Best iPad mini deals: Cheapest price for iPad mini 6th generation

Get an iPad mini at the best price, including the latest 2021 iPad mini. We've found the best iPad mini offers in the US and UK.
Karen Haslam
Karen Haslam
Editor, Macworld

If you want to save money on a 2021 iPad mini (6th generation) you’ve come to the right place. We’ve are tracking the best deals, as well as the retailers that have models in stock right now.

Read on to find details of the best places to pick up the 2021 iPad mini at the best price – in the US and UK – so you can get a bargain.

Here’s everything you need to know about buying the new iPad mini (6th-gen, 2021), including the price and where you can buy one (retailers and networks). We’ll help you find the best deals for the 2021 version of the iPad mini.

What you need to know

Before we share the best deals, we’ll just recap quickly. Apple launched the iPad mini 6th generation at an event on September 14, 2021. It’s the smallest of Apple’s iPad range with an 8.3in display – bigger than the display used to be thanks to the removal of the Home button. If you’re after a larger display we also have the best deals on the 10.2in iPad (2021) and a complete round up of the Best iPad deals.

The iPad mini comes in Space Gray, Pink, Purple or Starlight. Pricing is as follows:

  • 64GB WiFi iPad mini MSRP: $499/£479
  • 256GB WiFi iPad mini MSRP: $649/£619
  • 64GB WiFi/Cellular iPad mini MSRP: $649/£619
  • 256GB WiFi/Cellular iPad mini MSRP: $799/£759

Best iPad mini deals right now

You’ll find the lowest current prices on the iPad mini in our automated tables below. Apple’s price starts at £479/$499/AU$749.

US deals:

  • Walmart and Amazon have the 64GB WiFi model for $459 (RRP $499). $40 off.
  • Walmart and Amazon both have the $619 256GB WiFi model for $599.
  • Amazon also has the 64GB Cellular version for $599 (RRP $619). $20 off.
  • Amazon has the 256GB cellular iPad mini for $779 (RRP $799). $20 off.

UK deals:

  • Amazon has the iPad mini (64GB, in Starlight) for £459. That’s £20 off the RRP.
  • Amazon has the 256GB WiFi model for £574.97 (RRP £619).
  • The best deal is from Amazon who have the 64GB Cellular (RRP £619) for just £464! £155 off!
  • Amazon has the £759 256GB Cellular version for £720.

6th gen iPad mini, 64GB, WiFi, MSRP $499/£479

Retailer
Price
Delivery
Amazon
$399.99
Free
B & H Photo
$459.00
Free
Apple
$499
Best Buy
$499.99
Free
6th gen iPad mini, 256GB, WiFi, MSRP $649/£619

Retailer
Price
Delivery
Amazon
$539.99
Free
6th gen iPad mini, 64GB, Cellular, MSRP $649/£619

Retailer
Price
Delivery
Amazon
$549.99
Free
6th gen iPad mini, 256GB, Cellular, MSRP $799/£759

Retailer
Price
Delivery
Amazon
$689.99
Free
5th gen iPad mini deals

Not seeing any 2021 iPad mini deals that appeal? Check to see if there are any deals on the older iPad mini below. This model is no longer sold by Apple, but some resellers may still have the older model in stock at a discount.

5th gen iPad mini, 64GB, MSRP was $499/£479

Retailer
Price
Delivery
Amazon
Not Available
Where to buy the new iPad mini 6th gen?

You can buy one from Apple and a number of other retailers (either outright or with a network provider), details of which you will find below.

Part of the problem with buying an iPad mini right now isn’t just finding a good deal – it’s actually finding the model you want in stock! Apple generally has stock, but there have been some problems with stock since it launched.

If you don’t want to buy the iPad mini from Apple, you may be able to pick it up from the following retailers or on contract from various network providers:

US retailers:

US contract deals:

UK retailers:

Apple has a number of Apple Premium Resellers who stock iPads in the UK, and also offer other services, try the following:

UK contract deals:

We’ve heard that US customers who buy the 5G iPad mini 6 from Apple can get a $200 pre-paid Mastercard when activating with T-Mobile/Sprint or a $200 e-gift card when activating with Verizon.

Best iPad deals in the UK

If it doesn’t have to be an iPad mini, check out these deals we have found:

Top 10 iPad Deals

Apple iPad mini (2021, 6th gen, 64GB, Cellular)

Apple iPad mini (2021, 6th gen, 64GB, Cellular)
1

From: Amazon

Was: £619

Now: £464 (£155 off)

View Deal

This is the best deal we’ve seen on the iPad mini you can get the 64GB Cellular (RRP £619) for just £464 – which is less than the RRP for the Wi-Fi model!

Apple iPad Air (2022, 256GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular)

Apple iPad Air (2022, 256GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular)
2

From: KRCS

Was: £569

Now: £557.62 (£11.38 off)

View Deal

KRCS has knocked money off the 2022 iPad Air. You will find savings across the whole range.

