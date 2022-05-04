Save a whopping $804 on this 27-inch iMac by buying refurbished – Deal Alert

Here’s a great deal for a dad, a grad, or anybody else in the market for a “new” Mac right now. Normally you’d be paying $1,799 to get your hands on Apple’s mid 2020 27-inch iMac. But right now you can buy it from OWC for just $995 (a dramatic $804 savings) if you’re OK with buying a refurbished model. And you should be, because OWC certifies this product will be Apple factory refurbished, like new, and factory sealed. At just $995 this model comes with a beautiful 5k Retina display, a 3.1GHz 6-Core i5 processor, 8GB memory, a 256GB solid-state drive, and AMD Radeon Pro 5300 graphics with 4GB VRAM. If you’ve never owned an iMac you might appreciate its compact and space-saving “all in one” design that also packs plenty of horsepower. And your bank account will appreciate this price tag. Check out this offer on OWC’s site right now while it lasts.