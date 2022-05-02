Prepare for 13 top IT certifications that can skyrocket your career for $35

Hands-on work is invaluable toward achieving the next step in your IT career, but if you want to advance, you need to prove your skills, and certifications can play a huge role. Earning the proper credentials can result in a raise of as much as $12,000 a year.

With The 2022 CompTIA and AWS, Cisco Certification Paths Bundle, learners will have lifetime access to a wealth of training materials to help them study for 13 impactful certifications to help them take their careers to the next level.

This collection includes more than 30 hours of training on everything from cloud systems to network administration. That includes eight courses from CompTIA. From basic procedures in A+ and Network+ qualifications to how to safeguard a system as a Security+ expert, these materials, practice exams, and more can prep you for eight of CompTIA’s most crucial qualification tests. These simulations are conducted by CramWise, using a premium system that tests students’ skills before their actual exams.

This bundle also features courses on the Amazon Web Services platform. Along with the know-how and training to become a certified AWS Solutions Architect, SysOps Administrator, AWS Developer Associate, or a Cloud Practitioner, students can discover everything they need to know about networking hardware and software with Cisco CCNA certification training.

The 2022 CompTIA and AWS, Cisco Certification Paths Bundle includes almost $450 worth of intensive IT training, but you can purchase the entire collection for only $34.99.

