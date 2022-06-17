Best VPN Deals – Find a cheap VPN for your Mac, iPhone or iPad

VPN services can give you online privacy, unblock regional content on streaming services like Netflix, and allow you access websites or streaming services that aren’t available in your region. They are an essential tool if you have a MacBook and connect to open Wi-Fi networks in cafes, hotels, airports and other places. We can help you find the cheapest VPN to suit your needs.

Choosing which VPN service to subscribe to can be difficult and this is compounded by the fact that there are so many offers and discounts. That’s where we come in. All of the services you’ll find below are ones we’d use ourselves – and we do on a daily basis.

All these deals save a significant amount compared to paying for each of these services on a rolling monthly subscription. VPN providers tend to offer year-round discounts.

One of the best discounts is 88% off Ivacy. It’s for a five-year subscription, but for an up-front payment of less than $71.64/£57.59 ($1.19/96p month) that’s one of the cheapest deals we’ve seen.

Another deal to take a look at is for FastestVPN’s Lifetime plan – which with 97% off makes it an absolute bargain as you pay once and have access to the VPN for life. It’s $20 (approx £15).

Best VPNs for Mac

You’ll find these services in our round up of the best VPNs for Mac, and there are more deals available currently from all the major VPN providers, which you’ll find below along with expert buying advice.

Here are our top recommendations for Mac VPNs:

Best all-rounder: Surfshark (has 83% off a two year subscription)

Most features: NordVPN (59% off NordVPN with free anti-malware protection)

Most premium: ExpressVPN (has 49% off a one year subscription and 3 free months)

Most countries: PureVPN (has 82% off a two year subscription)

Most servers: Private Internet Access (has 81% off a three year subscription)

Most VPNs cost less than $5/£5 per month, with some less than $3/£3. There are even some free VPNs, but these are usually very limited and could be collecting data about you.

Best VPN for Mac deals

Now read on to find the best deals right now.

Top 10 VPN Deals FastestVPN Lifetime plan 1 From: FastestVPN Was: $600 Now: $20 (95% off) View Deal Unlike most VPN deals which are subscriptions for a set number of years, FastestVPN’s is for a lifetime subscription. We asked the company exactly what that meant and were told “we will never terminate their accounts”. And for just $20 – around £15 – that’s unbeatable. Plus, you’ll get a year’s cloud storage thrown in – 2TB with Internxt – and a password manager. FastestVPN isn’t the best VPN service around, and it’s not the fastest either. It has far fewer locations and servers than most. When we tested it, speeds were good over IKEv2, but terrible over OpenVPN, which is what you need to use to unblock services such Netflix and Disney+ in the US. Ivacy five-year VPN subscription 2 From: Ivacy Was: $597 / £480 Now: $71.64 / £57.59 (88% off) View Deal Ivacy’s deal is one of the best around, knocking a whopping 88% off the usual monthly price. It’s a five-year subscription that works out at $1.19 per month, or 96p if you’re in the UK. The up-front payment of $71.64 / £57.59 is a real bargain, as that’s what most VPN services charge for two years, or even one year. Ivacy offers a great service which supports P2P downloads, unblocks streaming services (including Netflix and Disney+) and, like any VPN service, gives you security when using public Wi-Fi and privacy when browsing the web. You can use it on up to 10 devices at the same time, but even if you use it only on one or two, it’s still one the cheapest VPN deals around. Plus, as a bonus, you also get a password manager included for the first year! PureVPN two-year subscription 3 From: PureVPN Was: $262.80 ($10.95 per month) Now: $53.95 ($1.99 per month) (79% off) View Deal PureVPN’s latest deal is for a two-year subscription that will cost you $53.95 (around £44) and you get three free months on the end. By our calculations, that’s not 82% off or $1.99 per month as claimed. It’s actually $2.25 per month, and 79% off.



Yep, it’s because PureVPN is counting the ‘free’ months as paid in order to make the price look cheaper. It’s a shame, as even at $2.25 per month, this is a good deal.

