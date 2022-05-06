Rare Amazon sale slices 30 percent off AirTags and other Apple accessories

We track a lot of Apple Mac and iPad sales here at Macworld, but it’s rare that accessories see any meaningful discounts. Not today: Amazon is running a sale on Apple accessories from the AirTag to iPhone cases that will net you 30 percent off.

There are numerous cases, watch bands, and cables included as part of the sale, but we particularly like the AirTag, which rarely goes on sale, Magic Trackpad in black, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, and MagSafe Battery Pack. Just keep in mind that the savings only applies to the lowest-priced item, so if you buy an AirTag with a battery pack, you’ll save $8.70, but if you buy a Magic Trackpad with a Magic Keyboard, you’ll see a savings of $44.70.

Items need to be in stock and sold by Amazon to qualify, though Amazon doesn’t say how long the promotion will last. But if you’re in the market for an Apple plug, case, charger, or watch back, check out all of the items in the sale.