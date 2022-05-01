Landbot can bring a chatbot to your business, and it’s $60 off right now

The word “chatbot” might incite an adverse reaction. But the reality is that customers generally like them. Consumers reported a satisfaction rate of over 87 percent after interacting with an automated chat system to ask questions or get specific information.

And chatbots are invaluable to businesses, serving as a frontline resource for generating leads, collecting feedback instantly, and automating customer support. With Landbot, business owners can introduce those interactive features to their websites and social media channels, answering questions and fielding customer information without consuming employee time.

Activate this no-code chatbot platform on a company website to personalize the user experience. Businesses can create a customized chat feature that integrates with their workflow using the intuitive drag-and-drop-builder. This may convert more leads, automate complicated customer service processes, and even gather data from customers in real-time.

Landbot can handle conversations on the web and across popular social chat apps, including WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, or any API-enabled channel. It also syncs with most of the apps you’re already using to track your business, from Google Analytics and Salesforce to MailChimp, Slack, and more.

Capterra called Landbot the “best chat-bot creation software” and praised how “building and leveraging bots has never been easier.”

