If you’re looking for an iPhone but don’t want to spend a fortune, the third-gen iPhone SE, Apple’s cheapest current handset, is the phone for you. It features the company’s latest and most powerful iPhone processor at an affordable price.

For a phone that’s even cheaper, however, you may want to consider the second-gen iPhone SE from 2020. Apple no longer sells this device itself, but other vendors will sell you one for a bargain price.

In this article we round up the best deals and discounts currently available on each iPhone SE model, as well as cheap bundle offers worth considering. We cover both SIM-free and contract deals, identifying which retailers which have the handsets in stock, and which offer the best price. If you want to get yourself an iPhone SE, read on for the best deals.

How much does the iPhone SE cost?

Apple’s most affordable iPhone starts at $429. (You can get it for less if you trade in an older qualifying phone.) The 2022 model is currently available in three configurations:

iPhone SE (2022, 64GB): $429 / £419 / AUD$719

iPhone SE (2022, 128GB): $479 / £469 / AUD$799

iPhone SE (2022, 256GB): $579 / £569/ AUD$969

That’s a slight price increase on the previous model. The 2020 iPhone SE is no longer available from Apple itself, but had the following MSRPs at launch:

iPhone SE (2020, 64GB): $399 / £399 / AUD$679

iPhone SE (2020, 128GB): $449 / £439 / AUD$759

(We recommend that if you’re buying the iPhone SE you avoid the 64GB model. Read why here: Why you shouldn’t buy the 64GB iPhone SE.)

Where to buy iPhone SE (2022) SIM-free

Apple sells the new iPhone SE starting at $429/£419. You can buy from Apple right now.

It’s also available from other retailers, who in time will start to offer discounts on Apple’s price. But this new phone is both brand-new and relatively cheap (at least by Apple’s standards) so you’re unlikely to see any startling savings just yet. In the US, in fact, all the major retailers are sticking at Apple’s price.

The best option in the UK right now, meanwhile, is KRCS, which has the new SE for £414.81, a small discount of £4.19.

You can check the best and latest offers in our automatic pricing table, below.

64GB iPhone SE, MSRP £419/$429

128GB iPhone SE, MSRP £469/$479

Numerous retailers are stocking the new iPhone. Just make sure you get the third-gen or 2022 version of the iPhone SE: many will continue to stock the second-gen model from 2020, which features the older A13 processor and doesn’t feature 5G.

US readers should check the following stores:

UK readers, meanwhile, should check these retailers:

Where to buy iPhone SE (2022) on contract

Try the following stockists and carriers for the best iPhone SE contract deals.

As mentioned above, make sure you’re getting the 2022 model with the A15 processor and 5G. It’s also bearing in mind that you need the contract to include 5G support too: you need both hardware and contract to support the tech, and this may cost extra. If in doubt, ask a member of the sales support staff.

UK readers should try the following:

iPhone SE (2020) deals

The iPhone SE model from 2020 is no longer sold by Apple itself, but there are good deals available from other vendors.

Where to buy the iPhone SE (2020) SIM-free

You’ll see the lowest prices from third-party retailers in the automatic pricing table below.

You can also buy the iPhone SE SIM-free from a number of other retailers. Try these US stores:

UK readers should try the following:

Where to buy the iPhone SE (2020) on contract

You can pick up the iPhone SE from a number of different networks:

We’ve also compared the original iPhone SE to the iPhone SE 2 if you want to know what kind of upgrades and differences to expect.

Trade-in discounts

Don’t forget you can save when you trade in your old qualifying phone with Apple or other retailers participating in a trade-in programme.

Apple offers up to $140/£130 off the iPhone SE when you trade in your old iPhone. You’ll have to select the trade-in option during purchase and answer a few questions about your existing phone model, storage capacity and condition. You’ll need to provide your IMEI number as well. Read about Apple’s Trade In scheme.

In the UK you could get even more money off if you trade-in via Currys PC World, which has offered up to £240 off previous iPhone SE models when you trade in an older iPhone. Head to Currys to see how much your device is worth.

However, the greatest discount comes from Amazon, which offers up to £400 off in trade-in value. See how Amazon’s trade-in process works.

Apple reseller KRCS also offers a trade-in scheme.

Refurbished deals

You can save on the iPhone SE by opting for a refurbished model. This is an excellent option for the second-gen model from 2020.

Although you’re buying a device that has been pre-owned, buying refurbished isn’t the same as simply buying second-hand, the main difference being that the product has been repaired and rigorously tested to ensure it works just like new. Refurbished devices often come with additional warranty arrangements for peace of mind if you are to run into any issues after purchase.

MusicMagpie is a great source to shop for refurbished deals, although right now its prices are higher than Amazon’s. You reduce the rate if you choose to trade-in your old device or old tech for cashback.

When shopping refurbished, look out for Apple Certified Refurbished products. These have been repaired, with parts replaced as needed, and thoroughly tested (and cleaned) to meet the Apple standard. You can find Apple Certified Refurbished iPhones from the Apple Refurbished Store.

Wondering if there’s a more affordable option than the SE? We answer the question What is the cheapest iPhone? in a separate article. Our iPhone buying guide, meanwhile, offers in-depth advice for those looking to buy or upgrade.