How to get your Mac ready for macOS Ventura

macOS Ventura will be coming to Macs very soon and we’re excited! Apple’s revealed details of lots of new features coming to Macs with the new update to the operating system and we can’t wait to install it (read about what’s coming in macOS Ventura). But before Ventura arrives there are a few things we recommend that you do before installing it.

It’s not only for Ventura that you should prepare your Mac though, it’s good practice to run these checks on your Mac whenever you are updating the operating system. We recommend that you follow the steps below to make sure your Mac is ready for a new operating system as it will minimise your risk of having problems either during or after the update.

We recommend that you don’t jump right in and install new software straight away – by which we mean as soon as Apple releases it. Regardless of how stringent Apple’s test process is, there are inevitably issues with the initial download. And even if there are no issues often Apple’s servers get overloaded as everyone rushes to update and that can really slow the process down. So we recommend you hold your horses and do some tidying up and preparation first.

However, there are a few things worth checking before you download a new version of the Mac operating system at any time. So before you start to update macOS on your Mac – at any time – we recommend that you run through the below first. You will be less likely to have problems following the update and you will thank us for it.

Here are the steps you should go through when updating your Mac to the latest version of macOS. We’ll run through each step below (apart from the last two, which are addressed in detail separately).

Find out if there are any problems with the version of macOS you require. Check that your Mac – and the software you need – is supported. Make sure you have sufficient space on your Mac. Make sure your Mac is working properly. Make a back up of your Mac. Make sure you are logged into iCloud. Make sure you are on a trusted network. Update to the latest version of your current macOS version. Download the macOS installer you need. Install macOS on your Mac.

When it comes to actually downloading the installer and installing the macOS update we recommend you read this guide: How to update macOS.

If you do have problems updating you may find this useful: Why can’t I update my Mac? Fixes if macOS installation fails.

Do I need to wipe my Mac?

Some Mac users may wonder if they should wipe their Mac before installing a major update to the operating system. Some people like to do a clean install as it can minimize issues with the update and give them a clean slate to work with. But there really isn’t a good reason to wipe your Mac first unless you are already experiencing issues with your Mac that can’t be fixed (see Step 4 below for advice on getting your Mac healthy).

If you do want to do a clean install though we have advice here: How to clean install macOS.

What to do before updating macOS

Before you update to macOS Ventura, or any new version of macOS we recommend you work through the following steps to prepare your Mac for the update.

Now you have done your homework you should be safe to install the version of macOS you require. Now read: How to update macOS and Monterey vs Ventura: Should you upgrade.