    Apple 11in iPad Pro (M1, 2021, 256GB) – Cellular

    Apple 11in iPad Pro (M1, 2021, 256GB) - Cellular
    3

    From: Laptops Direct

    Was: £999

    Now: £839.97 (£159.03 off)

    View Deal

    This is a strong deal with £159.03 off, but bear in mind that the price has gone up by £20 since early February.

    Apple iPad mini (2021, 6th gen, 64GB)

    Apple iPad mini (2021, 6th gen, 64GB)
    4

    From: Currys

    Was: £479

    Now: £464 (£15 off)

    View Deal

    Currys is one of a collection of resellers who have the entry-level iPad mini at a £15 discount. You can also save with ao.com, eBuyer and John Lewis.

    Apple 10.2in iPad (2021, 256GB, Wi-Fi)

    Apple 10.2in iPad (2021, 256GB, Wi-Fi)
    5

    From: Amazon

    Was: £459

    Now: £424.99 (£34 off)

    View Deal

    Save over £30 on the latest iPad in Amazon’s Spring Sale. This is the cheapest price around, and the lowest we’ve ever seen this model.

    Apple iPad Air 2020 (64GB, Cellular)

    Apple iPad Air 2020 (64GB, Cellular)
    6

    From: Currys

    Was: £709

    Now: £619 (£90 off)

    View Deal

    Currys has the 64GB Cellular iPad Air from 2020 for £619. That’s £90 off the original £709.

    But for just £20 pounds more you can get the 256GB Cellular iPad Air 2020 from John Lewis for £639, which is £220 off the original price.

    Apple 12.9in iPad Pro (M1, 2021, 2TB) – Cellular

    Apple 12.9in iPad Pro (M1, 2021, 2TB) - Cellular
    7

    From: Box

    Was: £2,149

    Now: £2,049 (£100 off)

    View Deal

    Box has the top of the range 12in iPad Pro with 2TB storage and cellular connectivity for £2,049 (RRP: £2,149).

    Apple iPad 10.2in (2020, 128GB) – Refurbished

    Apple iPad 10.2in (2020, 128GB) - Refurbished
    8

    From: Apple Refurbished Store

    Was: £399

    Now: £329 (£70 off)

    View Deal

    You can get a refurbished 8th generation iPad (from 2020) with 128GB SSD for £329 (was £399), which means that it costs just £10 more than the 9th generation iPad, but has twice as much storage as that model.

    From time to time you may find great deals on iPads at Apple’s Refurbished Store here. These are models that have been returned, but are fully inspected, in excellent working order and come with a full year’s warranty. Find other great refurbished deals for iPads.

    Apple 11in iPad Pro (2021, M1, 1TB) – Wi-Fi

    Apple 11in iPad Pro (2021, M1, 1TB) - Wi-Fi
    9

    From: Amazon

    Was: £1,399

    Now: £1,340.10 (£59 off)

    View Deal

    Amazon has money off the M1 iPad Pro 11in, with 1TB of storage.

     

    Apple 11in iPad Pro (2021, M1, 128GB) – WiFi

    Apple 11in iPad Pro (2021, M1, 128GB) - WiFi
    10

    From: John Lewis

    Was: £749

    Now: £719 (£30 off)

    View Deal

    Apple’s M1 iPad Pro 2021 has a chunky price tag, but it’s less chunky if you go to John Lewis – or Amazon, Currys, and AO.com who are matching the deal.

    If you want more storage Amazon has a £849 256GB 11in iPad Pro for £817.03.

    Apple 11in iPad Pro (M1, 2021, 2TB, Cellular)

    Apple 11in iPad Pro (M1, 2021, 2TB, Cellular)
    11

    From: Amazon

    Was: £1,899

    Now: £1,285.10 (£613.90 off)

    View Deal

    Amazon is offering a huge discount on the 2TB cellular version of the latest 11in iPad Pro.

    You’ll typically find larger discounts once you move up to the higher-spec iPad configurations. In fact, Amazon has offered as much as £650 off this device in the past, and may again in the future. If you need to buy now, however, this remains an excellent deal.

    Apple iPad Air 2020 (64GB, Wi-Fi)

    Apple iPad Air 2020 (64GB, Wi-Fi)
    12

    From: Amazon

    Was: £579

    Now: £499 (£80 off)

    View Deal

    Amazon is currently offering £80 off the iPad Air 4, making it one of the cheapest prices around right now. If it’s out of stock, the same discount is also available at Amazon, Currys and John Lewis.

    Apple 12.9in iPad Pro (M1, 2021, 512GB) – Cellular

    Apple 12.9in iPad Pro (M1, 2021, 512GB) - Cellular
    13

    From: Currys

    Was: £1,449

    Now: £1,387 (£112 off)

    View Deal

    Save money on the 512GB M1 12.9in iPad Pro with cellular with this Laptops Direct deal.

