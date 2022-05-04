Best Mac Studio deals May 2022

If you want to buy a Mac Studio, and get the best deal possible, you’ve come to the right place. We’re looking at where you can buy the Mac Studio at the best price.
It’s early days so you probably aren’t expecting to see many deals yet. But we are pleased to report that you can already get a discount on the new Mac Studio from KRCS in the UK and Simply Mac in the US.
Best Mac Studio deals for May
US deals:
- US Apple Authorized Reseller Simply Mac has the Mac Studio with M1 Max reduced from $1999.99 to $1,799.99 – get the deal here.
UK deals:
- Mac Studio, M1 Ultra, 20-core CPU, 48-core GPU for £3,799.05 (RRP £3,999). That’s £199.95 off! Get the deal here.
- Mac Studio, M1 Max, 10-core CPU, 32-core GPU for £1,899.05 (RRP £1,999). That’s £99.95 off! Get the deal here.
What you need to know
At an event in March 2022 Apple introduced its most powerful Mac yet – yes the Mac Studio is even more powerful than the Mac Pro right now (although you can expect a much more powerful Mac Pro in the near future).
The Mac Studio can be configured with a M1 Max chip, as seen in the 14in and 16in MacBook Pro, or you can choose an M1 Ultra, which is essentially two M1 Max chips. The M1 Ultra brings 20 CPU cores and up to 64 GPU cores. It is also able to support 128GB RAM. Read our Mac Studio review.
The Mac Studio starts at $1,999£1,999/ for the M1 Max model. The Mac Studio with M1 Ultra starts at $3,999/£3,999. There are also various build to order options.
The most obvious thing missing from the Mac Studio is a display, but if you want to buy Apple’s Studio Display we have a separate article explaining where you can buy one and get the best deal. Read our Apple’s Studio Display review.
Best Mac Studio deals right now
You’ll see the best prices right now below:
Mac Studio with M1 Max
Mac Studio with M1 Ultra
Where to buy a Mac Studio
The most obvious place to buy a Mac Studio is from Apple US or Apple UK, but there are lots of other options.
One benefit of buying from Apple is you could trade in your old Mac and get money off. We have an article explaining How to get money off with Apple’s trade-in program.
We recommend the following resellers in the US and UK:
US retailers
- Amazon doesn’t have Apple’s Mac Studio listed yet. Plenty of deals on Mac Studio make up though.
- Adorama has the Mac Studio listed at Apple’s RRP. Get Apple’s M1 Max Mac Studio and the M1 Ultra Mac Studio.
- Best Buy has the Mac Studio listed at Apple’s RRP. Get Apple’s M1 Max Mac Studio and the M1 Ultra Mac Studio.
- B&H Photo Video has the Mac Studio listed at Apple’s RRP. Get Apple’s M1 Max Mac Studio and the M1 Ultra Mac Studio.
- US Apple Authorized Reseller DataVision has a Mac Studio here.
- Walmart doesn’t have Apple’s Mac Studio listed yet. Plenty of deals on Mac Studio make-up though.
UK retailers
- Amazon doesn’t have Apple’s Mac Studio listed yet. Plenty of deals on Mac Studio make-up though.
- Argos has Mac Studio available to buy – they are also offering £20 off Microsoft Office if you buy it at the same time.
- AO has a listing for Apple’s M1 Max Mac Studio and the M1 Ultra Mac Studio.
- Currys has a listing for Apple’s M1 Max Mac Studio and the M1 Ultra Mac Studio.
- eBuyer Is likely to stock the Mac Studio, but hasn’t any listing yet.
- Laptops Direct Is likely to stock the Mac Studio, but hasn’t any listing yet.
- Scan has a listing for Apple’s M1 Max Mac Studio and the M1 Ultra Mac Studio.
- John Lewis Has a listing for the M1 Ultra Mac Studio. We haven’t seen a listing for the M1 Max model yet.
Apple has a number of Apple Premium Resellers in the UK who stock Macs and offer other services:
- UK Apple Authorised Reseller Insight has the Mac Studio here.
- UK Apple Authorised Reseller iStore has the Mac Studio here.
- UK Apple Authorised Reseller Select has the Mac Studio M1 Max and the Mac Studio M1 Ultra.
- UK Apple Authorised Reseller Western Computer has the Mac Studio here.
- UK Apple Authorised Reseller Jigsaw has the Mac Studio here.
