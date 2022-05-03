The redesigned iPad mini is $100 off today

Don’t let the size fool you: Apple’s newest iPad mini is loaded with high-end features and specs, including a Liquid Retina Display and A15 processor. And today it’s got a lower price too: Amazon is selling the iPad mini with 64GB of storage for $399, a savings of $100 and the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

The iPad mini is a fantastic little tablet, with an 8.3-inch display, Touch ID-enabled power button, and speedy A15 processor. It’s also got a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, 10-hour battery line, and a USB-C port for charging. At 0.65 pounds, it’s the lightest iPad Apple makes, and its small size makes it incredibly portable.

So forget the iPad Air’s M1 and go grab this deal before it’s gone forever.