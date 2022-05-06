Get 47 high-quality project management courses for under $2 each

The average salary for a project manager in the U.S. is almost $77,000 a year, and it’s easy to see why they make a healthy living. About 70% of all projects fail to deliver on everything they promised. And almost 12% of all resources are wasted by project mismanagement during the process. Therefore, companies need skilled PMs to bring their ideas to fruition.

With the Project Management Super Saver Bundle, learners can discover the right and wrong ways to run an effective project. This collection from Stone River e-learning is exhaustive, including 47 individual courses to help students grasp popular project management methodologies, software, and best practices.

Courses cover methods like Agile, Scrum, PRINCE2, and more using real-world scenarios, study aids, project management tips, and learning tools to illustrate each approach and its pros and cons. Whether you need a brush-up on a particular methodology or have never encountered real project management before, this comprehensive collection explores it all.

