Best iPad 9th generation deals available now

The standard 10.2in iPad is the cheapest iPad Apple sells, but you still don’t have to pay full price for one. If you’re looking to pick up a deal on the 2021 iPad (9th gen), then you’ve come to the right place.

You can find great deals if you know where to look – and that’s where we step in! We’ve sorted through all the best places to pick up the 2021 iPad at the best price, so you can get a bargain.

We’ll share everything you need to know about buying the 2021 iPad (9th-gen), including Apple’s price and where you can buy one (retailers and networks). Here are the best deals for the 2021 10.2in iPad.

What you need to know

Apple’s 9th generation iPad went on sale on 24 September 2021 following its unveiling at the 14 September Apple Event (where Apple also launched the iPhone 13 range, Apple Watch 7, and a new iPad mini.)

The 9th gen iPad maintains the 10.2in size (which is shared with the iPad Air), but compared to the previous generation it gained a True Tone display, a A13 Bionic processor, and twice the storage. And for lucky UK readers this all costs £10 less than the previous generation!

Best 9th gen iPad deals right now

US resellers

Walmart and Amazon have the $329 64GB iPad for $309 right now.

Amazon and Walmart also have 256GB iPad for $429 (RRP $479). $50 off!

You may find 10.2in iPad models available at the Apple Refurbished Store, although we aren’t seeing any at the moment.

UK resellers

Get the 256GB WiFi iPad for is £424.99 from Amazon, RRP £459. That’s £34 off.

Amazon also has the 64GB Cellular 2021 iPad for £309, £10 off.

From time to time you may be able to find a 10.2in iPad at Apple’s Refurbished Store here. For example, we’ve seen a 128GB gold iPad (8th-gen) for £329 and a 32GB iPad (7th gen) for £209.

You could take advantage of Virgin Media’s bundle where you can get a 2021 10.2in iPad (9th gen) with a iPhone 13 for £41 a month (for 36 months) with no upfront costs – Find out more here.

Check the best prices below to see what deals are available.

Where to buy the 10.2in iPad (9th gen, 2021)

The 9th gen iPad has been suffering from stock shortages, so half the challenge can be finding a retailer that has one in stock. However, there does seem to be more supply now and the 2021 iPad (9th gen) is available to buy directly from Apple US or Apple UK, and a number of other major retailers.

We recommend that you try the following retailers to see if they have models in stock. Alternatively, check the price comparison tables below to see the best prices right now.

US retailers

UK retailers

Apple has a number of Apple Premium Resellers who stock iPads in the UK, and also offer other services, try the following:

KRCS who often is the first to discount new products

iStore

Select

Western Computer

Where to buy the 9th gen iPad on contract

If you want to buy the iPad 9th generation on contract you could try these networks:

US network carriers

UK network carriers

Best price for 10.2in iPad

Below are the best iPad 9th gen prices we have seen for a variety of retailers.

9th gen iPad, 64GB WiFi, RRP £319/$329

You can check out the lowest current prices from a range of major retailers in the automated tables below. Most resellers are sticking to Apple’s very competitive RRP currently for the entry level 64GB model, but we are seeing some deals on the 256GB version.

9th gen iPad, 256GB WiFi, RRP £459/$479

9th gen iPad, 64GB Cellular, RRP £439/$479

9th gen iPad, 256GB Cellular, RRP £579/$609

Best refurbished 10.2in iPad deals

The deals you will see above are generally from Apple resellers rather than Apple itself – Apple very rarely drops the prices. Apple does, however, sell reconditioned iPads in its refurbished store. So you can grab a bargain.

The iPads in Apple’s refurbished store may be ex-display stock, or they may have been returned to Apple due to a fault, but they are fully reconditioned now and come with a full year’s warranty. It’s not like buying secondhand.

Check out the US Apple Refurbished Store to see if there are any iPads available right now.

If you are in the UK you may be able to find a 10.2in iPad at Apple’s Refurbished Store. For example, we’ve seen a 128GB gold iPad (8th-gen) for £329 and a 32GB iPad (7th gen) for £209.