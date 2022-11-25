Home
HomePod mini discounts are few and far between, but if anyone is discounting Apple's speaker you will find the details here.
Karen Haslam
By Karen Haslam
Editor, Macworld
HomePod mini all colours
Apple

If you’re on the hunt for a bargain on Apple’s HomePod mini, your search is officially over.

The bad news is that the offering of HomePod deals tends to be scarce, but we have rounded up the best available right here.

Best HomePod mini deals

In the U.S. Best Buy is discounting the HomePod mini by a few dollars, details below.

Unfortunately in the U.K. we have yet to find anyone dropping the price below the RRP of £89.

HomePod mini: what you need to know

The HomePod mini was introduced in autumn 2020 with an MSRP of $99/£99: an appealing price that is within reach for the average budget. Then it dropped by a further £10 in the UK when a new range of colours were announced on 18 October 2021. Apple’s price at time of writing is $99/£89. However, we wouldn’t be surprised to see the price rise again in the U.K. because Apple has put prices up across the range of iPads, so more price hikes in the UK look plausible.

It’s certainly more budget-friendly than the standard HomePod was, which was priced at $299/£279 before Apple discontinued it in March 2021.

The catch is that the low price means deals are rare.

HomePod mini deals

The HomePod mini costs $99/£89, if anyone is discounting it you will see the prices below.

Retailer
Price
Adorama
$74.00
Best Buy
$94.99
Apple
$99.00
Apple
$99
