Best iPad Air deals available now

If you want a new iPad Air, you’ve come to the right place. We’re looking at all the best deals and prices for the iPad Air right now–including contract plans. The Air remains incredibly popular and is an excellent halfway house between the entry-level iPad and high-end iPad Pro – ideal for those who need some extra power but don’t want to spend hundreds of pounds on a device that may not replace their laptop.

Apple’s latest iPad Air was released in March 2022, and it’s already seeing significant price drops. Additionally, the older model can be found for deeper savings at stores that still have stock.

Best 2022 iPad Air deals right now

In the U.S. you can get a discount on the new iPad Air at Amazon:

Additionally, KRCS in the UK is discounting the 2022 iPad Air:

Best 2020 iPad Air deals right now

The remaining stock of 2020 iPad Airs (4th gen) is being sold at a discount, with significant discounts regularly popping up. Here’s what’s available now in the U.S.:

In the U.K. we’ve found the following deals:

Argos has the 64GB iPad Air (was £579) for £498.

Amazon and Currys also have the £729 256GB iPad Air from 2020 for £629.

Currys has the 64GB cellular 2020 iPad Air (was £709) for £619.

Amazon and Currys have the £859 2020 cellular model for £749.

The 256GB iPad Air (2020, Cellular) is £639 (£220 off) at John Lewis.

Where to buy the new iPad Air 2022

If you want to buy the iPad Air direct from Apple, you can order on the Apple US or Apple UK site. There won’t be any discounts available, though Apple does offer occasional carrier deals and trade-ins.

Of course, Apple isn’t the only place you can buy an iPad Air, the usual resellers around the world will also be stocking the new model including the following. You can see the best prices at these resellers in live price comparison boxes below.

US retailers

UK retailers

Apple has a number of Apple Premium Resellers who stock iPads in the UK, and also offer other services, try the following:

KRCS often is the first to discount new products

iStore

Select

Western Computer

Best prices for iPad Air (2022 model)

Below are the best iPad Air prices we have seen for a variety of retailers. Browse to find the model you want at the best price.

64GB iPad Air (2022, Wi-Fi): $599/£569 MSRP

Retailer Price Delivery $559.00 Free View $599 View $599.00 Free View $599.99 Free View Adorama Not Available Free View

256GB iPad Air (2022, Wi-Fi): $749/£719 MSRP

Retailer Price Delivery $749.00 Free View

64GB iPad Air (2022, Wi-Fi): $749/£719 MSRP

Retailer Price Delivery $699.99 Free View $749.00 Free View $749.99 Free View

256GB iPad Air (2022, Cellular): $899/£869 MSRP

Retailer Price Delivery $899.00 Free View $899.00 Free View $899.99 Free View

Best prices for iPad Air (2020 model)

Many of the best deals right now are on the 2020 iPad Air, which while not the latest model is still a great purchase, especially if you can find it for a discount.

64GB iPad Air (2020, Wi-Fi): $599/£579 MSRP

Retailer Price Delivery $411.05 Free View $499.99 Free View

256GB iPad Air (2020, Wi-Fi): $749/£729 MSRP

Retailer Price Delivery $699.00 View

64GB iPad Air (2020, Cellular): $729/£709 MSRP

Retailer Price Delivery $654.00 View

256GB iPad Air (2020, Cellular): $879/£859 MSRP

Retailer Price Delivery Not Available View

iPad Air education discounts

Apple offers students and staff in higher education discounts on the iPad Air in its Education Store. Apple isn’t the only retailer that offers student discounts, however. In the U.K., KRCS offers up to 10 percent off for qualifying students.

University students and teachers can also save on the iPad Air with Apple’s Education pricing.

See our full guide on to how to get an education discount.

Or head directly to Apple UK or Apple US to get the educational discount.

iPad Air carrier deals

If you’re after the cellular model and want to buy it on contract, here’s where to look:

U.S. carrier deals

Verizon: Save $100 with an Unlimited plan and up to $200 when you buy with an iPhone.

U.K. carrier deals

O2 – Get up to 6 months of Disney Plus (or 12 months of another streaming service); plans start at £28 per month, £20 upfront for 1GB data

Vodafone – starting from £38 per month, £100 upfront for 2GB data

EE – Get 4GB data for £42.50 per month, £100 upfront – existing customers get 10% off

Sky – Currently out of stock, but usually has the best price on the market: 2GB of data for £22 per month and no upfront cost (36 months)

iPad Air refurbished deals

The deals you will see above are generally from Apple resellers rather than Apple itself – Apple rarely reduces prices. Apple does, however, sell reconditioned iPads in its refurbished store. So you can grab a bargain.

The iPads in Apple’s refurbished store may be ex-display stock, or they may have been returned to Apple due to a fault, but they are fully reconditioned now and come with a full year’s warranty.

Check out the US Apple Refurbished Store to see if there are any iPads available right now.

If you are in the UK check Apple’s UK Refurbished Store for the latest offerings.

There is a large refurbished market for the iPad Air. We’d recommend taking a look at these refurbished resellers for iPad Air offers:

See our full guide to buying a refurbished iPad.

iPad Air: Everything you need to know

In 2021 we saw Apple introduce a new iPad mini (6th gen), iPad Pro with M1, and a new iPad (9th gen), but the iPad Air was untouched… until March 2022 when Apple introduced the iPad Air (5th gen).

The new iPad Air has an M1 chip, just like the 2021 iPad Pro, an improved 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with support for Center Stage (compared to the 7MP FaceTime camera on the older model), and support for 5G on the cellular models. The color finishes are a little different from the previous generation too: space grey is joined by pink, starlight, purple and blue. Other than the colors, chip, and camera, the design and other features haven’t changed—it still has a 10.9-inch display.

The 2022 iPad Air

If you are interested in one of the other iPads, or just want the best deal, we’re also tracking the best iPad deals if you want to see other top offers. Also, check out our best Apple deals.