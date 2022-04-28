Apple posts Q2 2022 revenue record of $97.3 billion

Apple on Thursday announced that for the second fiscal quarter of 2022, the company posted $97.3 billion in revenue, up 9 percent year over year. The company also posted $25 billion in profit—both the revenue and profit are all-time records for the March quarter.

The iPhone continues to be Apple’s top money-maker, bringing in $50 billion in net sales, about $2 billion more than Q2 2021. Of the company’s product categories, Apple’s Services division saw the biggest increase (17 percent), from $16.9 billion in 2021 to $19.8 billion in 2022, a $2.9 billion increase and a new record. Sales in the “Wearables, Home and Accessories” category grew 12 percent year-over-year.

The Mac posted $10.4 billion in sales, up from $9.1 billion in Q2 2021. Apple CFO Luca Maestri noted during the earnings announcement that Mac sales have experienced record numbers for seven quarters in a row.

Apple’s iPad took a small dip year-over-year, with $7.6 billion in Q2 2022 sales compared to $7.8 billion last year.

Apple also announced a cash dividend of $0.23 per share of the company’s common stock, a 5 percent increase. The dividend is payable on May 12, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 9, 2022.

“This quarter’s record results are a testament to Apple’s relentless focus on innovation and our ability to create the best products and services in the world,” said CEO Tim Cook in a press release. “We are delighted to see the strong customer response to our new products, as well as the progress we’re making to become carbon neutral across our supply chain and our products by 2030. We are committed, as ever, to being a force for good in the world—both in what we create and what we leave behind.”

Apple declined to offer guidance for the current third quarter of 2022 that ends in June, with supply constraints expected to affect production and sales.