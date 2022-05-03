Home / iPad
Deal

The redesigned iPad mini is $100 off today

Amazon is selling the latest iPad mini for $400, the lowest price we've ever seen.
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor, Macworld

Don’t let the size fool you: Apple’s newest iPad mini is loaded with high-end features and specs, including a Liquid Retina Display and A15 processor. And today it’s got a lower price too: Amazon is selling the iPad mini with 64GB of storage for $399, a savings of $100 and the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

The iPad mini is a fantastic little tablet, with an 8.3-inch display, Touch ID-enabled power button, and speedy A15 processor. It’s also got a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, 10-hour battery line, and a USB-C port for charging. At 0.65 pounds, it’s the lightest iPad Apple makes, and its small size makes it incredibly portable.

So forget the iPad Air’s M1 and go grab this deal before it’s gone forever.

iPad mini (6th generation)

iPad mini (6th generation)
MSRP: $499
Best Prices Today: $399.99 at Amazon | $499 at Apple | $499.99 at Best Buy

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.

    Related:
  • iPad

, Executive Editor

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He's still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.

Recent stories by Michael Simon: