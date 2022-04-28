Home / iPhone
Opinion

Macworld Podcast: Making sense of the iPhone 14 rumors

Macworld Podcast 790
By Michael Simon, Jason Cross and Roman Loyola
Macworld
iPhone 14 hole punch
IDG

The iPhone 14 rumor mill is starting to churn and there are some real doozies out there. What rumors seem plausible, and which ones are just outright silly? We talk about it all in this episode of the Macworld Podcast. 

This is episode 789 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola

Read our iPhone 14 rumor roundup

Listen to episode 790

Listen on Amazon Music

Amazon

How to subscribe to the Macworld Podcast

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in the Podcasts app. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify or on Amazon Music.

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.

    Related:
  • iPhone