Lunatask can help get your life on track and ultra-organized. Get it now for life for just $49.

There are only so many hours in a day. And making sure you’re on top of all the personal and professional tasks that need doing in those scant 24 hours is a pretty anxiety-inducing process by itself.

You can create lists, set alarms, write Post-It notes, and launch a handful of your own personal steps for aligning tasks, remembering important facts, and more, but since none of those steps integrate easily with each other, it usually turns into as big a chore to coordinate as the actual chores themselves. Lunatask was created to bring all that personal productivity power under one simple app.

Lunatask is an all-in-one tool for keeping that outrageous to-do list in check. At the heart of the app are Lunatask’s automatic smart lists, capable of sorting all your daily, weekly or monthly by age, priority, how long they’ll take, and more.

Along with those lists, Lunatask is also outfitted with a handful of accompanying features to help keep your workflow and schedule on point at all times. If you subscribe to project management or productivity methods like Kanban, the Must, Should, Want Method, or the Eisenhower Matrix, Lunatask is ready to support those steps. If you adhere to time management steps like a Pomodoro timer, Lunatask has one built in to guide your work sprints.

Of course, life isn’t all about work and productivity. Lunatask knows that, offering equally effective tools for improving you at the same time. A habit tracker lets you remain accountable, logging healthy, positive habits and helping turn them into routines. There’s also a mood and emotion tracker, using journaling and other steps to better manage mood swings, stress, anxiety, depression, and more.

Lunatask is also extremely security conscious, including a place for encrypted notes and password-protected notebooks so your details can always remain safely under lock and key.

Regularly priced at $180, a lifetime subscription to everything offered by Lunatask Premium is now on sale for almost 75% off that price, now available for just $49.

Prices are subject to change