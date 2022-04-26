Amazon has slashed the 16-inch MacBook Pro to its lowest price ever

Pro. Apple overhauled its flagship laptop late last year with a speedy chip and incredible screen and now it’s got a great price too: Amazon is selling the 16-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 Pro processor and 512GB of storage for $2,249, a savings of $250 and the best price we’ve ever seen.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro brings a new slim-bezel design with a gorgeous mini-LED ProMotion display and a slew of ports, including three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI, and an SD card reader, along with MagSafe charging. Plus, it’s the only Mac with an M1 Pro processor, which we called “an incredible chip” in our 4.5-star review.

Whether you’re moving around your house or commuting to work, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is a fantastic machine, and at this price it’s even harder to pass up. So go grab one before the price shoots back up.