Amazon has slashed the 16-inch MacBook Pro to its lowest price ever

Get it for $250 off MSRP.
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor, Macworld

Pro. Apple overhauled its flagship laptop late last year with a speedy chip and incredible screen and now it’s got a great price too: Amazon is selling the 16-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 Pro processor and 512GB of storage for $2,249, a savings of $250 and the best price we’ve ever seen.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro brings a new slim-bezel design with a gorgeous mini-LED ProMotion display and a slew of ports, including three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI, and an SD card reader, along with MagSafe charging. Plus, it’s the only Mac with an M1 Pro processor, which we called “an incredible chip” in our 4.5-star review.

Whether you’re moving around your house or commuting to work, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is a fantastic machine, and at this price it’s even harder to pass up. So go grab one before the price shoots back up.

16-inch MacBook Pro (2021)

16-inch MacBook Pro (2021)
MSRP: $2,499 (M1 Pro 10-Core CPU, 16-Core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD); $2,699 (M1 Pro 10-Core CPU, 16-Core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD); $3,499 (M1 Max 10-Core CPU, 32-Core GPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD)
Best Prices Today: $2,249.00 at Amazon | $2249.00 at B & H Photo | $2499 at Apple

