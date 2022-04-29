New AirTag firmware adjusts the unwanted tracking sound for easier detection

Apple has pushed out new firmware for its AirTags trackers, version 1.0.301. Apple’s support document notes a single change: “Tuning the unwanted tracking sound to more easily locate an unknown AirTag.”

This is one of several improvements to Find My and AirTags the company promised back in February, in response to a number of reports that the products were being used to stalk unwitting people. In iOS 15.4, Apple also added a new message during setup that warns people about using AirTag to track the people without consent, and other updates will presumably arrive later this year via future firmware updates and iOS software updates.

How to check the AirTag firmware version

Open the Find My app. Tap the Items tab. Select your AirTag in the list of items. Tap the name of your AirTag, and the serial number and firmware version will appear.

There is no way to force your AirTag to update to the latest firmware. Rather, the firmware will update periodically whenever they’re within Bluetooth range of your iPhone. You must ensure that you’re running iOS 14.5 or later (that was the first version to support AirTags) and simply keep your AirTag nearby, and be patient. If it’s anything like updating AirPods, it could be several days before your devices receive the update.