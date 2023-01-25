If you’re on the hunt for a bargain on Apple’s HomePod or HomePod mini we are here to help.

The bad news is that the offering of HomePod deals tends to be scarce, but we have rounded up the best available right here.

We’ve also looked at a selection of the best AirPlay speakers and you may also be interested in our round up of the best AirPods deals.

Best HomePod deals

In January 2023 Apple reintroduced the full-sized HomePod. This came almost two years after the full-sized HomePod was discontinued, in March 2021. The new second generation HomePod is 4mm shorter than its predecessor and lighter, but there’s not a lot else that’s different.

The HomePod (2nd gen) goes on sale on Friday, February 3, 2023. You can preorder one from Apple now for $299/£299.

Once the HomePod starts shipping we may see deals from Apple resellers. Check the tables below to see the best prices right now.

Best HomePod mini deals

The HomePod mini was introduced in autumn 2020 with an MSRP of $99/£99: an appealing price that is within reach for the average budget. (The price dropped, briefly, by a further £10 in the U.K. when a new range of colours were announced on 18 October 2021, however, the price in the U.K is now back up to £99). Apple’s price at time of writing is $99/£99.

It’s certainly more budget-friendly than the standard HomePod, which was priced at $299/£279 before Apple discontinued it in March 2021 the second generation of which now costs $299/£299. The catch is that the low price of the HomePod mini means deals are rare.

In the U.S. over Black Friday 2022 we saw Best Buy discounting the HomePod mini by $5, but there are no such discounts now.

In the U.K. some resellers are still selling the HomePod for £89 including:

One place you won’t find the HomePod or HomePod mini is Amazon, of course there are plenty of deals to be had on Amazon’s Echo speakers.

HomePod deals

The HomePod (2nd gen) costs $299/£299, if anyone is discounting it you will see the prices below.

Retailer Price $299 View Deal

HomePod mini deals

The HomePod mini costs $99/£99, if anyone is discounting it you will see the prices below.