Chartmat helps you crunch your data without being a data analytics pro. And right now, you can try it for free.

Information is power. Of course, riding herd over all that information is another matter entirely. Just having mountains of data in Google sheets doesn’t do much good unless that information can be easily maintained, processed, and visualized to find meaning in all those data points. While that sounds like a massive computer science issue, it’s really a lot more manageable than that when you’re working with a tool like Chartmat.

With Chartmat, you can turn pure data into an easy-to-use dashboard, a handy form or a resourceful app, all without having to touch a single line of code.

You drop all your pertinent data into a Google Sheet — then Chartmat does the rest, turning that information into relevant, usable interfaces and visualizations to help extract meaning from the numbers. In fact, Chartmat already has handfuls of useful templates ready to help you organize your information quickly and efficiently wherever it’s needed.

Whether you need a time tracker to chart working hours, an employee survey to poll your office, or even the structure to start making sales in your own ecommerce shop, just push the button. Chartmat will create the appropriate Google Sheet, a dashboard to view results, and a full range of customization tools to manipulate and represent that data any way you need.

Or assemble Chartmat building blocks into the personalized data resource that suits you. Designed to be incredibly simple, you can craft almost any tool you need in a matter of minutes.

A Chartmat Pro account which allows up to 5 team members to create a handful of workspaces and an unlimited number of boards would usually cost $29 a month, but as part of this offer, users can get their hands on Chartmat now for 14 days absolutely free.

Chartmat 14-Day Free Trial – $0

See Deal

Prices subject to change.