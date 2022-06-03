Apple’s Studio Display was released along with the Mac Studio in March 2022. While it’s seen as a display for that Mac, the Studio Display can work with any Mac. It’s a lot more affordable than Apple’s Pro Display XDR, and it’s really the only 27-inch 5K display on the market.

If you’re in the market for a Studio Display, we can help you find a good deal. Our price trackers below show several retailers who are selling the Studio Display and the prices. Use these trackers to get the best deal.

We also have the information you need to know about the Studio Display, in case you’re still trying to decide if it’s the monitor for you. Here’s everything you need to know about buying the new Studio Display.

What is the regular price of the Apple Studio Display?

The regular price for the Studio Display depends on two things: the type of glass and the type of stand. Here are the prices of each Studio Display configuration.

Product Front glass Stand type Price Apple Studio Display standard tilt-only adjustable $1,599/£1,499 Apple Studio Display standard VESA wall mount adapter $1,599/£1,499 Apple Studio Display standard tilt and height-adjustable $1,999/£1,899 Apple Studio Display nano-texture tilt-only adjustable $1,899/£1,749 Apple Studio Display nano-texture VESA wall mount adapter $1,899/£1,749 Apple Studio Display nano-texture tilt and height-adjustable $2,299/£2,149

In the box, you’ll get a 1-meter Thunderbolt cable, and the nano-texture displays include Apple’s Polishing Cloth. The power cable is attached to the monitor.

The Studio Display is designed to work with the new Mac Studio, but it can work with other Macs.

Best deals on the Studio Display

Currently, there are no special deals on the Studio Display. We’ll keep an eye out for any deals that may pop up.

Retailer Price Delivery Apple US $1599 View Not Available Free View

What else will I need to buy?

Potentially, nothing. The Studio Display has three USB-C ports in the back and one Thunderbolt, so it can easily be connected to your existing accessories.

While you will find Apple’s A13 Bionic chip under the hood of the Studio Display, this is mainly used for the audio and video features. There’s also no RAM, storage or operating system built-in, even if it’s designed to work with macOS. You can technically use the display with any PC or laptop.

What are the glass options?

The front of the Studio Display is covered in glass, and Apple offers two kinds: Standard and Nano-texture. The Nano-texture glass is a lot less reflective than the Standard glass. If you’re sensitive to glare, or you do production work where lighting is critical, opt for the Nano-texture–but this option adds to the price of the display.

What are the stand options?

Apple offers three types of stands for the Studio Display:

Tilt-adjustable stand : Allows for only the adjustment of the display’s tilt. This comes standard with the Studio Display.

: Allows for only the adjustment of the display’s tilt. This comes standard with the Studio Display. Tilt- and height-adjustable stand : Can adjust the tilt and height. This stand costs extra.

: Can adjust the tilt and height. This stand costs extra. VESA mount adapter: Used to attach to a VESA-compatible arm, wall mount, or stand. Comes at no additional cost.