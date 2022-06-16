Best deals on iPhone 12 (and iPhone 12 mini and 12 Pro)

If you’re ready to part with your old handset and buy an iPhone 12 (or 12 mini, 12 Pro, or 12 Pro Max), now is a great time to hunt for deals. Retailers want to get rid of old stock, and there are great deals on the iPhone 12 range, whether you want to buy SIM-free or on contract. There are some great discounts on refurbished models too.

In this article we look at every major retailer and contract provider to find the best deals for the iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max.

How much do the iPhone 12 range cost?

When the company released the iPhone 13 last September, Apple discontinued the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max and dropped the price of the iPhone 12 and 12 mini.

Here are the starting prices. We offer more detailed pricing information in the section for each model.

Launch price Current price iPhone 12 mini From $699/£699 From $599/£579 iPhone 12 From $799/£799 From $699/£679 iPhone 12 Pro From $999/£999 Discontinued iPhone 12 Pro Max From $1,099/£1,099 Discontinued

While the Pro and Pro Max are no longer available from Apple, they can be found (usually at a good discount) from other retailers, which are trying to get rid of stock to make room for the new models.

Best iPhone 12 mini deals

How much does the iPhone 12 mini cost?

The smallest of the iPhone 12 range, the iPhone 12 mini features a 5.4-inch screen, which is only slightly larger than the iPhone SE (2022). Following the launch of the iPhone 13, Apple knocked $130 off the 12 mini as well:

64GB: $599 / £579 / AU$999 (Was: $729 / £699 / AU$1,199)

128GB: $649 / £629 / AU$1,079 (Was: $779 / £749 / AU$1,279)

256GB: $749 / £729 / AU$1,249 (Was: $879 / £849 / AU$1,449)

Best iPhone 12 mini SIM-free deals

You can keep up with the latest prices across a wide range of retailers using our automated table below.

Retailer Price Delivery $629.00 Free View $629.99 Free View $722.14 Free View

Best iPhone 12 mini contract deals

Here are the providers to check for iPhone 12 mini contracts.

UK readers should try the following:

Best iPhone 12 deals

How much does the iPhone 12 cost?

The standard iPhone offers a 6.1-inch display and is available in white, black, blue, green, purple and Product(Red). With the launch of the iPhone 13 range, Apple slashed £120/$100 off the iPhone 12’s price. This is what it costs if you buy direct from Apple:

64GB: $699 / £679 / AU$1,199 (Was: $829 / £799 / AU$1,349)

128GB: $749 / £729 / AU$1,279 (Was: $879 / £849 / AU$1,429)

256GB: $849 / £829 / AU$1,449 (Was: $979 / £949 / AU$1,599)

Best iPhone 12 SIM-free deals

You can browse the latest prices in our automated table below.

Retailer Price Delivery $729.00 Free View $729.99 Free View

Note that if you’re looking for a refurbished handset, Decluttr currently has the iPhone 12 for just $459.99, graded ‘Good’ in condition. Meanwhile, musicMagpie (the UK equivalent) has the iPhone 12 for £524.99, graded ‘Pristine’.

Where you can buy the iPhone 12

Here are the main retailers to check when shopping around for the best price on an iPhone 12:

UK readers should try the following:

Best iPhone 12 contract deals

Here are the contract providers to consider:

UK readers should try the following:

Best iPhone 12 Pro deals

How much does the iPhone 12 Pro cost?

The 12 Pro features a 6.1-inch screen like the standard iPhone 12 but has a much brighter display and a third (telephoto) lens on the back. The Pro and Pro Max are available in Graphite, Silver, Gold and Pacific Blue.

Apple discontinued the 12 Pro and Pro Max when it launched the iPhone 13, but you can still find it from other retailers. We’ve listed Apple’s original prices for the 12 Pro below:

128GB: $999 / £999 / AU$1,699

256GB: $1,099 / £1,099 / AU$1,869

512GB: $1,299 / £1,299 / AU$2,219

These were the prices when the device was brand new (back in fall 2020), so you should be looking to spend considerably less if buying today.

