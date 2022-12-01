Should I buy a refurbished Apple Watch?

There have been eight generations of Apple Watch, each available in multiple screen sizes, connectivity options, case materials, and straps, ranging from a couple of hundred dollars to literally thousands. Anyone else remember the original $10k Apple Watch Edition?

While not all are available to buy directly from Apple–right now the company sells only the Ultra, the Series 8, and the 2nd-gen SE released in 2022–it’s easy to buy other models from third-party retailers or, if you’d like to save some money, consider a refurbished model. And refurbished is an option you really shouldn’t ignore.

While you might scoff at the prospect of buying what is technically a second-hand watch, Apple’s refurbishing process is undoubtedly rigorous. In fact, apart from the packaging, we don’t think you’d be able to tell the difference between an Apple Watch that the company is selling refurbished and one that’s brand new. Other retailers have their own refurbishment processes, which vary in rigor and reliability, but when you take the potential savings into consideration, buying a refurbished Apple Watch becomes a highly tempting option.

In this article we break down everything you need to know about buying a refurbished Apple Watch from the Apple Refurbished Store or elsewhere to save some serious money.

Where to buy a refurbished Apple Watch

Here are some of the leading resellers of refurbished Apple products, including the Apple Watch.

Apple Refurb Store: Apple itself offers a range of refurbished Apple Watches, and in typical Apple fashion, the refurb is of the highest quality.

Decluttr: This is MusicMagpie’s brand in the US. You get the same trade-in services, 12-month warranty, and 14-day money-back guarantee.

Walmart: US shoppers can also find refurbished Apple Watches from Walmart. Keep in mind, it’s not directly from the retailer but from other sellers. The beauty is that if you run into trouble you can return the device at any Walmart location, and we’ve seen some very competitive prices from this retailer.

Amazon Renewed Store: There are some excellent deals on here, but check carefully for the condition. These details can sometimes be difficult to spot on the product page.

UK readers should try the following refurbished sellers:

Apple Refurb Store: Buyers in the past have remarked about the near-new quality of Apple Refurb products, albeit in plain white packaging.

MusicMagpie: MusicMagpie is one of the most reputable refurbished sellers. It often has sales that reduce prices further. Plus, it also accepts old tech, gadgets, and media (including books and CDs) which you can trade in for more money off.

The iOutlet: The iOutlet is another reseller with great prices on refurbished devices, including several generations of the Apple Watch. You can also trade in other gadgets such as iPhones, iPads, and gaming consoles to earn cashback.

Amazon Renewed Store: Another solid option for refurbished Apple Watch deals. Purchases are not only backed by Amazon’s standard returns policy, but the “Renewed Guarantee” as well, which lets you get a refund or replacement within 1 year of receiving your product.

Envirofone: Known for its smartphone offers, this site also currently offers four generations of older Apple Watches, from the Series 2 (which we wouldn’t recommend, as it dates back all the way to 2016) through to the Series 5 (which can still do a job). We’ve not seen anything more recent, however, and stock may be low.

We’d also recommend checking out the following retailers:

Best refurbished Apple Watch deals right now

Here’s our pick of the best-value deals on refurbished Apple Watches available right now. But if you’re looking for a slightly different model it’s worth shopping around on the sites listed above.

Best Refurbished Apple Watch Deals (US) Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm, GPS, refurbished) 1 From: Walmart Was: $349 Now: $262.97 ($86 off) View Deal An excellent deal on 2021’s flagship Apple Watch. Walmart says the device has been professionally inspected, tested and cleaned. Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm, GPS, refurbished 'Pristine') 2 From: Decluttr Was: $349 Now: $287.99 ($61.01 off) View Deal Decluttr describes this as a pristine product which “has been fully tested and is in excellent working order.” It’s a good price, too. Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm, GPS, refurbished) 3 From: Apple Refurbished Store Was: $349 Now: $299 ($50 off) View Deal Apple is generally the most dependable source of refurb units, although its prices may not be the lowest. Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm, GPS + cellular, refurbished) 4 From: Walmart Was: $479 Now: $189.99 ($289 off) View Deal A terrific price from Walmart on this two-year-old smartwatch. Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS + cellular, refurbished 'Good') 5 From: Decluttr Was: $449 Now: $197.99 ($251 off) View Deal Decluttr warns that the product, rated ‘Good,’ will show “moderate signs of wear and tear,” but assures customers it has been fully tested and is in excellent working order. Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm, GPS + cellular, refurbished) 6 From: Walmart Was: $479 Now: $159.92 ($319 off) View Deal Are you willing to settle for a three-year-old Apple Watch? If so, this is a great price on 2019’s finest. Walmart warns, however, that there may be “minor cosmetic defects, blemishes, dents, scratches.”

