip with 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB, £899/$899

3.0GHz 6-core 8th-gen i5 Intel, integrated graphics, 8GB RAM, 512GB, £1,099/$1,099

You can order a Mac mini directly from Apple UK and Apple US.

We are hoping that the Mac mini may soon get the option of an M1 Pro or M1 Max, like the 2021 MacBook Pro has. When this rumoured model arrives it is likely to be a replacement for the Intel-powered Mac mini Apple is still selling, and it will have a higher price than the current M1 Mac mini models. More here: Everything we know about the next Mac mini.

Speaking of the older 3.0GHz 6-core Intel Mac mini that Apple is still selling, this may appeal if you would prefer not to move to Apple’s M1 chips right now. You can distinguish between the two by checking the colour – the Intel model is Space Grey, the M1 model is silver. We look at the M1 Mac mini vs Intel Mac mini in a separate article.

Best M1 Mac mini deals

M1 Mac mini, 256GB ($699/£699)

M1 Mac mini, 512GB ($899/£899)

Best ongoing Intel Mac mini deals

If it’s the Intel Mac mini you are after, you can get some good deals on those models:

Intel Mac mini, 3.0GHz, 512GB ($1,099/£1,099)

Best refurbished Mac mini deals

Although from time to time Apple drops the price of its Macs this is quite a rare occurrence: Apple never really offers discounts other than through its official refurbished store.

With that in mind, we recommend that you should visit the Apple Refurbished Store where you can find cut-price Mac mini models. These refurbished models are Mac minis that were returned to Apple, perhaps due to a fault. Apple fully reconditions these models and offers them with a full year’s warranty.

Amazon also has a certified refurbished store for Apple products but we would advise against buying any products that are older than five years – most of the products we see on the Amazon refurbished store are unfortunately very old.

Find the latest Apple refurbished deals here. We also have this advice about buying a refurbished Mac.