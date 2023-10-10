Best October Amazon Prime Day deals for Apple Magic Keyboard, Mouse, Trackpad, AirTags

Apple doesn’t just make Macs, iPhones, iPads, AirPods, HomePods and so on. The company also makes excellent accessories, including the Apple Pencil (a stylus for the iPad), Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad, and much more.

These are all great products, but what if you don’t want to pay full price? Luckily there are various resellers – including Amazon – that are discounting them. So if you want to buy an Apple Pencil, Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad, or one of the Smart Keyboards for the iPad, you have come to the right place.

We see deals all ear round, but the deals may be about to get even better. From October 10 to 11 Amazon is holding another sale for Prime members, so there may be savings to be had at that event. See: Best Prime Day Apple Deals for our pick of the best Prime Day deals.

Best Prime Day deals for Apple accessories

If you want to buy a new Apple keyboard, mouse, trackpad or any other peripheral, there are likely to be plenty of deals to be had over Prime Day from July 11-12. In fact there are a number of Prime Exclusive Deals on Apple accessories including the following.

Once Prime Day begins, most deals will be exclusive for Prime members, so you’ll need to sign in with an active membership to purchase one of the deals. Prime memberships cost $139 / £95 / AUD$59 annually, or $14.99 / £8.99 / AUD$6.99 on a monthly basis. New users can sign up for a 30-day free trial that can be canceled at any time during the trial window. As well as access to sales prices, Prime members also get free two-day shipping and access to Prime Video and all the content available on that service.

Best Apple accessory deals right now

You may find better prices from other resellers, take a look through the tables below to see the best price right now on products including the Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, Magic TrackPad, Apple Pencil, and so on.

Apple Magic Keyboard deals

Want to get an Apple Magic Keybord? The best deals on the various models are below.

Apple Magic Keyboard (with Touch ID) 2021 deals

You no longer have to buy an M1 iMac if you want a Touch ID on the keyboard of your Apple desktop computer. You can buy an Apple Keyboard with Touch ID incorporated. You will need to have a M1-equipped Mac to use the Touch ID feature though. Read: How to buy a Apple Keyboard with Touch ID.

The Magic Keyboard with Touch ID costs $149 (buy from Apple US) and £149 (Buy from Apple UK)

Apple Magic Keyboard (with Touch ID and numeric keypad) 2021 deals

The price for the Touch ID keyboard with numeric keypad is $179 ( buy from Apple US) and £179 ( buy from Apple UK).

Apple Magic Keyboard (without Touch ID, with numeric keypad) deals

You can still buy the older Apple Magic Keyboard without Touch ID.

The model with the numeric keypad costs $129 from Apple and £129 from Apple. Good deals from other resellers will appear below.

Apple Magic Keyboard (without numeric keypad) deals

The non-Touch ID, non-numeric keypad version of the Magic Keyboard is still available. It costs $99 from Apple US and £99 from Apple UK.

Apple Magic TrackPad deals

Replace your mouse with a Magic TrackPad from Apple and take advantage of the extra gestures available. Find the best deals below.

Apple Magic TrackPad (2021) deals

In August 2021, Apple launched a new Magic TrackPad (which now has a white touch-sensitive surface rather than aluminum). Apple now includes a USB-C to Lightning cable with both products (previously it was a USB-A plug).

If you have a Mac laptop you will be familiar with the trackpad that interprets various gestures and swipes to move around the desktop, zoom in and out of images, and turn pages. You can buy a separate Magic Trackpad to use with a desktop Mac (or a MacBook if you prefer).

The Magic TrackPad costs $129 (buy from Apple US) and £129 (buy from Apple UK).

Apple Magic TrackPad (2021, black) deals

There’s also a black version of the Magic Trackpad available. It usually costs $149 or £149.

Apple Magic Mouse deals

The Magic Mouse is now in its third generation. It is a multi-touch mouse that also responds to gestures, such as swipes on the top of its body. It is also possible to set up a Magic Mouse to respond to a ‘right-click’ (although this isn’t the default). Like the Magic Trackpad, the 2021 Magic Mouse now features a USB-C to Lightning cable (previously it had a USB-A plug).

Apple Magic Mouse 2021 deals

The 2021 Magic Mouse in white costs $79 (buy from Apple US) and £79 (buy from Apple UK).

You can also get a black version of the Magic Mouse for $99 (buy from Apple US) and £99 (buy from Apple UK).

Apple Pencil deals

Apple Pencil (2nd generation)

The second-generation Apple Pencil was announced in October 2018. It works with most new iPads, (aside from the 10.9- and 10.2-inch models). It costs $129 from Apple US and £139 from Apple UK (up from £119).

Apple Pencil (1st generation)

The first-generation Apple Pencil was announced back in September 2015, but it’s still on sale now as it still works with the 9th- and 10th-gen iPad models. It normally costs $99 from Apple US and £109 from Apple UK (was £89).

Check the table below for the best deals right now. Normally $99/£119.

Apple AirTag