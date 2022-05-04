Best Mac Studio deals May 2022

If you want to buy a Mac Studio, and get the best deal possible, you’ve come to the right place. We’re looking at where you can buy the Mac Studio at the best price.

It’s early days so you probably aren’t expecting to see many deals yet. But we are pleased to report that you can already get a discount on the new Mac Studio from KRCS in the UK and Simply Mac in the US.

Best Mac Studio deals for May

US deals:

US Apple Authorized Reseller Simply Mac has the Mac Studio with M1 Max reduced from $1999.99 to $1,799.99 – get the deal here.

UK deals:

Mac Studio, M1 Ultra, 20-core CPU, 48-core GPU for £3,799.05 (RRP £3,999). That’s £199.95 off! Get the deal here.

Mac Studio, M1 Max, 10-core CPU, 32-core GPU for £1,899.05 (RRP £1,999). That’s £99.95 off! Get the deal here.

What you need to know

At an event in March 2022 Apple introduced its most powerful Mac yet – yes the Mac Studio is even more powerful than the Mac Pro right now (although you can expect a much more powerful Mac Pro in the near future).

The Mac Studio can be configured with a M1 Max chip, as seen in the 14in and 16in MacBook Pro, or you can choose an M1 Ultra, which is essentially two M1 Max chips. The M1 Ultra brings 20 CPU cores and up to 64 GPU cores. It is also able to support 128GB RAM. Read our Mac Studio review.

The Mac Studio starts at $1,999£1,999/ for the M1 Max model. The Mac Studio with M1 Ultra starts at $3,999/£3,999. There are also various build to order options.

The most obvious thing missing from the Mac Studio is a display, but if you want to buy Apple’s Studio Display we have a separate article explaining where you can buy one and get the best deal. Read our Apple’s Studio Display review.

Best Mac Studio deals right now

You’ll see the best prices right now below:

Mac Studio with M1 Max

Retailer Price Delivery $1999 View B & H Photo $1999.00 Free View Not Available Free View

Mac Studio with M1 Ultra

Retailer Price Delivery B & H Photo Not Available Free View Not Available Free View

Where to buy a Mac Studio

The most obvious place to buy a Mac Studio is from Apple US or Apple UK, but there are lots of other options.

One benefit of buying from Apple is you could trade in your old Mac and get money off. We have an article explaining How to get money off with Apple’s trade-in program.

We recommend the following resellers in the US and UK:

US retailers

UK retailers

Apple has a number of Apple Premium Resellers in the UK who stock Macs and offer other services:

Best Mac deals UK

If it doesn’t have to be a Mac Studio, check out these iMac and MacBook deals below.

Desktop Mac deals UK

Apple 24in iMac, M1, 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 512GB (2021) 1 From: Amazon Was: £1,649 Now: £1,499 (£150 off) View Deal Amazon has a excellent saving on Apple’s top-of-the-range 24in iMac with 512GB storage. This is the model that normally costs £1,649 in the UK. You can get it in silver at this price. Amazon also has the £1,249 green iMac for £1,119.97 and the silver M1 iMac for £1,129.97 and the pink £1,449 model in stock for £1,149. Apple Mac Studio, M1 Max, 10-core CPU, 24-core GPU 2 From: KRCS Was: £1,999 Now: £1,899.05 (£99.95 off) View Deal KRCS has the Mac Studio with M1 Max (10-core CPU, 32-core GPU) for £1,899.05 (RRP £1,999). That’s £99.95 off! Apple Mac Studio, M1 Ultra, 20-core CPU, 48-core GPU 3 From: KRCS Was: £3,999 Now: £3,799.05 (£199.95 off) View Deal The Mac Studio is on sale from 11 March, but you can already get a discount from KRCS. The Mac Studio, M1 Ultra, 20-core CPU, 48-core GPU normally costs £3,999 but KRCS has is for £3,799.05 here. KRCS also has a great discount on the M1 Max Mac Studio here. Apple 24in iMac, M1, 8-core CPU, 7-core GPU, 256GB (2021) 4 From: Laptops Direct Was: £1,249 Now: £1,129.97 (£119.03 off) View Deal Laptops Direct has a discount on the £1,249 M1 iMac with 256GB storage in pink.

Apple Mac mini, M1, 8-Core CPU / 8-Core GPU, 256GB 5 From: Amazon Was: £699 Now: £622.97 (£76.03 off) View Deal Amazon has a decent discount on the M1 Mac mini. Laptops Direct has the same deal. Apple 27in iMac, 3.8GHz eight-core, 10th-gen Intel, 512GB SSD (2020) 6 From: LaptopsDirect Was: £2,299 Now: £2,049.97 (£249 off) View Deal If it’s the top of the range 2020 27in iMac you are after, Laptops Direct has a decent deal. We have also seen similar discount from Currys, AO.com. Apple Mac mini, M1, 8-Core CPU / 8-Core GPU, 512GB 7 From: Amazon Was: £899 Now: £838 (£61 off) View Deal Amazon has more than £60 off the M1 Mac mini with 512GB storage – that’s the £899 model. At Laptops Direct it’s a 97p more. Apple Refurbished Mac Store (Discounted iMacs, MacBooks and more) 8 From: Apple Now: Up to £300 off View Deal You can get a Mac from Apple at much lower prices if you buy from the Refurbished Store. Apple will have thoroughly tested the model and will offer you a full warranty so it can be a great way to get a good deal. Find out more about Refurbished Macs here.

