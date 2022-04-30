Get Adobe and Figma training for $40 with this graphic design course package

Launching a career as a graphic designer these days takes a lot more than a brilliant eye or talent for digital creation. You’ve got to be a guru on all the best apps for accomplishing those tasks. The 2022 School of Graphic Design Bundle offers training on creating brilliant digital images, videos, and more.

This collection features eight courses packed with over 70 hours of training to assure learners have the skills needed to pursue digital artistry the right way. Since Adobe Creative Cloud reigns as the world’s most popular digital creation suite, this collection includes courses on two of CC’s hallmark apps.

First, you’ll learn how to use Adobe Photoshop, including crafting neon and glow effects to produce eye-catching images. There’s also a course for setting up your future, outlining how successful entrepreneur, freelancer, and instructor Chris Barin earned over $1 million using Photoshop.

Then, Adobe Premiere Pro CC for Beginners 2022 and Adobe Premiere Pro: Advanced Training offer everything you need to know from a video novice to an experienced editor of video projects, from social media videos to full feature presentations. Finally, the Build a Portfolio course includes over 40 real projects to create thumbnails, banners, catalogs, social media graphics, cards, and more.

You’ll find these courses and more in the 2022 School of Graphic Design Bundle. Each course costs $200 individually, but you get all eight classes for $39.99 or about $5 each.

The 2022 School of Graphic Design Bundle – $39.99

