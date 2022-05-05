Want to go watch the WWDC keynote at Apple Park? Here’s how to apply

Attention developers! On May 9, Apple will start accepting requests to attend a special in-person event on June 6 to kick off the 2022 Worldwide Developers Conference. Attendance to the event is by invitation-only at the Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino.

At the event, you’ll be able to watch the keynote and the State of the Union keynotes. Apple says attendees will also be able to check out the new Developer Center “and so much more.” Here are the key details:

Who can apply: Members of the Apple Developer Program and Apple Developer Enterprise Program, and 2022 Swift Student Challenge applicants. It’s not open to the general public.

Members of the Apple Developer Program and Apple Developer Enterprise Program, and 2022 Swift Student Challenge applicants. It’s not open to the general public. How will attendees be chosen: According to Apple, “Invitations will be allocated through a random selection process and are non-transferrable.”

According to Apple, “Invitations will be allocated through a random selection process and are non-transferrable.” Cost: The event is free, but you will have to make and pay for your travel arrangements

The event is free, but you will have to make and pay for your travel arrangements When can you apply: The submission process starts on May 9 at 9 a.m Pacific (5 p.m. in the U.K.). The process ends on May 11 at 9 a.m. Pacific (5 p.m. in the U.K.).

The submission process starts on May 9 at 9 a.m Pacific (5 p.m. in the U.K.). The process ends on May 11 at 9 a.m. Pacific (5 p.m. in the U.K.). When will the selected be notified? Apple says that applicants will “notified of your status” by May 12 at 6:00 p.m. Pacific (2 a.m on May 13 in the U.K.). It’s not clear if this notification means Apple will tell you if you’re in or not.

Apple says that applicants will “notified of your status” by May 12 at 6:00 p.m. Pacific (2 a.m on May 13 in the U.K.). It’s not clear if this notification means Apple will tell you if you’re in or not. When and where is this special event? It will be held at Apple Park in Cupertino, Calif., U.S.A., on June 6.

To submit your name for a chance to attend the event, go to the WWDC Special Event at Apple Park website.

Apple notes that those selected to attend will have to provide a negative COVID-19 test no more than three days before the event. Masks are optional, as of this writing.

WWDC is an annual conference that Apple holds to showcase the newest versions of its operating systems and other products. The week-long event is a chance for developers to learn about the new technologies are how to implement them in their products. This year’s WWDC is mostly an online event, with the Apple Park Special Event being the only in-person session that is scheduled. The keynote and State of the Union addresses are available for the public to watch live online on Apple’s website. You can learn more about WWDC in our FAQ.