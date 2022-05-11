Learn over 40 languages with lifetime access to Mondly for $100

Only 20% of students are enrolled in language classes in the US. In Europe, that number skyrockets to a blistering 92%. About 70% of UK students are enthusiastic about how learning to speak another language can impact their future, and the facts support that, with folks earning up to 15% more when they know two languages or more.

Around the world, over 80 million inquisitive learners use Mondly to make language learning fun and impactful. Mondly veers away from the old school language lab approach to teaching vocabulary, simple words and phrases, and more advanced communication from a conversation-focused, innovative curriculum.

Mondly uses augmented reality to create a virtual classroom and teacher right before you. It then leads students in humanlike conversations and listens to your responses and answers. Mondly’s system features powerful speech recognition technology that listens to your pronunciation and offers positive feedback when speaking clearly and correctly.

Students can gain proficiency in their new language in an atmosphere that feels more like a game room than a classroom. Mondly student Alexander Mashansky shared, “In just one month, I have already learned the initial course of the Polish language. Excellent courses and well-selected materials, are easily absorbed. I recommend,”

