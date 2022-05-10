MacPilot features hundreds of optimizations to give your Mac a major tune-up

Apple doesn’t like you sifting around in your computer’s system files. Keeping average users from damaging their Macs’ inner workings is smart, but experienced users should at least be allowed to take the training wheels off.

MacPilot helps unlock hundreds of features that allow your Mac to do much more than you might realize. It delivers more than 1,200 access and customization options — most unavailable to the casual user — to customize your Mac’s appearance and operations just how you like them.

With MacPilot, users can view hidden system files, run maintenance tools, inspect the system’s vital components, and give their Mac a proper tune-up. For example, you can customize your experience by adding spacers and stacks to your Dock, changing animations, and even disabling your startup chime.

Tech Journey said, “MacPilot is the Swiss Army Knife that does all the user interface customization, combining with custom system tweaks and under the hood maintenance in a single convenient package.”

Adjust network ports, sort through launch programs, and take full command of your Mac. Regularly $99, you can purchase a MacPilot Lifetime License for $39.99.

MacPilot Lifetime License – $39.99

