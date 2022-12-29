Apple’s smallest iPad was given a substantial facelift at the end of 2021. The 6th-generation iPad mini sports a complete redesign with a bigger display, Touch ID on the power button, USB C instead of Lightning, and an upgraded front camera. This represented the first major change to the design since the iPad mini was first introduced back in 2012. The mini celebrated its 10-year anniversary in 2022 without an update, but a new iPad mini 7th generation is rumored to be in the works. Here’s what we know.

Rumors of the iPad mini’s release date have been tricky to pin down, but we can get some insight from when the last few models made their debuts:

As you can see, September is the traditional month in which the new iPad mini appears. Based on the gap between the last two generations we could be due a new iPad mini in September 2023.

On the rumor front, LeaksApplePro (via Gizchina) reported that we could see a new iPad mini in the first half of 2023. However, a rumor in December 2022 by Ming-Chi Kuo said the new iPad mini won’t arrive until late 2023 or early 2024.

iPad mini 7 price: How much will the new iPad mini cost?

The arrival of the redesigned iPad mini 6th generation saw a $100 increase in price over the previous model to $499. Here’s how the price of the 6th and 5th generations compared:

iPad mini 6th generation: £479/$499 (Now £569 in the U.K)

iPad mini 5th generation: £379/$399

As the iPad mini 7 will be similar to the iPad mini 6 we think it’s likely that the price will stay the same for the 7th generation.

iPad mini 7 design: Will the iPad mini have a new look?

It’s been surprisingly quiet on the rumor front, which probably means the iPad mini 7′ design will be largely the same as the 6th-gen model. Here’s what we’ve managed to uncover.

Folding display

Apple has been rumored to be working on an iPad with a folding display, but it’s unlikely to come to this model. In December 2022, Ming-Chi Kuo said that reports of a folding iPad mini in development were wrong “because a foldable iPad will have a markedly higher price than an iPad mini, so such a replacement is not reasonable.”

ProMotion

The screen isn’t expected to change from the current 8.3-inch, but there may be new screen technology. A post on a South Korean forum in November 2021 indicated Apple had ordered 8.3-inch displays from Samsung that support 120Hz maximum refresh rates. If true, the post on Clien (translated here) could mean the next mini offers the ProMotion ultra-smooth scrolling feature currently seen on the iPad Pro, iPhone 13 Pro models, and 14- & 16-inch MacBook Pro. This would address the minor issue of “jelly scrolling” that some users have complained about with the current iPad mini.

I would be surprised since it is currently an a-Si LCD which isn't compatible with ProMotion. Only their Pro models support ProMotion as they use an Oxide LCD. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) June 28, 2022

However, it’s not looking that this particular rumor is accurate. Analyst Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, doesn’t believe that Apple will be giving the iPad mini a ProMotion display yet. He indicates that doing so would require significant hardware changes. This would require a “whole new level of engineering,” according to Young.

We remain skeptical of a ProMotion updgrade as its one of the main differentiators between the standard and Pro devices Apple sells.

New colors

The iPad mini will likely keep the same design for several generations. IDG

One of the most obvious changes to the iPad mini 6th generation was the new palette of colors that Apple made available.

While you can currently select between space gray, pink, purple, and starlight, there are several interesting hues available on the iPad Air when it received its new look in fall 2021, including silver, rose gold, green, and sky blue. It would therefore seem reasonable to assume that some of these make it to the mini. Plus now that the iPad 10th generation brought a bold selection of colors, the iPad mini may get a completely new palette.

iPad mini 7 specs: What features will the iPad mini have?

We think the iPad mini will be a mild update, with small internal improvements and few new features

Increased storage

On the current iPad mini 6th generation, the base model starts off with a rather paltry 64GB of storage. For a device like an iPad, where you can store movies, TV shows, books, comics, magazines, games, and a wide range of apps, that amount can often become a problem, especially if you want to take your iPad away on holiday or use it for your commute without needing to manage the storage.

Although Apple has something of a history of giving base-models low storage capacities, we think it would be a wise move to upgrade the entry-level iPad mini 7th generation to at least 128GB. File sizes are growing all the time, due to higher-quality cameras and software, so doubling the existing 64GB would be a very consumer-friendly solution.

Along these lines, there’s also the possibility that the upper limit of the storage could be increased. At the time of writing, the most storage available on the iPad mini 6th generation is 256GB. Moving up to 512GB would be the logical step, especially if the baseline storage moves to 128GB.

Improved processor

The iPad mini 6 offers the A15 Bionic chip as found in the iPhone 13, however, this chip is down-clocked compared to the one inside the iPhone 13. It’s possible that the next iPad mini model could offer an enhanced A15 like the iPhone 14 or with the A16 chip in the iPhone 14 Pro. Kuo reported in December that the iPad mini’s “main selling point” would be the new processor, so it could also be an A17 chip, depending on when it arrives. We don’t expect that the iPad mini will feature an M1 chip, like that found in the iPad Pro, but perhaps it’s something Apple might consider down the line.

We’ll update this article as more details become available, but until then, be sure to read our iPad buying guide to see which models we’d recommend if you want to buy one of Apple’s tablets today. And check our roundup of the best iPad deals and iPad mini deals for the latest bargains on the current range.