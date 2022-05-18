Where to buy Apple’s AirPods 3 (2021)

Alongside new MacBook Pro models with mega-fast processors and inexplicable notches, Apple announced the long-awaited AirPods 3 at its event on October 18, 2021. They’re a clear upgrade on the previous models from 2019, offering superior (claimed) battery performance, an updated design and support for Spatial Audio and Adaptive EQ. But will you be able to get your hands on a pair?

New Apple products, and especially ones as high-profile as the third-gen AirPods, tend to be snapped up almost as soon as they appear, and cost a lot if you buy direct from Apple. Luckily we’re here to guide you through the buying process and reveal where the AirPods are in stock, and where they’re cheapest.

When were the new AirPods released?

The AirPods 3 went on sale directly from Apple and other retailers on October 26, 2021.

How much do the new AirPods cost?

The third-gen AirPods have an MSRP of $179 / £169 / AU$279.

Apple hasn’t discontinued any of its existing AirPod models with the launch of the new pair, so they sit alongside the second-gen AirPods from 2019 and the AirPods Pro and AirPods Pro on the Apple store. Here’s the full pricing:

How to get a good AirPods 3 deal

The MSRP given above is how much the AirPods 3 will cost if you buy direct from Apple. But there are better prices available elsewhere; Amazon is your best bet right now, selling for $149.99, a solid discount of $29.01.

The standard discount for UK buyers at time of writing, meanwhile, is a relatively small £10 off, a saving offered by John Lewis, Amazon, AO and Argos, among others. But Laptops Direct has managed to nudge ahead of the pack with a price of £149, £20 off the RRP. Check the delivery fees to your area.

Where to buy the new AirPods (2021)

The retailers below are all offering the AirPods 3 right now. We’re seeing movement on price and stock levels, so check back frequently if your favorite retailer has run out, or isn’t offering a discount.

US

UK

Live AirPods 3 price tracker

You can keep an eye on the best prices across a wide range of retailers in our automated table, embedded below.