2022 iPad (10th-gen): A new design and faster chip may be weeks away

Apple’s most affordable iPad has been iterative rather than innovative, with small annual updates that bring a faster chip and a handful of new features. But if renders obtained by MySmartPrice are accurate, Apple is gearing up to launch a brand new version of the entry level iPad this year with a larger screen and a new design.

In this article we gather all the latest news, leaks and rumors about the highly anticipated new 10th-generation iPad, including release date, new features, design changes, tech specs, and pricing.

Apple has settled into a groove since the switch from a 9.7-inch screen to the larger 10.2-inch format. Apple has unveiled a new iPad refresh every September, as you can see from the timing of the last few launches:

iPad (9th gen): September 2021

iPad (8th gen): September 2020

September 2020 iPad (7th gen): September 2019

However, we didn’t see Apple update the iPad at its Far Out event on September 7 so it’s very likely we will get new iPad news in October. Additionally, Apple has delayed the release of the first iPadOS 16 version until October, presumably to tie in with the launch of new hardware.

iPad (10th-gen) price: How much will the new iPad cost?

The U.S. price of the entry-level iPad has remained constant at $329 for the past several generations and we don’t expect that to change. However, due to the effects of inflation and currency fluctuation, it is possibly prices will rise in the U.K. and elsewhere with the release of the new models. The U.K. and other places have already seen prices rise with the launch of the M2 MacBook Pro and Air, as well as the iPhone 14, so that trend is likely to continue.

Here’s how prices look right now and for the most recent models:

iPad 10.2-inch (9th gen): $329 / £319 / €329

iPad 10.2-inch (8th gen): $329 / £329 / €329

iPad 10.2-inch (7th gen): $329 / £349 / €349

iPad (10th-gen) design: What will the new Pad look like?

With the iPad mini receiving a massive facelift that saw the removal of the Home button and a move to a more colorful case last year, this means that the 10.2-inch iPad is now the only model in the range to still retain the old design aesthetics, but this may be about to change.

We saw rumors in 2021 that rather than a complete overhaul, Apple was planning to recycle the older iPad Air design for the entry level iPad. This would mean an increase to a 10.5-inch display but with little else changing. However, newer reports have suggested that the iPad will get a new design to accompany its larger screen. The new model may also finally come in colors other than silver and space gray.

Renders from MySmartPrice indicate that a new iPad design is on the way with flatter edges like the iPad Pro. The renders indicate that the new iPad will have a Home button like the current 9th generation iPad but with slimmer bezels. However, MacTakara describes the new iPad as “a larger design of the iPad mini (6th generation),” which suggests that it will lose the Home button and gain an “all-screen” design.

According to MySmartPrice’s renders, the new iPad will be slightly larger, measuring 248mm x 179mm x 6.98mm compared to 250mm x 174mm x 7.50mm for the current model.

Home button and Touch ID

Depending on which rumored design is accurate, the iPad may or may not lose its Home button with Touch ID this year. If MySmartPrice’s renders are accurate, the tablet will still incorporate a Home button into its front design. However, if MacTakara is correct, there will be a top button/Touch ID sensor similar to the iPad Air and iPad mini.

Display

The new iPad is expected to increase its screen size from 10.2 inches to 10.5 inches. It’s also possible that Apple launches a fully laminated display as was rumored for the 9th-gen model. On the current model, there is a slight gap between the glass and the touch-panel of the display, while the other models all use laminated with glass that’s flush against display.

iPad (10th-gen) specs: Will new the new iPad be faster?

While we’re not certain that the new iPad will have a different look, we’re certain hat Apple will be upgrading the parts inside. Here’s what we’re expecting in the new model.

New processor

The 10.2-inch iPad (2021) comes with an A13 Bionic processor, so it seems very likely this will move up to the A15 Bionic found in the iPad mini, following its recent pattern of updates (A10, A12, A13). However, the MacTakara report implies that the new model could pick up an M1 chip, which would be a surprising move.

USB-C

The entry-level iPad is the last of Apple’s tablets with a Lightning port. The iPad Pro, Air and mini switched to USB-C in 2018, 2020 and 2021 respectively, so it’s time for Apple to complete the transition and makes things less confusing for iPad buyers. Sure enough, rumors say that the next version of the iPad will see a switch from Lightning to USB-C. With a new law in the European Union requiring USB-C to be used in mobile devices, there’s a very good chance the next iPad will make the switch.

5G

The entry level iPad is Apple’s last tablet with 5G, so we expect Apple to add the faster networking this time around, as reported by 9to5Mac. However, it’s likely to only support the slower sub-6Ghz like the iPad mini and not mmWave like the iPhone 14 and iPad Pro.

Camera

On the back, Apple is rumored to be changing the camera position by adding a vertical array that looks something like the iPhone X. However, renders from MySmartPrice indicate that it will still have a single camera, though the camera sensor is likely to be improved from its older 8MP wide lens. It could also gain an LED flash, which the current model lacks.

Apple upgraded the front camera to a 12MP sensor with Center Stage last year, so we don’t expect any improvements there.

Headphone jack

Finally, the iPad could also be about to lose the headphone jack. The 9th-gen model is Apple’s last iPad to have the headphone and speaker port.