UK readers can pick up a bargain on a refurbished Apple Watch too. Here are our favourite deals right now.

Best Refurbished Apple Watch Deals (UK) Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm, GPS + cellular, refurbished 'Good') 1 From: MusicMagpie Was: £419 Now: £324.99 (£94 off) View Deal A handy saving on the larger, cellular-equipped version of 2021’s Apple Watch Series 7. Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm, GPS, refurbished) 2 From: Apple Refurbished Store Was: £369 Now: £309 (£60 off) View Deal Apple no longer sells new units of the Series 7 from 2021, but it’s got refurb models at £60 off the launch price. Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm, GPS, refurbished 'Grade A') 3 From: iOutlet Was: £369 Now: £299.99 (£69 off) View Deal This is a good price, but be warned that the charging brick is not included (or rather, will cost extra if you want it) and it comes with a generic rather than “genuine” strap. This is a solid choice for those who’ve got spare accessories from a previous watch. Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm, GPS + cellular, refurbished 'Good') 4 From: MusicMagpie Was: £509 Now: £210.99 (£298 off) View Deal This is an excellent offer on the 44mm Watch 6 (Cellular) in ‘Good’ condition, with £298 off compared to its original RRP. Just bear in mind that it’s now two years old. Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS + cellular, refurbished) 5 From: Apple Refurbished Store Was: £479 Now: £369 (£110 off) View Deal The Apple Watch Series 6 is now two generations old (the Series 8 launched in September 2022) but remains a capable option, and you can pick up a refurbished unit via Apple’s Refurb Store. Get £110 off the launch price of the 40mm variant complete with cellular connectivity. Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS + cellular, renewed 'Acceptable') 6 From: Amazon Renewed Store Was: £479 Now: £232.04 (£247 off) View Deal This is an appealingly low price, but can you cope with ‘Acceptable’ condition? Amazon warns that there are visible scratches. Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm, cellular, refurbished) 7 From: Apple Refurbished Store Was: £429 Now: £319 (£110 off) View Deal If you want the smaller 40mm version of the Apple Watch Series 5 from 2019 complete with cellular connectivity, Apple’s Refurb Store offers an appealingly low price. It’s refurbished, admittedly, but to Apple’s high standards. Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS, refurbished) 8 From: Apple Refurbished Store Was: £239 Now: £199 (£40 off) View Deal Apple’s Refurb Store has £40 off the 40mm model of the Watch SE from 2020. Note that a new SE came out in 2022.

What’s the difference between a new Apple Watch and a refurbished one?

Technically speaking, Refurbished Apple products (by which we mean specifically products refurbished by Apple itself) are pre-owned, but with such a meticulous refurbishing process undertaken by the company, it’s unlikely you’ll even notice.

It’s not to say that the product has been used for years on end: it could have been used by a journalist relatively briefly for review purposes, or it could have been returned by a customer who quickly decided on a different make or model. Even if it was returned for being faulty after a period of use, Apple rectifies any issues before selling the unit on, providing a product that’s essentially ‘as new.’

When you buy a refurbished Apple Watch directly from Apple, you’ll also get the same one-year warranty that you’d get when buying a brand-new Apple Watch, along with all the manuals and accessories that come with the smartwatch.

