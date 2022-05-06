best ipad pro deals

If you want to buy the iPad Pro with the M1 chip – or even one of the older iPad Pro models – you’ve come to the right place. We’re looking at where you can buy the iPad Pro – whether cellular or Wi-Fi only – at the best price.
We track the various resellers who sell the iPad Pro in the US and UK, so we always have details of the best prices and best discounts. Read on to find the best place to get a great deal on a new iPad Pro right now!
A new iPad Pro might launch later in 2022, but probably not until the autumn. Read about the 2022 iPad Pro to see if you think it’s worth waiting. If you aren’t sure it has to be an iPad Pro, you might like to check out our round up of the Best iPad Deals.
Where to buy the M1 iPad Pro
We have some great deals in the section below. Our best price tables will always be up to date with the latest prices for each iPad Pro model. You can also find the M1 iPad Pros from all the retailers listed below:
US retailers
UK retailers
Apple has a number of Apple Premium Resellers who stock iPads in the UK, and also offer other services, try the following:
- KRCS often is the first to discount new products
- iStore
- Select
- Western Computer
Best 11in iPad Pro deals right now
Our best price tables will always be up to date with the latest prices for each iPad Pro model. Browse below to find the model you want at the best price.
iPad Pro 11in (2021, M1, 128GB, WiFi): RRP £749/$799
iPad Pro 11in (2021, M1, 256GB, WiFi): RRP £849/$899
iPad Pro 11in (2021, M1, 512GB, WiFi): RRP £1,049/$1,099
iPad Pro 11in (2021, M1, 1TB, WiFi): RRP £1,399/$1,499
iPad Pro 11in (2021, M1, 2TB, WiFi): RRP £1,749/$1,899
iPad Pro 11in (2021, M1, 128GB, Cellular): RRP £899/$999
iPad Pro 11in (2021, M1, 256GB, Cellular): RRP £999/$1,099
iPad Pro 11in (2021, M1, 512GB, Cellular): RRP £1,199/$1,299
iPad Pro 11in (2021, M1, 1TB, Cellular): RRP £1,549/$1,699
iPad Pro 11in (2021, M1, 2TB, Cellular): RRP £1,899/$2,099
Best 12.9in iPad Pro deals right now
Our best price tables will always be up to date with the latest prices for each iPad Pro model. Browse to find the model you want at the best price.
iPad Pro 12.9in (2021, M1, 128GB, WiFi): RRP £999/$1,099
iPad Pro 12.9in (2021, M1, 256GB, WiFi): RRP £1,099/$1,199
iPad Pro 12.9in (2021, M1, 512GB, WiFi): RRP £1,299/$1,399
iPad Pro 12.9in (2021, M1, 1TB, WiFi): RRP £1,649/$1,799
iPad Pro 12.9in (2021, M1, 2TB, WiFi): RRP £1,999/$2,199
iPad Pro 12.9in (2021, M1, 128GB, Cellular): RRP £1,149/$1,299
iPad Pro 12.9in (2021, M1, 256GB, Cellular): RRP £1,249/$1,399
iPad Pro 12.9in (2021, M1, 512GB, Cellular): RRP £1,449/$1,599
iPad Pro 12.9in (2021, M1, 1TB, Cellular): RRP £1,799/$1,999
iPad Pro 12.9in (2021, M1, 2TB, Cellular): RRP £2,149/$2,399
iPad Pro refurbished deals
The deals you will see above are generally from Apple resellers rather than Apple itself – Apple rarely reduces prices. Apple does, however, sell reconditioned iPads in its refurbished store. So you can grab a bargain.
The iPads in Apple’s refurbished store may be ex-display stock, or they may have been returned to Apple due to a fault, but they are fully reconditioned now and come with a full year’s warranty.
- Check out the US Apple Refurbished Store to see if there are any iPads available right now.
- If you are in the UK check Apple’s UK Refurbished Store for the latest offerings.
There is also a large refurbished market for the iPad Air. We’d recommend taking a look at these refurbished resellers:
- Amazon
- AWD
- Big Phone Store
- eBay
- Envirofone
- Affordable Mac
- Tech Trade
- 4Gadgets
- Handtec
- Laptops Direct
- Music Magpie
- Preloved
- Smartfone Store
Apple Education Discount
University students and teachers can also save on the iPad Pro M1 with Apple’s Education pricing.
