Best iPad mini deals available now

If you want to save money on a 2021 iPad mini (6th generation) you’ve come to the right place. We’ve are tracking the best deals, as well as the retailers that have models in stock right now.

What you need to know

Before we share the best deals, we’ll just recap quickly. Apple launched the iPad mini 6th generation at an event on September 14, 2021. It’s the smallest of Apple’s iPad range with an 8.3in display – bigger than the display used to be thanks to the removal of the Home button. If you’re after a larger display we also have the best deals on the 10.2in iPad (2021) and a complete round up of the Best iPad deals.

The iPad mini comes in Space Gray, Pink, Purple or Starlight. Pricing is as follows:

64GB WiFi iPad mini MSRP: $499/£479

256GB WiFi iPad mini MSRP: $649/£619

64GB WiFi/Cellular iPad mini MSRP: $649/£619

256GB WiFi/Cellular iPad mini MSRP: $799/£759

Best iPad mini deals right now

You’ll find the lowest current prices on the iPad mini in our automated tables below. Apple’s price starts at £479/$499/AU$749.

US deals:

Walmart and Amazon have the 64GB WiFi model for $459 (RRP $499). $40 off.

Walmart and Amazon both have the $619 256GB WiFi model for $599.

Amazon also has the 64GB Cellular version for $599 (RRP $619). $20 off.

Amazon has the 256GB cellular iPad mini for $779 (RRP $799). $20 off.

UK deals:

Amazon has the iPad mini (64GB, in Starlight) for £459. That’s £20 off the RRP.

Amazon has the 256GB WiFi model for £574.97 (RRP £619).

Amazon also has the 64GB Cellular (RRP £619) for £599.

Amazon has the £759 256GB Cellular version for £718.

6th gen iPad mini, 64GB, WiFi, MSRP $499/£479

6th gen iPad mini, 256GB, WiFi, MSRP $649/£619

6th gen iPad mini, 64GB, Cellular, MSRP $649/£619

6th gen iPad mini, 256GB, Cellular, MSRP $799/£759

5th gen iPad mini deals

Not seeing any 2021 iPad mini deals that appeal? Check to see if there are any deals on the older iPad mini below. This model is no longer sold by Apple, but some resellers may still have the older model in stock at a discount.

5th gen iPad mini, 64GB, MSRP was $499/£479

Where to buy the new iPad mini 6th gen?

You can buy one from Apple and a number of other retailers (either outright or with a network provider), details of which you will find below.

Part of the problem with buying an iPad mini right now isn’t just finding a good deal – it’s actually finding the model you want in stock! Apple generally has stock, but there have been some problems with stock since it launched.

If you don’t want to buy the iPad mini from Apple, you may be able to pick it up from the following retailers or on contract from various network providers:

US retailers:

US contract deals:

UK retailers:

Apple has a number of Apple Premium Resellers who stock iPads in the UK, and also offer other services, try the following:

KRCS who often is the first to discount new products

iStore

Select

Western Computer

UK contract deals:

We’ve heard that US customers who buy the 5G iPad mini 6 from Apple can get a $200 pre-paid Mastercard when activating with T-Mobile/Sprint or a $200 e-gift card when activating with Verizon.

Best iPad deals in the UK

