Here’s where the MacBook Pro is in stock in the UK & US

Apple makes three kinds of MacBook Pro: a 13in model that is about to be upgraded with an M2 chip (going on sale in July); a 14in MacBook Pro with either an M1 Pro or M1 Max chip, and a 16in MacBook Pro, also with a M1 Pro or M1 Max chip. Half the challenge is deciding which one to buy, the other challenge is finding somewhere with the MacBook Pro in stock.

Since they launched in October 2021, stock of the 14in and 16in MacBook Pro has been constrained, most likely an effect of the global component shortages combined with shipping problems related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, with the M2 13in MacBook Pro about to go on sale, we anticipate similar shipping issues leading to stock shortages of that model.

For now you won’t be able to buy an M2 13in MacBook Pro, but there are stockists in the US and UK that have 14in and 16in MacBook Pro to sell, and you may also be able to buy an M1 MacBook Pro until stock runs out of that model. Some resellers are even discounting the MacBook Pro!

We’ve sought out the resellers who have the 13in, 14in and 16in MacBook Pro in stock so that you can buy one if you want to.

For information about where to get the best deals on a MacBook Pro we have a separate article.

The 13in MacBook Pro with M2 chip will go on sale in July 2022.

Where can I buy the M2 13in MacBook Pro?

You can’t buy one at all at the moment. The M2 13in MacBook Pro will go on sale in July. We expect that stock will be constrained when it does go on sale, but we expect there to be a number of resellers who will have stock – and even some who will be offering discounts.

Apple may offer an opportunity to pre-order the M2 MacBook Pro nearer the time it is set to go on sale. For now we don’t know when that will be though other than the rather vague “next month” (which was July at the time of writing!)

US retailers

Apple – currently unavailable.

Amazon – you can buy the M1 MacBook Pro, but not the M2 model.

Adorama – now model not yet unavailable.

Best Buy – you can buy the M1 MacBook Pro, no M2 models yet.

B&H Photo Video – has the M1 MacBook Pro and will notify you when the M2 model is in.

DataVision – you can still buy a M1 MacBook Pro.

Newegg – mostly refurbished models.

Simply Mac – all models out of stock.

Walmart – has old models in stock with discounts.

UK retailers

Apple – currently unavailable.

Amazon – M1 models still in stock with discounts.

AO – has M1 models in stock with discounts.

Argos – M1 models in stock, availability depends on location.

Currys – has M1 models in stock with discounts.

John Lewis – has M1 models in stock with discounts. Will notify you when M2 MacBook goes on sale.

Laptops Direct – has M1 models in stock with discounts.

Very – Has M1 in stock at a discount, but says it is low stock.

UK Apple Authorised Resellers

KRCS – is likely to offer a 5% discount as soon as the 13in MacBook Pro with M2 goes on sale. Currently no 13in models in stock, not even M1.

Insight has 13in M1 MacBook Pro in stock still.

iStore – has 13in M1 MacBook Pro in stock still.

Select – has 13in M1 MacBook Pro in stock still.

Western Computer – Currently no 13in models in stock, not even M1.

Jigsaw – has 13in M1 MacBook Pro in stock still.

Where can I buy the 14in MacBook Pro?

Here are all the places you can buy Apple’s 14in and 16in MacBook Pro with the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. Some even have discounts!

We regularly monitor these stockists so we can let you know which places has them in stock right now, and we also have details of the best prices right now. Of course stock can change on a day to day basis, so it’s worth checking the links below to see if they get stock at your preferred reseller.

2021 14in MacBook Pro M1 Pro 8-Core CPU/14-Core GPU (RRP: $1,999/£1,899)

2021 14in MacBook Pro M1 Pro 8-Core CPU/14-Core GPU (RRP: $1,999/£1,899)

2021 14in MacBook Pro M1 Pro 10-Core CPU/16-Core GPU (RRP: $2,499/£2,399)

2021 14in MacBook Pro M1 Pro 10-Core CPU/16-Core GPU (RRP: $2,499/£2,399)

US retailers

Apple – shipping in 6-8 weeks.

Amazon – unavailable.

Adorama – have to order from Apple.

Best Buy – in stock, but no discount.

B&H Photo Video – has the $2,499 16in model in stock, no discount.

DataVision – has money off and some models in stock.

Newegg – has money off and some models in stock.

Simply Mac – listed as sold out.

Walmart – out of stock.

UK retailers

Apple – shipping in 6-8 weeks.

Amazon currently unavailable.

Argos – depends on your location, no discount.

AO – has money off and some models in stock.

Currys – has money off and some models in stock.

eBuyer – has money off and some models in stock.

Laptops Direct – has money off and some models in stock.

John Lewis – out of stock.

Very – out of stock.

UK Apple Authorised Resellers

KRCS is discounting the MacBook Pro – the 14in is £1,804.15 (RRP £1,899), but they are out of stock with a 3-6 weeks estimated arrival. You can order now though.

Insight has a discount but the 14in MacBook Pro is out of stock, would be £1,810.77 inc VAT (RRP £1,899).

iStore – 4-6 week delay.

Select – in stock.

Western Computer – in stock.

Jigsaw – in stock.

Where can I buy the 16in MacBook Pro?

It’s a similar story with the 16in MacBook Pro – stock is constrained right now, most likely an effect of the global component shortages and also possibly due to shipping problems, but there are stockists in the US and UK than have the 16in MacBook Pro to sell – and some of them are discounting them!

2021 16in MacBook Pro M1 Pro 10-Core CPU/16-Core GPU (RRP: $2,499/£2,399)

2021 16in MacBook Pro M1 Pro 10-Core CPU/16-Core GPU (RRP: $2,499/£2,399)

2021 16in MacBook Pro M1 Pro 10-Core CPU/16-Core GPU, 1TB SSD (RRP: £2,599/$2,699)

2021 16in MacBook Pro M1 Pro 10-Core CPU/16-Core GPU, 1TB SSD (RRP: £2,599/$2,699)

2021 16in MacBook Pro M1 Pro 10-Core CPU/32-Core GPU, 1TB SSD (RRP: £3,299/$3,499)

Retailer Price Delivery $3499 View Not Available View

US retailers

Apple – two to three weeks for M1 Pro models, M1 Max is five – six weeks.

Amazon – has money off and some models in stock.

Adorama – has money off and some models in stock.

Best Buy – in stock, but not discounted.

B&H Photo Video – has money off and some models in stock

DataVision

Newegg

Simply Mac – has money off and some models in stock.

Walmart – has money off and some models in stock.

UK retailers

UK Apple Authorised Resellers