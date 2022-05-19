What version of macOS can my Mac run?

Wondering which versions of macOS or Mac OS X your Mac can run? Our macOS compatibility checker will show you what Macs the different versions of macOS and Mac OS X support so you can tell what macOS you should be running on your Mac.

What Mac operating systems can my Mac run?

Apple releases a new version of the Mac operating system almost every year, but it won’t support every Mac. Each year more and more Macs fall by the wayside, unable to be updated to take advantage of the latest features. Read on to find out which Macs are supported by each version of the Mac operating system.

But it may not just be a case of wanting to know if your Mac can run the newest operating system. Some people will want to know if it is possible to downgrade their Mac to an older version of macOS. In which case they may want to know what the oldest macOS they can run is.

Officially, the operating system that was available on that Mac at the time that you bought it is the oldest version of macOS that can run on that Mac. It’s likely that an older OS won’t include the necessary drivers for the hardware on your newer Mac. For this reason it is unlikely that you will be able to install an older version of macOS on a new Mac – but you can take a look at How to install old versions of macOS or OS X for guidance on what is possible. Nor will you be able to run older versions of macOS on M1 Macs.

We have a complete list of all the different versions of macOS and Mac OS X here.

Not sure which Mac you own? Check our article about how to identify your Mac.

Can your Mac run Monterey? Find out below…

Note: In each case the year referenced below is the year that Mac was introduced – you could for example have bought a 2016 MacBook in early 2017, but it’s still the 2016 MacBook. This is important to keep in mind if you are looking to run an older version of macOS on a Mac. Macs are generally incompatible with versions of macOS that are older than the one it shipped with.

Monterey compatibility

macOS Monterey was made available to download on Monday 25 October 2021. Here’s how to update macOS.

The following Macs are compatible with macOS Monterey:

MacBook models from early 2016 or later

MacBook Air models from early 2015 or later

MacBook Pro models from early 2015 or later

Mac mini models from 2014 or later

iMac from 2015 or later

iMac Pro (2017 and later)

Mac Pro models from late 2013 and later

Mac Studio

Big Sur compatibility

Big Sur was the version of macOS that arrived on some Macs in November 2020. Here’s a list of the Macs that can run macOS Big Sur:

MacBook models from early 2015 or later

MacBook Air models from 2013 or later

MacBook Pro models from 2013 or later

Mac mini models from 2014 or later

iMac from 2014 or later

iMac Pro (all models)

Mac Pro models from 2013 and 2019

Catalina compatibility

Catalina arrived in October 2019 and can run on the following Macs:

MacBook (2015 to 2017)

MacBook Air (Mid-2012 to 2019)

MacBook Pro (Mid-2012 to 2019)

Mac mini (Late 2012 to late-2018)

iMac (Late 2012 to 2019)

iMac Pro (all models)

Mac Pro models from 2013

Note that the M1-series Macs will not be able to run Catalina or earlier.

The M1 Mac cannot be downgraded beyond Big Sur.

Mojave compatibility

Mojave arrived in September 2018 and can run on the following Macs:

MacBook (Early 2015 to 2017)

MacBook Air (Mid 2012 to 2017, because it’s the same as 2015 model)

MacBook Pro (Mid 2012 to 2018)

Mac mini (Late 2012 to late-2018)

iMac (Late 2012 to mid-2017)

iMac Pro (all models)

Mac Pro (Late 2013, plus mid-2010 and mid-2012 models with recommended Metal-capable GPU)

High Sierra compatibility

High Sierra arrived in September 2017 and can run on the following Macs:

MacBook (Late 2009 to 2017)

MacBook Air (Late 2010 to 2017, which is same as 2015 model)

MacBook Pro (Mid 2010 to 2017)

Mac mini (Mid 2010 to 2014)

iMac (Late 2009 to mid-2017)

Mac Pro (Mid 2010 and 2013)

Sierra compatibility

Sierra arrived in September 2016 and can run on the following Macs:

MacBook (Late 2009 to 2017)

MacBook Air (Late 2010 to 2017, which is same as 2015 model)

MacBook Pro (Mid 2010 to 2015)

Mac mini (Mid 2010 to 2014)

iMac (Late 2009 to 2015)

Mac Pro (Mid 2010 and 2013)

El Capitan compatibility

El Capitan arrived in September 2015 and can run on the following Macs:

MacBook (Early 2015 to 2017)

MacBook (Late 2008 to 2010)

MacBook Air (Late 2008 to early 2015)

MacBook Pro (Mid/Late 2007 to early 2015)

Mac mini (Early 2009 to 2014)

iMac (Mid 2007 to mid-2015)

Mac Pro (2008, 2010, 2013)

Yosemite compatibility

Yosemite arrived in October 2014 and can run on the following Macs:

MacBook (Late 2008 to 2010)

MacBook Air (Late 2008 to mid 2013)

MacBook Pro (13″ Mid-2009 to mid 2014)

MacBook Pro (15″ Mid/Late 2007 to mid 2014)

MacBook Pro (17″ Late 2007 to 2011)

Mac mini (Early 2009 to 2012)

iMac (Mid-2007 to mid-2014)

Mac Pro (2008 and 2010)

Mavericks compatibility

Mavericks arrived in October 2013 and can run on the following Macs:

MacBook (Late 2008 to 2010)

MacBook Air (Late 2008 to mid 2013)

MacBook Pro (Mid 2007 to early 2013)

Xserve (Early 2009)

Mac mini (Early 2009 to 2012)

iMac (Mid 2007 to early 2013)

Mac Pro (Early 2008 and 2010)

Mountain Lion compatibility

Mountain Lion, the last of the ‘cat’ versions of macOS launched in July 2012 and can run on the following Macs:

MacBook (Late 2008 to 2010)

MacBook Air (Late 2008 to mid 2012)

MacBook Pro (Mid/Late 2007 to mid-2012)

Mac mini (Early 2009 to 2011)

iMac (Mid-2007 to 2011)

Mac Pro (Early 2008 and 2010)

Wondering how long Apple will support your Mac for? Read: How long do Macs last?