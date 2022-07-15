The Apple Watch SE has been a real success, bringing a powerful and affordable version of the company’s popular wearable within reach of most people, but it’s now almost two years since it was introduced in September 2020.

With that two year anniversary fast approaching it is looking like Apple is gearing up to launch a new Apple Watch SE, with a S7 processor and more advanced sensors.

Here’s everything we know so far about the second-gen version of the Apple Watch SE.

Apple Watch SE 2 release date: Will there be a new Apple Watch SE?

We expect the new Apple Watch SE to be announced in September 2022.

Various Apple pundits are convinced that Apple will be launching an upgraded Apple Watch SE this fall. Back in February 2022 Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman wrote that he expects the new SE to be launched alongside the Apple Watch Series 8, and an Apple Watch Pro for sports enthusiasts, most likely at the same time as Apple announces the new iPhone 14.

In that same report Gurman predicted that the Apple Watch Series 3 will be discontinued, which is no surprise given the fact that the Apple Watch 3 won’t even be able to run the new watch OS9.

Apple Watch SE 2 price: How much will the Apple Watch SE 2 cost?

If the Apple Watch 3 is discontinued the Apple Watch SE 2 will become the new entry-level Apple Watch. Does this mean it will get a price drop? The Apple Watch Series 3 currently sells for $199/£179 for the 38mm model or $229/£209 for the 42mm model. In contract the Apple Watch SE (GPS model) sells for $279/£249 for the 40mm model, or $309/£279 for the 44mm model.

If Apple stops selling the $199/£179 model it would be a surprise if it also raised the price of the Apple Watch SE, and yet like the iPhone SE, the next Apple Watch SE might have a higher price. This is according to LeaksApplePro (writing for iDropNews) who claims Apple will bump the price of the Apple Watch SE to $299.

If you don’t want to wait for the new version to arrive, be sure to check out our roundup of the best Apple Watch deals to see if you can grab a bargain.

Apple Watch SE 2: Design & Size

When the Apple Watch SE (2020) was introduced it offered two options for display size – 44mm and 40mm – which meant it had around 30% more acreage than the Apple Watch Series 3 that came in 38mm or 42mm varieties. This is great, but also meant that it lagged behind the Series 7 which sported 45mm or 41mm panels, an increase of 20% over the SE.

If you were hoping for a larger screen prepare to be disappointed: LeaksApplePro says the Apple Watch SE 2 will come in the same sizes (40mm and 44mm).

Don’t expect a new design either.

Apple Watch SE 2: Specs and new features

There’s been little in the way of substantiated leaks when it comes to the Apple Watch SE 2 (2022). However, we have seen reports suggesting that the new Apple Watch SE 2 will get a new chip, better sensors and an always on display. Read on to find out more…

Sensor upgrades

The Apple Watch SE (2020) already boasts an impressive array of onboard sensors that track your heart rate, activity and sleep, as well as detecting falls and potentially damaging levels of noise in your environment.

For the second generation it is rumored that the Apple Watch SE will gain an optical heart sensor and an electrical heart sensor (ECG). That’s according to a report on iDropNews by LeaksApple Pro.

There are also reports that Apple will be adding a temperature sensor in its next iteration of Apple Watches (for tracking ovulation or detecting fevers), however, this may only be destined for the Apple Watch Series 8.

Always on display

One complaint about the Apple Watch SE (and any Apple Watch prior to the introduction of the feature with the Apple Watch Series 5) is the fact that the Apple Watch doesn’t display the time constantly – you have to raise your arm to wake the display up.

The Apple Watch SE 2022 model may gain an Always On display (according to LeaksApplePro, again!)

New processor

One of the standard upgrades Apple usually employs with new models is to move to a new processor for a bump in speed and performance. The Apple Watch SE (2020) comes with the same S5 SiP as the Apple Watch Series 5 so you might assume that the new Apple Watch SE for 2022 would move to the S6 SiP that previously came in the Apple Watch Series 6. However, rumors are suggesting that the Apple Watch SE 2022 will feature the same S7 SiP as the Apple Watch Series 8.

Before you assume that’s a huge processor jump, the bad news is that the S7 is thought to be little more than a renamed S6, but it will be an improvement nonetheless.