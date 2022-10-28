Best affordable option: iPad (2021, 9th generation)

The 10.2in iPad (2021) may well be the cheapest iPad model you can buy, but that doesn’t mean it’s a truly ‘budget’ device in the pejorative sense. For many – perhaps most – people, this iPad will deliver everything you want from a tablet and not cost you a small fortune in the process.

While Apple recently launched the 10th Generation iPad, this 9th Generation model still has plenty to offer and could well be the best blend of affordability, power and functionality for the older user. One of the reasons we say this is the inclusion of the Home button. iPadOS features many great swipe gestures for navigating through apps and menus, but sometimes its good to have a simple button that can always take you back to the Home screen. It stops you feeling lost or confused when you just want to open up a new app or change some settings. As the last iPad to come with a Home button, this is a prime feature to consider when it comes to selecting an iPad for senior users. A good rule of thumb is the phone they currently use. If it’s an older iPhone with a Home button, then this iPad will be instantly familiar to them, but if it’s anything from the iPhone X onwards, then you may want to opt for some of the other options listed below.

Apple’s A13 Bionic chip powers the iPad 10.2-inch (9th Gen), and it’s ideal for surfing the web, watching streaming services and shopping online. This is the same processor that also featured in the iPhone 11 Pro, so you can see that it’s hardly something that’s been plucked from the spares bin.

For FaceTime calls there’s a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera. Not only is this far better than the 1.2MP FaceTime camera of the previous generation iPad, it also brings advanced features such as Centre Stage (which allows you to move around on video calls while the iPad tracks you), 2x zoom and 1080p video.

Why are these features particularly good for seniors? Well, having an excellent video-call experience will allow them to keep in touch with the grandkids, friends or family around the world, without looking grainy or like they’re calling from the early 2000s.

The 10.2in display is also large enough for eyes that might be starting to diminish in power, while the touch targets on the screen will be easy to hit with unsteady hands. Of course, many seniors are full of more life and vigour than their millennial grandchildren, and the ability to connect an Apple Smart keyboard and first-gen Apple Pencil makes this a perfect companion for travelling while writing memoirs or creating art. It’s also the only remaining iPad to feature a headphone jack, which could be very useful if the intended recipient hasn’t yet embraced the wireless charms of the AirPods or AirPod Pros.

The 9th-gen iPad 10.2in comes in these storage options, priced as follows:

If you want to add cellular capabilities then those are also available:

64GB (cellular): £459/$519

256GB (cellular): £609/$699

It isn’t just the best choice for older users, but probably for most users full stop.