Best iPhone 12 Pro SIM-free deals

While you can no longer buy the iPhone 12 Pro directly from Apple, there are other retailers that still carry it. Check the following sellers if you’ve got time:

UK readers should try the following:

The automated price table below will show the best offers currently available, but stock shortages may mean it comes up empty. Consider a refurbished model, which will also be cheaper. Try Decluttr in the US, or musicMagpie in the UK.

Retailer Price Delivery $856.66 Free View $1099.99 Free View

Best iPhone 12 Pro contract deals

The following networks may still have the iPhone 12 Pro available on contract, but be prepared for disappointment at this stage.

UK readers should try the following:

Best iPhone 12 Pro Max deals

How much does the iPhone 12 Pro Max cost?

It’s been discontinued now, but here’s how much the iPhone 12 Pro Max cost at launch:

128GB: $1,099 / £1,099 / AU$1,849

256GB: $1,199 / £1,199 / AU$2,019

512GB: $1,399 / £1,399 / AU$2,369

It’s very important to note that these were the prices when the devices were brand new. Based on what Apple did to the 12 and 12 mini prices last September, these would have dropped significantly if the company decided to keep the 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max on sale.

In other words, you should be looking to spend a lot less than the launch MSRPs if you buy today.

Best iPhone 12 Pro Max SIM-free deals

You can compare prices from top retailers in our automated price table below. But stock is running low, and it may come up empty.

Your best bet in fact, may be to buy a refurbished model, which will also be cheaper. Try Decluttr in the US, or musicMagpie in the UK.

Retailer Price Delivery $1,034.10 Free View

Best iPhone 12 Pro Max contract deals

You may struggle to find the 12 Pro Max on contract now that it’s been discontinued by Apple. The following networks are worth trying, however.

UK readers can try the following, but again, you may struggle to find a provider willing to offer the 12 Pro Max:

Where to get iPhone 12 cashback deals

The following retailers offer phones on contract from various networks and may have different deals to those you’ll find direct from the network. Many of these sites also offer cashback plans, if you want to save more in the long term.

See our full guide to cashback deals on our sister site Tech Advisor.

Where to get refurbished iPhone 12 deals

If you haven’t already, you may want to consider buying a refurbished iPhone 12 to save money (and the environment). Refurbished devices are thoroughly tested and repaired to work and look just like new. In some cases, you might see some signs of wear–such as scuffs or scratches–but most retailers will indicate the condition of the device before you buy it. Typically, you’ll see A, B, and C grades, with A-grade devices showing no or very, very minimal signs of use and C-grade devices showing obvious signs of wear.

See our full guide to buying refurbished or second-hand iPhones for more on device grades.

The first place to shop for a refurbished iPhone is on the Apple Refurbished Store. Here you’re guaranteed that the device will be exactly like a new iPhone out of the box. Rest assured, the Apple Refurbished Store is where you can get the highest quality of refurbished iPhones. However, if you’re after the iPhone 12, it’s unlikely you’ll find it there just yet.

You may want to shop at the following refurbished resellers instead:

About the iPhone 12 range

Apple launched the iPhone 12 range flagship phones at its ‘Hi, Speed’ Special event on October 13, 2020: a fitting title, given these were the first iPhones to feature 5G connectivity, the A14 Bionic processor and Neural Engine, which also appeared in the iPad Air 4 for advanced image processing.

While we’ve come to expect iPhones in three sizes, Apple introduced four models with the 12 range: the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, and a smaller iPhone 12 mini–again, all with 5G support.

The iPhone 12 and 12 mini feature a Ceramic Shield front, glass back, and an aluminum frame, while the top-tier Pro and Pro Max add a textured matte glass on the back and a stainless steel band to the mix.

Design aside, the Pro and Pro Max also feature an extra telephoto lens on the back, along with advanced photo and video capabilities, like AppleRAW support and recording and editing video in Dolby Vision. For everything there is to know about the new iPhone 12 range see this handy explainer.