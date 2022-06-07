Best iPad Pro deals right now

If you want to buy the iPad Pro with the M1 chip – or even one of the older iPad Pro models – you’ve come to the right place. We’re looking at where you can buy the iPad Pro – whether cellular or Wi-Fi only – at the best price.

We track the various resellers who sell the iPad Pro in the US and UK, so we always have details of the best prices and best discounts. Read on to find the best place to get a great deal on a new iPad Pro right now!

A new iPad Pro might launch later in 2022, but probably not until the autumn. Read about the 2022 iPad Pro to see if you think it’s worth waiting. If you aren’t sure it has to be an iPad Pro, you might like to check out our round up of the Best iPad Deals.

Where to buy the M1 iPad Pro

You can also find the M1 iPad Pros from all the retailers listed below. Alternatively, check out the great deals in the section below – our best price tables will always be up to date with the latest prices for each iPad Pro model.

US retailers

UK retailers

Apple has a number of Apple Premium Resellers who stock iPads in the UK, and also offer other services, try the following:

KRCS often is the first to discount new products

iStore

Select

Western Computer

Best 11in iPad Pro deals right now

Our best price tables will always be up to date with the latest prices for each iPad Pro model. Browse below to find the model you want at the best price. The 12.9in iPad Pro can be found in the section below.

iPad Pro 11in (2021, M1, 128GB, WiFi): RRP £749/$799

Retailer Price Delivery $739.55 View $799.00 Free View $799.99 Free View Adorama Not Available Free View

iPad Pro 11in (2021, M1, 256GB, WiFi): RRP £849/$899

Retailer Price Delivery $839.55 View

iPad Pro 11in (2021, M1, 512GB, WiFi): RRP £1,049/$1,099

Retailer Price Delivery $1,039.55 View

iPad Pro 11in (2021, M1, 1TB, WiFi): RRP £1,399/$1,499

Retailer Price Delivery $1,419.00 View

iPad Pro 11in (2021, M1, 2TB, WiFi): RRP £1,749/$1,899

Retailer Price Delivery $1,799.00 View

iPad Pro 11in (2021, M1, 128GB, Cellular): RRP £899/$999

Retailer Price Delivery $994.00 Free View

iPad Pro 11in (2021, M1, 256GB, Cellular): RRP £999/$1,099

Retailer Price Delivery Not Available Free View

iPad Pro 11in (2021, M1, 512GB, Cellular): RRP £1,199/$1,299

iPad Pro 11in (2021, M1, 1TB, Cellular): RRP £1,549/$1,699

Retailer Price Delivery $1,549.00 Free View

iPad Pro 11in (2021, M1, 2TB, Cellular): RRP £1,899/$2,099

Retailer Price Delivery Not Available Free View

Best 12.9in iPad Pro deals right now

Our best price tables will always be up to date with the latest prices for each iPad Pro model. Browse to find the model you want at the best price.

iPad Pro 12.9in (2021, M1, 128GB, WiFi): RRP £999/$1,099

Retailer Price Delivery $1,042.90 View Adorama $1099.00 Free View $1099.00 Free View $1099.99 Free View

iPad Pro 12.9in (2021, M1, 256GB, WiFi): RRP £1,099/$1,199

Retailer Price Delivery $1,099.00 Free View

iPad Pro 12.9in (2021, M1, 512GB, WiFi): RRP £1,299/$1,399

Retailer Price Delivery $1,299.99 Free View

iPad Pro 12.9in (2021, M1, 1TB, WiFi): RRP £1,649/$1,799

Retailer Price Delivery Not Available Free View

iPad Pro 12.9in (2021, M1, 2TB, WiFi): RRP £1,999/$2,199

Retailer Price Delivery Not Available Free View

iPad Pro 12.9in (2021, M1, 128GB, Cellular): RRP £1,149/$1,299

Retailer Price Delivery Not Available Free View

iPad Pro 12.9in (2021, M1, 256GB, Cellular): RRP £1,249/$1,399

Retailer Price Delivery $1,349.99 Free View

iPad Pro 12.9in (2021, M1, 512GB, Cellular): RRP £1,449/$1,599

Retailer Price Delivery Not Available Free View

iPad Pro 12.9in (2021, M1, 1TB, Cellular): RRP £1,799/$1,999

Retailer Price Delivery Not Available Free View

iPad Pro 12.9in (2021, M1, 2TB, Cellular): RRP £2,149/$2,399

Retailer Price Delivery Not Available Free View

iPad Pro refurbished deals

The deals you will see above are generally from Apple resellers rather than Apple itself – Apple rarely reduces prices. Apple does, however, sell reconditioned iPads in its refurbished store. So you can grab a bargain.

The iPads in Apple’s refurbished store may be ex-display stock, or they may have been returned to Apple due to a fault, but they are fully reconditioned now and come with a full year’s warranty.

Check out the US Apple Refurbished Store to see if there are any iPads available right now.

If you are in the UK check Apple’s UK Refurbished Store for the latest offerings.

There is also a large refurbished market for the iPad Air. We’d recommend taking a look at these refurbished resellers:

Apple Education Discount

University students and teachers can also save on the iPad Pro M1 with Apple’s Education pricing.

See our full guide on to how to get an education discount.

Or head directly to Apple UK or Apple US to get the educational discount.

Best Pad deals UK

Below are the best iPad deals we have seen in the UK, including all iPad models: