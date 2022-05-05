iPad 9th Generation Deals: Best Price for 10.2in iPad

The standard 10.2in iPad is the cheapest iPad Apple sells, but you still don’t have to pay full price for one. If you’re looking to pick up a deal on the 2021 iPad (9th gen), then you’ve come to the right place.
You can find great deals if you know where to look – and that’s where we step in! We’ve sorted through all the best places to pick up the 2021 iPad at the best price, so you can get a bargain.
We’ll share everything you need to know about buying the 2021 iPad (9th-gen), including Apple’s price and where you can buy one (retailers and networks). Here are the best deals for the 2021 10.2in iPad.
You can get a discount on all types of iPad if you shop around, so have a look at our best iPad deals round up if you aren’t sure which model you want. You may also like to check out our round up of the best Apple deals.
What you need to know
Apple’s 9th generation iPad went on sale on 24 September 2021 following its unveiling at the 14 September Apple Event (where Apple also launched the iPhone 13 range, Apple Watch 7, and a new iPad mini.)
The 9th gen iPad maintains the 10.2in size (which is shared with the iPad Air), but compared to the previous generation it gained a True Tone display, a A13 Bionic processor, and twice the storage. And for lucky UK readers this all costs £10 less than the previous generation!
Best 9th gen iPad deals right now
US resellers
- Walmart and Amazon have the $329 64GB iPad for $309 right now.
- Amazon and Walmart also have 256GB iPad for $429 (RRP $479). $50 off!
- You may find 10.2in iPad models available at the Apple Refurbished Store, although we aren’t seeing any at the moment.
UK resellers
- Get the 256GB WiFi iPad for is £424.99 from Amazon, RRP £459. That’s £34 off.
- Amazon also has the 64GB Cellular 2021 iPad for £429.97, £34 off.
- From time to time you may be able to find a 10.2in iPad at Apple’s Refurbished Store here. For example, we’ve seen a 128GB gold iPad (8th-gen) for £329 and a 32GB iPad (7th gen) for £209.
- You could take advantage of Virgin Media’s bundle where you can get a 2021 10.2in iPad (9th gen) with a iPhone 13 for £41 a month (for 36 months) with no upfront costs – Find out more here.
Where to buy the 10.2in iPad (9th gen, 2021)
The 9th gen iPad has been suffering from stock shortages, so half the challenge can be finding a retailer that has one in stock. However, there does seem to be more supply now and the 2021 iPad (9th gen) is available to buy directly from Apple US or Apple UK, and a number of other major retailers.
We recommend that you try the following retailers to see if they have models in stock:
US retailers
UK retailers
Apple has a number of Apple Premium Resellers who stock iPads in the UK, and also offer other services, try the following:
- KRCS who often is the first to discount new products
- iStore
- Select
- Western Computer
Where to buy the 9th gen iPad on contract
If you want to buy the iPad 9th generation on contract you could try these networks:
US network carriers
UK network carriers
Best price for 10.2in iPad
Below are the best iPad 9th gen prices we have seen for a variety of retailers.
9th gen iPad, 64GB WiFi, RRP £319/$329
You can check out the lowest current prices from a range of major retailers in the automated tables below. Most resellers are sticking to Apple’s very competitive RRP currently for the entry level 64GB model, but we are seeing some deals on the 256GB version.
9th gen iPad, 256GB WiFi, RRP £459/$479
9th gen iPad, 64GB Cellular, RRP £439/$479
9th gen iPad, 256GB Cellular, RRP £579/$609
Best refurbished 10.2in iPad deals
The deals you will see above are generally from Apple resellers rather than Apple itself – Apple very rarely drops the prices. Apple does, however, sell reconditioned iPads in its refurbished store. So you can grab a bargain.
The iPads in Apple’s refurbished store may be ex-display stock, or they may have been returned to Apple due to a fault, but they are fully reconditioned now and come with a full year’s warranty. It’s not like buying secondhand.
Check out the US Apple Refurbished Store to see if there are any iPads available right now.
If you are in the UK you may be able to find a 10.2in iPad at Apple’s Refurbished Store. For example, we’ve seen a 128GB gold iPad (8th-gen) for £329 and a 32GB iPad (7th gen) for £209.
