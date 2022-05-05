Save over 50% off an Apple MacBook Air for all your on-the-go laptop needs

A brand new MacBook Air will run you about $1,000. That’s not cheap, but you’ll have to bite the bullet if you need a new laptop. Apple fans are never surprised when shelling out a premium price for new tech. However, going the refurbished route for a gently used MacBook can take some of the sting out of your big purchase. In fact, you can get a fully restored Apple MacBook Air at about half the price of the big chain stores.

This model comes with all the MacBook features a power user needs, including a 13.3″ LED display, 4GB of RAM, and a powerful 1.6GHz Intel Core i5 processor. Users can multitask with the best of them and enjoy wireless connections via WiFi and Bluetooth 4.0. Weighing under 3 lbs. and measuring less than an inch thick, this productivity powerhouse is ready to go anywhere you need, and it has a 128GB hard drive to store and transport your projects and files.

This 2015 Apple MacBook Air 13.3″ is thoroughly inspected and checked to perform just like it came out of the factory, with nothing more than light cosmetic scuffs or scratches to show its age. Regularly $999, it’s available now for only $469.99.

Apple MacBook Air 13.3″ Core i5, 4GB RAM 128GB SSD – Silver (Refurbished) – $469.99