See our full guide on to how to get an education discount.
Or head directly to Apple UK or Apple US to get the educational discount.
Best Pad deals UK
Below are the best iPad deals we have seen in the UK, including all iPad models:
Top 10 iPad Deals
Apple iPad mini (2021, 6th gen, 64GB, Cellular)
From: Amazon
Was: £619
Now: £464 (£155 off)
This is the best deal we’ve seen on the iPad mini you can get the 64GB Cellular (RRP £619) for just £464 – which is less than the RRP for the Wi-Fi model!
Apple iPad Air (2022, 256GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular)
From: KRCS
Was: £569
Now: £557.62 (£11.38 off)
KRCS has knocked money off the 2022 iPad Air. You will find savings across the whole range.
Apple 11in iPad Pro (M1, 2021, 256GB) – Cellular
From: Laptops Direct
Was: £999
Now: £839.97 (£159.03 off)
This is a strong deal with £159.03 off, but bear in mind that the price has gone up by £20 since early February.
Apple iPad mini (2021, 6th gen, 64GB)
From: Currys
Was: £479
Now: £464 (£15 off)
Currys is one of a collection of resellers who have the entry-level iPad mini at a £15 discount. You can also save with ao.com, eBuyer and John Lewis.
Apple 10.2in iPad (2021, 256GB, Wi-Fi)
From: Amazon
Was: £459
Now: £424.99 (£34 off)
Save over £30 on the latest iPad in Amazon’s Spring Sale. This is the cheapest price around, and the lowest we’ve ever seen this model.
Apple iPad Air 2020 (64GB, Cellular)
From: Currys
Was: £709
Now: £619 (£90 off)
Currys has the 64GB Cellular iPad Air from 2020 for £619. That’s £90 off the original £709.
But for just £20 pounds more you can get the 256GB Cellular iPad Air 2020 from John Lewis for £639, which is £220 off the original price.
Apple 12.9in iPad Pro (M1, 2021, 2TB) – Cellular
From: Box
Was: £2,149
Now: £2,049 (£100 off)
Apple iPad 10.2in (2020, 128GB) – Refurbished
From: Apple Refurbished Store
Was: £399
Now: £329 (£70 off)
You can get a refurbished 8th generation iPad (from 2020) with 128GB SSD for £329 (was £399), which means that it costs just £10 more than the 9th generation iPad, but has twice as much storage as that model.
From time to time you may find great deals on iPads at Apple’s Refurbished Store here. These are models that have been returned, but are fully inspected, in excellent working order and come with a full year’s warranty. Find other great refurbished deals for iPads.
Apple 11in iPad Pro (2021, M1, 1TB) – Wi-Fi
From: Amazon
Was: £1,399
Now: £1,340.10 (£59 off)
Amazon has money off the M1 iPad Pro 11in, with 1TB of storage.
Apple 11in iPad Pro (2021, M1, 128GB) – WiFi
From: John Lewis
Was: £749
Now: £719 (£30 off)
Apple’s M1 iPad Pro 2021 has a chunky price tag, but it’s less chunky if you go to John Lewis – or Amazon, Currys, and AO.com who are matching the deal.
If you want more storage Amazon has a £849 256GB 11in iPad Pro for £817.03.
Apple 11in iPad Pro (M1, 2021, 2TB, Cellular)
From: Amazon
Was: £1,899
Now: £1,285.10 (£613.90 off)
Amazon is offering a huge discount on the 2TB cellular version of the latest 11in iPad Pro.
You’ll typically find larger discounts once you move up to the higher-spec iPad configurations. In fact, Amazon has offered as much as £650 off this device in the past, and may again in the future. If you need to buy now, however, this remains an excellent deal.
Apple iPad Air 2020 (64GB, Wi-Fi)
From: Amazon
Was: £579
Now: £499 (£80 off)
Amazon is currently offering £80 off the iPad Air 4, making it one of the cheapest prices around right now. If it’s out of stock, the same discount is also available at Amazon, Currys and John Lewis.
Apple 12.9in iPad Pro (M1, 2021, 512GB) – Cellular
From: Currys
Was: £1,449
Now: £1,387 (£112 off)
Save money on the 512GB M1 12.9in iPad Pro with cellular with this Laptops Direct deal.