The only noticeable difference is the packaging; refurbished Apple products come in a plain white box with no branding or imagery. We imagine this is something to do with stopping untrustworthy customers from buying a refurbished product and trying to resell it as new, but only Apple knows the real reasons why. Perhaps it’s just cheaper…

Apple replaces the battery and case for every refurbished unit as standard, but it goes further than that. The company promises that all refurbished Apple Watches are in full working order, and each unit is thoroughly tested to guarantee this. Any parts that were defective when the Apple Watch was originally returned will have been replaced, and the Watch will have been thoroughly cleaned and inspected to make sure it holds up to Apple’s high standards. These don’t just apply to brand-new products!

As with new Apple products, you’ve got the option of extending the warranty from one to two years by taking out AppleCare+ for your refurbished Watch. This provides two years’ worth of technical support, 24/7 access to Apple experts and hardware coverage for two accidents, although there’s an additional $69/£55 fee for repairs.

Should I buy a refurbished Apple Watch?

We think it’s certainly worth considering, as top-quality refurbished products can look as good as new and, packaging aside, your experience will be identical to that of a first-time buyer. It also offers better value for money than simply buying used or second-hand for one key reason: the battery will have been replaced.

Battery replacements cost $79 from Apple US, or £85 from Apple UK (for most models; the Ultra is a little more). That’s money you might as well put towards a good-quality refurbished model.

Which refurbished Apple Watch should I buy?

If you’re on the hunt for the latest Apple Watch Series 8 or Ultra models, you likely won’t find any at the Apple Refurbished Store just yet, so you’ll have to go elsewhere (see our suggestions below). You’ll easily be able to find a refurbished Series 7 or 6, however. And there are some terrific deals on the Apple Watch Series 5 from 2019… but we wouldn’t go any older than that.

You may well be able to find a tempting-looking deal on the Series 4 or 3, but these models are pretty much relics when it comes to processing power and features, and the latter is no longer supported by Apple itself: you won’t be able to install new versions of watchOS. The Series 4 is likely to meet the same fate next year.

If you’re struggling to decide on which Apple Watch is best for your needs, we recommend taking a look at our Apple Watch buying guide.

Which Apple Watch models are available from Apple’s Refurbished Store?

With an ever-evolving stock, it should come as no surprise that products available in Apple’s Refurbished Store change quite frequently. You’ll want to check back regularly if the particular model of Apple Watch isn’t available when you first look.

At time of writing, you can pick up refurbished Apple Watch Series 3, Series 5, Series 7, and first-gen SE models in GPS and cellular configurations, and all are available in a variety of colour options–in the US at least. (Apple has a slot for the Series 6 too, but it’s currently out of stock.)

Those in the UK can choose from the Apple Watch Series 3, Series 4, Series 5, Series 6, Series 7, and first-gen SE.

As we say, keep checking if the configuration you want isn’t there right now. If you want to save some money on an Apple Watch, it’s also worth keeping an eye on our roundup of the best Apple Watch deals.

You may also be able to find a deal that bundles an Apple Watch for free. Read How to get an Apple Watch for free for more information.

How to choose a refurbished Apple Watch

If the Apple Refurbished Store doesn’t have the model you’re after, you might need to go to a third-party reseller. There are a few things to note before you hand over your cash.

Unlike the situation with Apple’s refurbished devices, which will be virtually indistinguishable from new, third-party refurbished sellers will often offer Apple Watches in a range of conditions. Some will use descriptive terms such as “pristine” and “good.” Others will go for Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C, which can be less straightforward to understand.

Like grades on a report card, a Grade A refurbished Apple Watch will be as close to new as possible. Any sign of wear will be so minimal, you probably won’t be able to tell. Unsurprisingly, Grade A refurbished devices will always be more expensive.

Grade B may show some signs of wear but these will be mostly minor. Finally, a Grade C refurbished Apple Watch will show obvious signs of wear like scratches or scuffs.

Keep in mind, however, that these grades are only a rough indication of what to expect. There isn’t a standard that oversees these grades–which means a Grade A from one reseller may be closer to a Grade B elsewhere. This is why it’s also important to look at all the individual return/warranty policies of the reseller before you part with your money.

Most trusted refurbished sellers offer a one-year warranty on purchases, which means you can get a refund or free repair should you run into any trouble. Many retailers such as Music Magpie and 4Gadgets also offer 14-day money-back guarantees so you can return the device if you’re not totally happy.