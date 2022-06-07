Home / iPad
Best iPad Pro deals right now

Here's where to buy the latest iPad Pro with the M1 chip and older models at the best price. Get an iPad Pro for less with one of these iPad Pro deals.
If you want to buy the iPad Pro with the M1 chip – or even one of the older iPad Pro models – you’ve come to the right place. We’re looking at where you can buy the iPad Pro – whether cellular or Wi-Fi only – at the best price.

We track the various resellers who sell the iPad Pro in the US and UK, so we always have details of the best prices and best discounts. Read on to find the best place to get a great deal on a new iPad Pro right now!

A new iPad Pro might launch later in 2022, but probably not until the autumn. Read about the 2022 iPad Pro to see if you think it’s worth waiting. If you aren’t sure it has to be an iPad Pro, you might like to check out our round up of the Best iPad Deals.

Where to buy the M1 iPad Pro

You can also find the M1 iPad Pros from all the retailers listed below. Alternatively, check out the great deals in the section below – our best price tables will always be up to date with the latest prices for each iPad Pro model.

US retailers

UK retailers

Apple has a number of Apple Premium Resellers who stock iPads in the UK, and also offer other services, try the following:

Best 11in iPad Pro deals right now

Our best price tables will always be up to date with the latest prices for each iPad Pro model. Browse below to find the model you want at the best price. The 12.9in iPad Pro can be found in the section below.

iPad Pro 11in (2021, M1, 128GB, WiFi): RRP £749/$799

Retailer
Price
Delivery
Amazon
$739.55
Apple
$799.00
Free
Best Buy
$799.99
Free
Adorama
Not Available
Free
iPad Pro 11in (2021, M1, 256GB, WiFi): RRP £849/$899

Retailer
Price
Delivery
Amazon
$839.55
iPad Pro 11in (2021, M1, 512GB, WiFi): RRP £1,049/$1,099

Retailer
Price
Delivery
Amazon
$1,039.55
iPad Pro 11in (2021, M1, 1TB, WiFi): RRP £1,399/$1,499

Retailer
Price
Delivery
Amazon
$1,419.00
iPad Pro 11in (2021, M1, 2TB, WiFi): RRP £1,749/$1,899

Retailer
Price
Delivery
Amazon
$1,799.00
iPad Pro 11in (2021, M1, 128GB, Cellular): RRP £899/$999

Retailer
Price
Delivery
Amazon
$994.00
Free
iPad Pro 11in (2021, M1, 256GB, Cellular): RRP £999/$1,099

Retailer
Price
Delivery
Amazon
Not Available
Free
iPad Pro 11in (2021, M1, 512GB, Cellular): RRP £1,199/$1,299

iPad Pro 11in (2021, M1, 1TB, Cellular): RRP £1,549/$1,699

Retailer
Price
Delivery
Amazon
$1,549.00
Free
iPad Pro 11in (2021, M1, 2TB, Cellular): RRP £1,899/$2,099

Retailer
Price
Delivery
Amazon
Not Available
Free
Best 12.9in iPad Pro deals right now

Our best price tables will always be up to date with the latest prices for each iPad Pro model. Browse to find the model you want at the best price.

iPad Pro 12.9in (2021, M1, 128GB, WiFi): RRP £999/$1,099

Retailer
Price
Delivery
Amazon
$1,042.90
Adorama
$1099.00
Free
Apple
$1099.00
Free
Best Buy
$1099.99
Free
iPad Pro 12.9in (2021, M1, 256GB, WiFi): RRP £1,099/$1,199

Retailer
Price
Delivery
Amazon
$1,099.00
Free
iPad Pro 12.9in (2021, M1, 512GB, WiFi): RRP £1,299/$1,399

Retailer
Price
Delivery
Amazon
$1,299.99
Free
iPad Pro 12.9in (2021, M1, 1TB, WiFi): RRP £1,649/$1,799

Retailer
Price
Delivery
Amazon
Not Available
Free
iPad Pro 12.9in (2021, M1, 2TB, WiFi): RRP £1,999/$2,199

Retailer
Price
Delivery
Amazon
Not Available
Free
iPad Pro 12.9in (2021, M1, 128GB, Cellular): RRP £1,149/$1,299

Retailer
Price
Delivery
Amazon
Not Available
Free
iPad Pro 12.9in (2021, M1, 256GB, Cellular): RRP £1,249/$1,399

Retailer
Price
Delivery
Amazon
$1,349.99
Free
iPad Pro 12.9in (2021, M1, 512GB, Cellular): RRP £1,449/$1,599

Retailer
Price
Delivery
Amazon
Not Available
Free
iPad Pro 12.9in (2021, M1, 1TB, Cellular): RRP £1,799/$1,999

Retailer
Price
Delivery
Amazon
Not Available
Free
iPad Pro 12.9in (2021, M1, 2TB, Cellular): RRP £2,149/$2,399

Retailer
Price
Delivery
Amazon
Not Available
Free
iPad Pro refurbished deals

The deals you will see above are generally from Apple resellers rather than Apple itself – Apple rarely reduces prices. Apple does, however, sell reconditioned iPads in its refurbished store. So you can grab a bargain.

The iPads in Apple’s refurbished store may be ex-display stock, or they may have been returned to Apple due to a fault, but they are fully reconditioned now and come with a full year’s warranty.

There is also a large refurbished market for the iPad Air. We’d recommend taking a look at these refurbished resellers:

Apple Education Discount

University students and teachers can also save on the iPad Pro M1 with Apple’s Education pricing.

See our full guide on to how to get an education discount.

Or head directly to Apple UK or Apple US to get the educational discount.

