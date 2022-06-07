Best Mac Studio deals available now

If you want to buy a Mac Studio, and get the best deal possible, you’ve come to the right place. We’re looking at where you can buy the Mac Studio at the best price.

It’s early days so you probably aren’t expecting to see many deals yet. But we are pleased to report that you can already get a discount on the new Mac Studio from KRCS in the UK and Simply Mac in the US.

Best Mac Studio deals

US deals:

US Apple Authorized Reseller Simply Mac has the Mac Studio with M1 Max reduced from $1999.99 to $1,799.99 – get the deal here.

UK deals:

Mac Studio, M1 Ultra, 20-core CPU, 48-core GPU for £3,799.05 (RRP £3,999). That’s £199.95 off! Get the deal here.

Mac Studio, M1 Max, 10-core CPU, 32-core GPU for £1,899.05 (RRP £1,999). That’s £99.95 off! Get the deal here.

What you need to know

At an event in March 2022 Apple introduced its most powerful Mac yet – yes the Mac Studio is even more powerful than the Mac Pro right now (although you can expect a much more powerful Mac Pro in the near future).

The Mac Studio can be configured with a M1 Max chip, as seen in the 14in and 16in MacBook Pro, or you can choose an M1 Ultra, which is essentially two M1 Max chips. The M1 Ultra brings 20 CPU cores and up to 64 GPU cores. It is also able to support 128GB RAM. Read our Mac Studio review.

The Mac Studio starts at $1,999£1,999/ for the M1 Max model. The Mac Studio with M1 Ultra starts at $3,999/£3,999. There are also various build to order options.

The most obvious thing missing from the Mac Studio is a display, but if you want to buy Apple’s Studio Display we have a separate article explaining where you can buy one and get the best deal. Read our Apple’s Studio Display review.

Best Mac Studio deals right now

You’ll see the best prices right now below:

Mac Studio with M1 Max

Retailer Price Delivery $1999 View $1999.99 Free View

Mac Studio with M1 Ultra

Retailer Price Delivery Not Available Free View

Where to buy a Mac Studio

The most obvious place to buy a Mac Studio is from Apple US or Apple UK, but there are lots of other options.

One benefit of buying from Apple is you could trade in your old Mac and get money off. We have an article explaining How to get money off with Apple’s trade-in program.

We recommend the following resellers in the US and UK:

US retailers

UK retailers

Apple has a number of Apple Premium Resellers in the UK who stock Macs and offer other services:

Best Mac deals

