How to pre-order iPhone 14, Plus, Pro and Pro Max

Apple has presented its latest series of smartphones – the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. As usual Apple will be kicking things off with pre-orders, so that those who want a handset can race to place their order and then wait a week or so to receive the new handset.

Unfortunately, you are unlikely to be the only person pre-ordering a new iPhone. In our experience a hesitation of only a few minutes can postpone the delivery of a device by days, if not weeks. In this article we’ll help you get ready so that you can place your order quickly and be one of the first to get the new iPhone from Apple.

So, if you want to be in with the best chance of getting one of the new iPhone 14 models read on to find out what you should do – now!

Of course you don’t have to pre-order and you don’t have to buy from Apple. Alongside the Apple Stores other resellers will be selling the iPhone from the September 16 (or October 7 in the case of the 14 Plus). Alternative resellers include Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy in the U.S. and Carphone Warehouse, PC World, KRCS, John Lewis and others in the U.K. You’ll also be able to pick one up from the phone networks. Check out our best iPhone deals round up to get the best prices.

However, experience in recent years indicates that Apple prefers its own stores and online customers when the popular devices are delivered, so the first tip is obvious: If you want to get hold of the iPhone 14 quickly order directly from Apple.

Not sure which model to buy? Read our iPhone buying guide.

What day do iPhone pre-orders start?

You will be able to pre-order the iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max on Friday, September 9 at 8 a.m. ET or 5 a.m. PT (we’ve included more times at more locations below).

When does the new iPhone ship?

The iPhone 14, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will be available to ship and in stores on the following Friday, September 16.

The iPhone 14 Plus won’t ship until Friday October 7.

What time will pre-orders start?

Pre-order start at the following times where most of our readers live:

U.S.: at 5am (PST/PDT), 6am (MST/MDT), 7am (CST/CDT), 8am (EST/EDT)

Canada: as above, and 9am (AST/ADT)

U.K.: at 1pm (GMT/BST)

Europe: at 2pm (CET/CEST)

India: at 5.30pm (IST)

Australia: at 8pm (AWST/AWDT), 9.30pm (ACST/ACDT), 10pm (AEST/AEDT)

New Zealand: at midnight following day (NZST/NZDT)

Set your alarm if you are in the U.S.!

How to pre-order a new iPhone