By our calculations, that’s not 82% off or $1.99 per month as claimed. It’s actually $2.25 per month, and 79% off.Yep, it’s because PureVPN is counting the ‘free’ months as paid in order to make the price look cheaper. It’s a shame, as even at $2.25 per month, this is a good deal. As with all the deals here (and with all VPN subscriptions longer than a month), you pay for the full subscription up front – not per month. TIP: if you’re using a desktop web browser and move your cursor off the page you should see a “secret” 5-year deal appear which works out at just $1.49 per month (£1.11), but of course the total price is higher ($89.95) as it’s for 60 months rather than 24. Surfshark two-year subscription 4 From: Surfshark Was: $336.70 / £250.90 Now: $59.80 / £46.54 (82% off + 2 months free) View Deal Surfshark is currently offering 82% off its two-year subscription, plus two months free. This isn’t the absolute best deal we’ve ever seen from the service, but it’s still a great price for two years’ access to a top VPN service, which is also one of the few which doesn’t put a limit on the number of devices you can use with it at the same time. In fact, it’s almost half the price NordVPN is currently charging. Read our Surfshark review Private Internet Access two-years, two-months subscription 5 From: Private Internet Access Was: $454.10 / £389.61 Now: $56.94 / £43.94 (81% off) View Deal Private Internet Access is offering 81% off its two-year subscription. The monthly price shown on PIA’s site counts the extra months not as free but as paid months. It’s a cheeky way of making it look a bit cheaper than it really is. But it’s a good deal overall for this trusted service: it’s one of few VPN services that have made the source code for its apps public so it can be scrutinised. Read our full PIA review for more details. CyberGhost three-year (+4 months) subscription 6 From: CyberGhost Was: $506.61 / £389.61 a year Now: $89.31 / £68.25 for three years (82% off) View Deal CyberGhost is a great VPN service and its current offer is for a 40-month subscription. It’s touted as a three-year deal with four months free, but click through and you’ll see you’re actually charged for all 40 months at the monthly price quoted.

It’s a practice we want VPNs to ditch, but since the renewal price remains the same and doesn’t get hiked up (as it does with NordVPN and Surfshark), it’s still a good deal. CyberGhost is great for unblocking streaming services, so if that’s what you want a VPN for, it should be a tempting deal. CyberGhost is great for unblocking streaming services, so if that’s what you want a VPN for, it should be a tempting deal. You’ll find CyberGhost in our round-up of the best VPNs. NordVPN two-year subscription 7 From: NordVPN Was: $286.80 / £175.39 Now: $78.96 / £83.23 (inc VAT) (52% off) View Deal This deal gives you 52% off the renewal price (as opposed to the monthly price, which is why NordVPN’s discount appears lower than its rivals), and applies when you sign up for the two-year plan. The UK prices shown here include VAT, which is why they look more expensive than the prices you’ll see when you click through to Nord’s website (it’s £3.47 per month, not £2.89). It’s still 52% off, but Nord presents all its prices without tax. NordVPN is by no means the cheapest VPN service – even with this deal – but if you want the best all-round VPN – it’s top of our round-up of the best VPN services – then this is deal to go for. Hidden24 two-year subscription 8 From: Hidden24 Was: $72/£119.76 a year Now: $59.88/£78.96 a year ($4.99/£3.29 per month) (20% / 44% off) View Deal Hidden24 is a VPN service with a difference: it doesn’t require an app. It will suit anyone wanting a VPN for absolute privacy as it logs precisely nothing. Your device will need to support a VPN connection natively, but Windows, Android, iOS and macOS all do. Hidden24 is also a great option if you don’t want to sign up for a long time: it’s around half the cost of its rivals if you just need a VPN for a month. Express VPN one-year subscription (3 months free) 9 From: ExpressVPN Was: $194.20/£148.18 ($12.95/£9.88 a month) Now: $99.95/£76.27 ($8.33/£6.35 a month for 12 months) (49% off) View Deal Get 49% off ExpressVPN, which is one of our favourite VPNs. When you click through to the deal, the monthly cost you see is the average cost when spread over 15 months. But if you consider the final three months to be free (as per the offer), the actual monthly cost for the first 12 months is the price you see above. Like others here which play a similar trick, it’s a sneaky way of making the price look lower, but as you’ll see in our review, this is still a great VPN service.

How to find the best VPN deal for Mac

VPN subscriptions typically work out cheaper if you commit for a year or longer, which saves a lot of money. Prices rarely exceed $6/£6 per month with multi-year subscriptions and are often closer to $2/£2… or even less.

Many major VPN providers offer discounts through the year, and sometimes even offer permanent discounts. These discounts can look impressive at first. It’s not uncommon to see a countdown timer telling you when the deal ends – but these are almost always to induce FOMO – the fear of missing out – in order to persuade you to sign up immediately.

Large discounts are par for the course with VPN services, especially when you’re subscribing for several years. This makes it all the more important to look into the various providers and what each has to offer, before jumping into a long-term commitment.

All VPNs we’ve tested offer cross-device coverage too, so you can use them on your Mac, iPhone, iPad and more. We’ve separately rounded up the best iPhone VPNs and iPad VPNs.