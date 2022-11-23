Black Friday prices for Apple Accessories: Keyboard, Mouse, Trackpad, Apple Pencil & AirTags

Apple doesn’t just make Macs, iPhones, iPads, AirPods, HomePods and so on. The company also makes the Apple Pencil (a stylus for the iPad) the Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad, and much more.

But before we share the discounts with you, there’s some news! In August 2021 Apple launched a new Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, a new Magic Mouse, and a new Magic TrackPad.

Best Deals for Apple accessories

If you want to buy a new Apple keyboard, mouse, trackpad or any other peripheral, the good news that there are deals to be had:

In the US:

In the UK:

Apple Black Friday Keyboard Deals

Apple Magic Keyboard (with Touch ID) 2021

You no longer have to buy an M1 iMac if you want a Touch ID on the keyboard of your Apple desktop computer. You can buy an Apple Keyboard with Touch ID incorporated. You will need to have a M1-equipped Mac to use the Touch ID feature though. Read: How to buy a Apple Keyboard with Touch ID.

The Magic Keyboard with Touch ID costs $149 (buy from Apple US) and £149 (Buy from Apple UK)

Apple Magic Keyboard (with Touch ID and numeric keypad) 2021

The price for the Touch ID keyboard with numeric keypad is $179 ( buy from Apple US) and £179 ( buy from Apple UK).

Apple Magic Keyboard (without Touch ID, with numeric keypad)

You can still buy the older Apple Magic Keyboard without Touch ID.

The model with the numeric keypad costs $129 from Apple and £129 from Apple. Good deals from other resellers will appear below.

Apple Magic Keyboard (without numeric keypad)

The non-Touch ID, non numeric keypad version of the Magic Keyboard is still available. It costs $99 from Apple US and £99 from Apple UK.

Apple Black Friday Magic TrackPad Deals

Apple Magic TrackPad (2021)

If you have a Mac laptop you will be familiar with the trackpad that interprets various gestures and swipes to move around the desktop, zoom in and out of images, and turn pages. You can buy a separate Magic Trackpad to use with a desktop Mac (or a MacBook if you prefer).

In August 2021 Apple launched a new Magic TrackPad (which now has a white touch-sensitive surface rather than aluminium). Apple now includes a USB-C to Lightning cable with both products (previously it was a USB-A plug).

The Magic TrackPad costs $129 (buy from Apple US) and £129 (buy from Apple UK).

Apple Magic TrackPad (2021, black)

There’s also a black version of the Magic Trackpad available. It usually costs $149 or £149.

Apple Black Friday Magic Mouse deals

Apple Magic Mouse 2021

The Magic Mouse is now in its third generation. It is a multi-touch mouse that also responds to gestures, such as swipes on the top of its body. It is also possible to set up a Magic Mouse to respond to a ‘right-click’ (although this isn’t the default).

Like the Magic Trackpad, the 2021 Magic Mouse now features a USB-C to Lightning cable (previously it was a USB-A plug).

The 2021 Magic Mouse in white costs $79 (buy from Apple US) and £79 (buy from Apple UK).

Apple Magic Mouse (2021, Black)

You can also get a Black version of the Magic Mouse, it costs $99 (buy from Apple US) and £99 (buy from Apple UK).

Apple Magic Mouse 2

The second generation Magic Mouse, has now been replaced by the new model. But you may still find the older model on sale at third-party resellers. This Magic Mouse used to cost $79 from Apple US, £79 from Apple UK.

Apple Black Friday Apple Pencil deals

Apple Pencil (2nd generation)

The second-generation Apple Pencil was announced in October 2018. It works with most new iPads, (aside from the 10.9- and 10.2-inch models). It costs $129 from Apple US and £139 from Apple UK (up from £119).

Apple Pencil (1st generation)

The first-generation Apple Pencil was announced back in September 2015, but it’s still on sale now as it still works with various iPad models. It normally costs $99 from Apple US and £109 from Apple UK (was £89).

Check the table below for the best deals right now. Normally $99/£119.