Best Pad deals UK

Below are the best iPad deals we have seen in the UK, including all iPad models:

Top 10 iPad Deals

Apple iPad mini (2021, 6th gen, 64GB, Cellular)

Apple iPad mini (2021, 6th gen, 64GB, Cellular)
1

From: Amazon

Was: £619

Now: £464 (£155 off)

View Deal

This is the best deal we’ve seen on the iPad mini you can get the 64GB Cellular (RRP £619) for just £464 – which is less than the RRP for the Wi-Fi model!

Apple iPad Air (2022, 256GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular)

Apple iPad Air (2022, 256GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular)
2

From: KRCS

Was: £569

Now: £557.62 (£11.38 off)

View Deal

KRCS has knocked money off the 2022 iPad Air. You will find savings across the whole range.

    Apple 11in iPad Pro (M1, 2021, 256GB) – Cellular

    Apple 11in iPad Pro (M1, 2021, 256GB) - Cellular
    3

    From: Laptops Direct

    Was: £999

    Now: £839.97 (£159.03 off)

    View Deal

    This is a strong deal with £159.03 off, but bear in mind that the price has gone up by £20 since early February.

    Apple iPad mini (2021, 6th gen, 64GB)

    Apple iPad mini (2021, 6th gen, 64GB)
    4

    From: Currys

    Was: £479

    Now: £464 (£15 off)

    View Deal

    Currys is one of a collection of resellers who have the entry-level iPad mini at a £15 discount. You can also save with ao.com, eBuyer and John Lewis.

    Apple 10.2in iPad (2021, 256GB, Wi-Fi)

    Apple 10.2in iPad (2021, 256GB, Wi-Fi)
    5

    From: Amazon

    Was: £459

    Now: £424.99 (£34 off)

    View Deal

    Save over £30 on the latest iPad in Amazon’s Spring Sale. This is the cheapest price around, and the lowest we’ve ever seen this model.

    Apple iPad Air 2020 (64GB, Cellular)

    Apple iPad Air 2020 (64GB, Cellular)
    6

    From: Currys

    Was: £709

    Now: £619 (£90 off)

    View Deal

    Currys has the 64GB Cellular iPad Air from 2020 for £619. That’s £90 off the original £709.

    But for just £20 pounds more you can get the 256GB Cellular iPad Air 2020 from John Lewis for £639, which is £220 off the original price.

    Apple 12.9in iPad Pro (M1, 2021, 2TB) – Cellular

    Apple 12.9in iPad Pro (M1, 2021, 2TB) - Cellular
    7

    From: Box

    Was: £2,149

    Now: £2,049 (£100 off)

    View Deal

    Box has the top of the range 12in iPad Pro with 2TB storage and cellular connectivity for £2,049 (RRP: £2,149).

    Apple iPad 10.2in (2020, 128GB) – Refurbished

    Apple iPad 10.2in (2020, 128GB) - Refurbished
    8

    From: Apple Refurbished Store

    Was: £399

    Now: £329 (£70 off)

    View Deal

    You can get a refurbished 8th generation iPad (from 2020) with 128GB SSD for £329 (was £399), which means that it costs just £10 more than the 9th generation iPad, but has twice as much storage as that model.

    From time to time you may find great deals on iPads at Apple’s Refurbished Store here. These are models that have been returned, but are fully inspected, in excellent working order and come with a full year’s warranty. Find other great refurbished deals for iPads.

    Apple 11in iPad Pro (2021, M1, 1TB) – Wi-Fi

    Apple 11in iPad Pro (2021, M1, 1TB) - Wi-Fi
    9

    From: Amazon

    Was: £1,399

    Now: £1,340.10 (£59 off)

    View Deal

    Amazon has money off the M1 iPad Pro 11in, with 1TB of storage.

     

    Apple 11in iPad Pro (2021, M1, 128GB) – WiFi

    Apple 11in iPad Pro (2021, M1, 128GB) - WiFi
    10

    From: John Lewis

    Was: £749

    Now: £719 (£30 off)

    View Deal

    Apple’s M1 iPad Pro 2021 has a chunky price tag, but it’s less chunky if you go to John Lewis – or Amazon, Currys, and AO.com who are matching the deal.

    If you want more storage Amazon has a £849 256GB 11in iPad Pro for £817.03.

    Apple 11in iPad Pro (M1, 2021, 2TB, Cellular)

    Apple 11in iPad Pro (M1, 2021, 2TB, Cellular)
    11

    From: Amazon

    Was: £1,899

    Now: £1,285.10 (£613.90 off)

    View Deal

    Amazon is offering a huge discount on the 2TB cellular version of the latest 11in iPad Pro.

    You’ll typically find larger discounts once you move up to the higher-spec iPad configurations. In fact, Amazon has offered as much as £650 off this device in the past, and may again in the future. If you need to buy now, however, this remains an excellent deal.

    Apple iPad Air 2020 (64GB, Wi-Fi)

    Apple iPad Air 2020 (64GB, Wi-Fi)
    12

    From: Amazon

    Was: £579

    Now: £499 (£80 off)

    View Deal

    Amazon is currently offering £80 off the iPad Air 4, making it one of the cheapest prices around right now. If it’s out of stock, the same discount is also available at Amazon, Currys and John Lewis.

    Apple 12.9in iPad Pro (M1, 2021, 512GB) – Cellular

    Apple 12.9in iPad Pro (M1, 2021, 512GB) - Cellular
    13

    From: Currys

    Was: £1,449

    Now: £1,387 (£112 off)

    View Deal

    Save money on the 512GB M1 12.9in iPad Pro with cellular with this Laptops Direct deal.