Best iPad deals in the UK
If it doesn’t have to be a 10.2in iPad, check out these deals we have found on the whole iPad range in the UK:
Top 10 iPad Deals
Apple iPad mini (2021, 6th gen, 64GB, Cellular)
From: Amazon
Was: £619
Now: £464 (£155 off)
This is the best deal we’ve seen on the iPad mini you can get the 64GB Cellular (RRP £619) for just £464 – which is less than the RRP for the Wi-Fi model!
Apple iPad Air (2022, 256GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular)
From: KRCS
Was: £569
Now: £557.62 (£11.38 off)
KRCS has knocked money off the 2022 iPad Air. You will find savings across the whole range.
Apple 11in iPad Pro (M1, 2021, 256GB) – Cellular
From: Laptops Direct
Was: £999
Now: £839.97 (£159.03 off)
This is a strong deal with £159.03 off, but bear in mind that the price has gone up by £20 since early February.
Apple iPad mini (2021, 6th gen, 64GB)
From: Currys
Was: £479
Now: £464 (£15 off)
Currys is one of a collection of resellers who have the entry-level iPad mini at a £15 discount. You can also save with ao.com, eBuyer and John Lewis.
Apple 10.2in iPad (2021, 256GB, Wi-Fi)
From: Amazon
Was: £459
Now: £424.99 (£34 off)
Save over £30 on the latest iPad in Amazon’s Spring Sale. This is the cheapest price around, and the lowest we’ve ever seen this model.
Apple iPad Air 2020 (64GB, Cellular)
From: Currys
Was: £709
Now: £619 (£90 off)
Currys has the 64GB Cellular iPad Air from 2020 for £619. That’s £90 off the original £709.
But for just £20 pounds more you can get the 256GB Cellular iPad Air 2020 from John Lewis for £639, which is £220 off the original price.
Apple 12.9in iPad Pro (M1, 2021, 2TB) – Cellular
From: Box
Was: £2,149
Now: £2,049 (£100 off)
Apple iPad 10.2in (2020, 128GB) – Refurbished
From: Apple Refurbished Store
Was: £399
Now: £329 (£70 off)
You can get a refurbished 8th generation iPad (from 2020) with 128GB SSD for £329 (was £399), which means that it costs just £10 more than the 9th generation iPad, but has twice as much storage as that model.
From time to time you may find great deals on iPads at Apple’s Refurbished Store here. These are models that have been returned, but are fully inspected, in excellent working order and come with a full year’s warranty. Find other great refurbished deals for iPads.
Apple 11in iPad Pro (2021, M1, 1TB) – Wi-Fi
From: Amazon
Was: £1,399
Now: £1,340.10 (£59 off)
Amazon has money off the M1 iPad Pro 11in, with 1TB of storage.
Apple 11in iPad Pro (2021, M1, 128GB) – WiFi
From: John Lewis
Was: £749
Now: £719 (£30 off)
Apple’s M1 iPad Pro 2021 has a chunky price tag, but it’s less chunky if you go to John Lewis – or Amazon, Currys, and AO.com who are matching the deal.
If you want more storage Amazon has a £849 256GB 11in iPad Pro for £817.03.
Apple 11in iPad Pro (M1, 2021, 2TB, Cellular)
From: Amazon
Was: £1,899
Now: £1,285.10 (£613.90 off)
Amazon is offering a huge discount on the 2TB cellular version of the latest 11in iPad Pro.
You’ll typically find larger discounts once you move up to the higher-spec iPad configurations. In fact, Amazon has offered as much as £650 off this device in the past, and may again in the future. If you need to buy now, however, this remains an excellent deal.
Apple iPad Air 2020 (64GB, Wi-Fi)
From: Amazon
Was: £579
Now: £499 (£80 off)
Amazon is currently offering £80 off the iPad Air 4, making it one of the cheapest prices around right now. If it’s out of stock, the same discount is also available at Amazon, Currys and John Lewis.
Apple 12.9in iPad Pro (M1, 2021, 512GB) – Cellular
From: Currys
Was: £1,449
Now: £1,387 (£112 off)
Save money on the 512GB M1 12.9in iPad Pro with cellular with this Laptops Direct deal.
